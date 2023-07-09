Sibiu Cycling Tour: Donovan wins overall
Boguslawski clocks fastest time in time trial
Marceli Boguslawski (Alpecin-Deceuninch Development) set the fastest time on the short stage4b time trial to win the second half of double-stage day on the cobbled streets of Sibiu, Romania. Starting 15th in the 124-rider field, Boguslawski clocked 4:19 on the 3.3km flat stage and settled in comfortably in the hot seat to watch and wait to see if his time would hold.
Winner of the half-stage earlier today, Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, one second slower than the winner and Tomáš Kopecký (TdT-Unibet) was third.
The epilogue delivered a shake-up of the general classification with Mark Donovan taking the overall of the Sibiu Cycling Tour. Second overall with a slim two-second deficit going into the final stage, Donovan finished fifth on the stage and won the four-day, five-stage Romanian race. The 24-year-old Brit claimed his first victory as a professional and the first stage race victory for the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.
Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) finished second, eight seconds in arrear in the final general classification and Jakub Otruba (ATT Investments), third at 12 seconds from the winner. Donovan's teammate Matteo Badilatti, who was leading before the final time trial, dropped to fourth overall.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sibiu Cycling Tour: Donovan wins overallBoguslawski clocks fastest time in time trial
-
Tom Pidcock: ‘Each day I’m getting strong and more confident’Yorkshireman distances his GC rivals on Puy de Dôme and moves up to seventh
-
Mike Woods: ’I thought the window on a Tour stage for me was closing’Canadian admits that Puy de Dôme counter-attack on Jorgenson was in no way planned
-
Simon Yates gains time in battle for Tour de France podium a day after crash'The rest day has come at a good time' says Briton, 'best of the rest' on Puy de Dôme