Sibiu Cycling Tour: Schachmann wins stage 3 as puncture costs Van Eetvelt overall lead
Matteo Badilatti becomes new race leader in Paltinis
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Sibiu Cycling Tour, crossing the line alone after breaking away from the field on the roads into Păltiniș.
Schachmann crested the top of the 10km climb to the finish line with 18 seconds in hand, as runner-up Jakub Otruba (ATT Investments) led in the eight-rider chase behind ahead of third-placed Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani).
Stage 3 was a 202km race from Brezoi to Păltiniș that included four categorised climbs and a final 10km ascent to the finish line.
The previous day's stage winner Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) went into the third day of racing in the overall race lead with 28 seconds over runner-up Matteo Badilatti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).
However, an untimely flat tyre cost Van Eetvelt his leading position in the general classification after he punctured in the closing kilometres of the stage into Păltiniș.
"Incredible bad luck for Lennert Van Eetvelt, he had a puncture in the last 2km and lost the Yellow Jersey!" his team confirmed in a post on social media following the race.
The Sibiu Cycling Tour continues on Sunday with a double-day of racing that starts with a 97.3km road race and ends with a time trial in Sibiu.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Sibiu Cycling Tour: Schachmann wins stage 3 as puncture costs Van Eetvelt overall leadMatteo Badilatti becomes new race leader in Paltinis
-
Tour de France abandons: the full list of riders who have left the raceEnric Mas, Richard Carapaz first two to leave, and then broken collarbones take Luis Léon Sánchez and Jacopo Guarnieri out
-
As it happened: Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 8 as Cavendish crashes outMads Pedersen outsprinted Philipse in Limoges, but Cav's abandonment was the story of the day
-
The current GC standings at the 2023 Tour de France after stage 8Jonas Vingegaard holds lead over Tadej Pogacar after bunch sprint in Limoges