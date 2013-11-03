Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) dominated the Cycle-Smart International elite women's UCI C2 event under sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures in Northampton, MA. Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) narrowly outsprinted Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.) for second place.

Anthony led the field into the steep, rooted run up on the first lap of the race and opened a gap of a few seconds by the time she remounted at the top. Caught out were Van Gilder, Kemmerer, Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes Elite), Natasha Elliott (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel), and CyclocrossWorld.com's Maghalie Rochette and her 16 year old teammate, Emma White.

With Anthony's gap growing nearly five seconds every lap, the chasers were resolved to fighting for second place. Van Gilder, Kemmerer, and Rochette each tried to escape from the group on numerous occasions, but none were successful.

With two laps remaining in the race, Anthony had extended her lead to nearly 30 seconds, with victory nearly guaranteed. Behind her, however, Kemmerer and Van Gilder were trading punches with Elliott and White being the first two riders to fall off the pace as a result. Rochette fell at the top of the stairs halfway through the lap and also lost touch with the group.

Halfway through the last lap, the pace set by Kemmerer and Van Gilder disposed of Carey but shortly after the barriers, Rochette was able to come around Carey and reconnected with the two leading chasers.

Anthony was able to conserve some energy on the last lap and safely crossed the line for the win. Behind her, Van Gilder took the lead of the small chase group just past the pits and led Kemmerer and Rochette to the line. Carey held on for fifth ahead of White who crossed the line in sixth place and in second place in the U23 competition behind her teammate, Rochette.

"My plan was just to be the first rider to the run up on the first lap," said Anthony after her dominant win. "I got to the top and I had a gap, so I just kept going.

Full Results