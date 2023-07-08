Sibiu Cycling Tour: Schachmann wins stage 3 as puncture costs Van Eetvelt overall lead

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 at the Sibiu Cycling Tour, crossing the line alone after breaking away from the field on the roads into Păltiniș.

Schachmann crested the top of the 10km climb to the finish line with 18 seconds in hand, as runner-up Jakub Otruba (ATT Investments) led in the eight-rider chase behind ahead of third-placed Filippo Fiorelli (Green Project-Bardiani).

Stage 3 was a 202km race from Brezoi to Păltiniș that included four categorised climbs and a final 10km ascent to the finish line.

The previous day's stage winner Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) went into the third day of racing in the overall race lead with 28 seconds over runner-up Matteo Badilatti (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team).

However, an untimely flat tyre cost Van Eetvelt his leading position in the general classification after he punctured in the closing kilometres of the stage into Păltiniș.

"Incredible bad luck for Lennert Van Eetvelt, he had a puncture in the last 2km and lost the Yellow Jersey!" his team confirmed in a post on social media following the race.

The Sibiu Cycling Tour continues on Sunday with a double-day of racing that starts with a 97.3km road race and ends with a time trial in Sibiu.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling