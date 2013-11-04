Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycles) made a late-race move to win day two of the Cycle-Smart International Cyclocross weekend, less than ten seconds ahead of day one winner Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain Factory) and the 18-year-old Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com rider, Curtis White.

A slightly modified course for day two was more conducive to racing in groups, as was evidenced by a lead group of nearly 30 riders for the first two laps of racing. Canadians Gagné and Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) seemed content to set the pace for most of the early laps and it took its toll on many as the group was down to 13 riders by the end of lap three.

Heading into the Raleigh Ride-Up/Run-Up on the fourth lap, the continued efforts of Gagné and Garrigan opened a small gap over the lead group, with only Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) able to join the two at the front.

White, sensing the urgency of the situation, gave chase after exiting the woods and by the start of the fifth lap he made the lead group four. Shortly after White connected, Milne and Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team) also latched on the leaders.

With two laps to go, Gagné went down hard in the hairpin turn before the entrance to pit one and White attacked. Milne narrowly avoided Gagné in the crash and immediately began chasing White with Durrin on his wheel. Further behind, Gagné and Garrigan also tried to reach the leaders.

Milne and Durrin caught White crossing the line for the last lap. While Durrin and White looked at each other, Milne attacked and opened a gap that would not be closed.

Gagné broke free of Garrigan the last time into the woods and connected with Durrin and White who were caught in a game of cat and mouse. Gagné capitalized on the two riders' hesitations and attacked heading into the final corners before the finish. Durrin bobbled in one of the loose, dirt corners which allowed both White and a hard-charging Garrigan to get by.

Gagné managed to hold off White for 2nd place, while White sprinted to line to hold off Garrigan for his first ever UCI Elite Men's podium. Durrin crossed the line for fifth place.

"When Gagné crashed, I barely made it by," said Milne. "I knew I could catch Curtis, but when I attacked at the bell I wasn't sure I could stay away until the finish. Today was tactical," he continued, "It was fun."

Results