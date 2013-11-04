Trending

Milne wins day two of Cycle-Smart

Gagné in second, White in third

Shawn Milne (Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycles) made a late-race move to win day two of the Cycle-Smart International Cyclocross weekend, less than ten seconds ahead of day one winner Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain Factory) and the 18-year-old Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com rider, Curtis White.

A slightly modified course for day two was more conducive to racing in groups, as was evidenced by a lead group of nearly 30 riders for the first two laps of racing. Canadians Gagné and Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) seemed content to set the pace for most of the early laps and it took its toll on many as the group was down to 13 riders by the end of lap three.

Heading into the Raleigh Ride-Up/Run-Up on the fourth lap, the continued efforts of Gagné and Garrigan opened a small gap over the lead group, with only Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) able to join the two at the front.

White, sensing the urgency of the situation, gave chase after exiting the woods and by the start of the fifth lap he made the lead group four. Shortly after White connected, Milne and Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team) also latched on the leaders.

With two laps to go, Gagné went down hard in the hairpin turn before the entrance to pit one and White attacked. Milne narrowly avoided Gagné in the crash and immediately began chasing White with Durrin on his wheel. Further behind, Gagné and Garrigan also tried to reach the leaders.

Milne and Durrin caught White crossing the line for the last lap. While Durrin and White looked at each other, Milne attacked and opened a gap that would not be closed.

Gagné broke free of Garrigan the last time into the woods and connected with Durrin and White who were caught in a game of cat and mouse. Gagné capitalized on the two riders' hesitations and attacked heading into the final corners before the finish. Durrin bobbled in one of the loose, dirt corners which allowed both White and a hard-charging Garrigan to get by.

Gagné managed to hold off White for 2nd place, while White sprinted to line to hold off Garrigan for his first ever UCI Elite Men's podium. Durrin crossed the line for fifth place.

"When Gagné crashed, I barely made it by," said Milne. "I knew I could catch Curtis, but when I attacked at the bell I wasn't sure I could stay away until the finish. Today was tactical," he continued, "It was fun."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle0:58:56
2Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory0:00:07
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld0:00:08
4Mike Garrigan (USA) Van Dessel
5Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
6Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage0:00:30
7Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:00:32
8Anthony Clark (USA) Jam Fund / Ncc
9Evan Mcneely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:00:37
10Derrick St John (Can) Stevens P/B The Cyclery0:00:38
11Weston Schempf (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel0:00:39
12Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop/Mountain Khakis0:00:46
13Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:00:50
14Joshua Dillon (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage0:01:08
15Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross P/B Felt Bicycle0:01:18
16Craig Richey (Can) Vomax - Sponsorconnected.Com P/B Norco0:01:19
17Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
18Dan Chabanov (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm0:01:20
19Sam Okeefe (USA) C3 - Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:01:30
20Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:31
21Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel0:01:49
22Marc-André Daigle (Can) Garneau-Quebec0:01:51
23Brendan Rhim (USA) Kms/Start House Cycling Team0:01:52
24Jake Sitler (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel0:01:53
25Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:01:55
26Emmanuel Goguen (USA) Race Cf | Racecf.Org @Racecf0:02:14
27Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT0:02:16
28Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:02:18
29Todd Bowden (USA) Exposition Wheelmen0:02:19
30Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com0:02:25
31Tyler Berliner (USA) Bikereg.Com / Joe'S Garage0:02:26
32Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.Com0:02:46
33Max Judelson (USA) Giant Cycling World Boston0:03:07
34Evan Murphy (USA) Nyc Velo P/B The Cannibal0:03:19
35Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:03:25
36Tom Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing0:03:38
37Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express\Kona Bikes0:03:43
38Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman P/B Sutter Home0:04:01
39Charles Schubert (USA) Gpm Sport0:04:33
40Ethan Gilmour (USA) Paradise Racing0:04:42
41Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing P/B Felt0:04:58
42Devin Wagner (USA) Nycross.Com/Rpi0:05:18
43Aaron Oakes (USA) Nycross/Vomax0:05:29
44Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School Of Design0:05:34
45Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Bcd Racing P/B Bern Unlimited/Pedros0:05:36
46Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Exposition Wheelmen
47John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:05:37
48Christopher Merola (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles0:06:06
49Alec Hoover (USA) Favata'S Trt P/B Stan'S Notubes0:06:18
50Ryan Dromgoole (USA) Pacc/Watt Posse0:06:46
51Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:06:49
52Forrest Conrad (USA) Toasted Head Racing0:06:52
53Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute Of Technology / Fxdd0:07:02
54Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:07:07
55Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross0:07:39
56Andrew Lysaght (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
57Matthew Sousa (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
DNFDan Timmerman (USA) House Industries - Richard Sachs - Rgm
DNFChristian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles P/B Stans No Tubes
DNFJeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
DNFAndrew Loaiza (USA) Rmrc
DNFAdam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation / Gaulzetti Cicli
DNFColin Reuter (USA) Crossresults.Com
DNFSean Pantellere (USA) Stampede! P/B Budd Bike Works
DNFKevin Sweeney (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
DNFJeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
DNFNoah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express\Kona Bikes

