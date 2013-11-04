Van Gilder wins Cycle-Smart day two
Anthony in second, White third
Sunday Women: -
Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) used her tactical skills and years of road racing experience to outwit the competition in day two of the Cycle-Smart International UCI Elite Women's race this afternoon. Yesterday's winner, Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) crossed the line in second place, just ahead of the day's U23 winner, 16-year-old Emma White (CyclocrossWorld.com).
It was obvious from early on that the race would be decided in a sprint as a lead group of eight riders stayed together for many of the early laps. Van Gilder and Anthony traded turns at the front while Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.) and Maghalie Rochette (CyclocrossWorld.com) stayed tucked in the bunch near White, who spent most of the day in third position.
On the last lap, Anthony tried to escape with a hard attack heading into the Raleigh Run-Up, but Van Gilder, Rochette, White, and Kemmerer were able to maintain contact. Van Gilder gained back the lead in the woods and held on until the finish, while White fought Anthony for second wheel heading into the tight corners before the finish. Anthony was able to hold her position and sprinted to the line a wheel length ahead of the youngster.
Rochette and Kemmerer rounded out the top five, with Rochette assuming the U23Shimano New England Pro Cyclocross Series leader's jersey.
"We saw the damage a small gap caused yesterday," said Van Gilder. "I was worried all the time I spent on the front would cost me today, but it ended up working out."
When asked about the final lap of racing, Emma White said, "It was aggressive. I tried to get 2nd wheel at the end there, but it didn't look like Crystal was going to let up. It was too risky for me," she continued to say, "so I stayed where I was. I'm still so happy with my result."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel P/B Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:41:14
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:00:01
|4
|Maghalie Rochette (USA) Cyclocrossworld.Com
|0:00:02
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|6
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Rare Vos Racing/Stevens
|0:00:11
|7
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel
|0:00:12
|8
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite
|0:00:15
|9
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:00:20
|10
|Christina Birch (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|0:00:37
|11
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.Com
|0:01:08
|12
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Nj/Ny Colavita Women'S Team
|0:01:13
|13
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Healthy Kids Happy Kids
|0:01:32
|14
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:01:33
|15
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
|0:01:49
|16
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:01:54
|17
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek
|0:02:14
|18
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:02:22
|19
|Molly Hurford (USA) Nj/Ny Colavita Women'S Team
|0:02:23
|20
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Paradise Racing
|0:02:25
|21
|Victoria Gates (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
|22
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com
|0:02:41
|23
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Trek Portsmouth
|0:03:05
|24
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Brown University
|0:03:22
|25
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Bonk! Support
|0:03:53
|26
|Kerry Litka (USA) The Velo Resource
|0:04:20
|27
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:04:25
|28
|Elizabeth White (USA) Uvm Cycling
|0:04:47
|29
|Christine Fort (USA) Pedalpowertraining.Com
|0:05:03
|30
|Shane Ferro (USA) Crca / Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
|0:05:23
|31
|Katrina Niez (USA) Central Wheel/ Ghcc
|0:05:34
|32
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) Wd Racing / Nyc Velo
|0:05:36
|33
|Abigail Isolda (USA) Nycross.Com P/B Vomax
|0:07:15
|34
|Jordan Dube (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle
|0:07:46
