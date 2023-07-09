Sibiu Cycling Tour: Donovan wins overall

Marceli Boguslawski (Alpecin-Deceuninch Development) set the fastest time on the short stage4b time trial to win the second half of double-stage day on the cobbled streets of Sibiu, Romania. Starting 15th in the 124-rider field, Boguslawski clocked 4:19 on the 3.3km flat stage and settled in comfortably in the hot seat to watch and wait to see if his time would hold.

Winner of the half-stage earlier today, Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, one second slower than the winner and Tomáš Kopecký (TdT-Unibet) was third.

The epilogue delivered a shake-up of the general classification with Mark Donovan taking the overall of the Sibiu Cycling Tour. Second overall with a slim two-second deficit going into the final stage, Donovan finished fifth on the stage and won the four-day, five-stage Romanian race. The 24-year-old Brit claimed his first victory as a professional and the first stage race victory for the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.

Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) finished second, eight seconds in arrear in the final general classification and Jakub Otruba (ATT Investments), third at 12 seconds from the winner. Donovan's teammate Matteo Badilatti, who was leading before the final time trial, dropped to fourth overall.

