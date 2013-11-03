Trending

Gagne wins Cycle-Smart International day 1

Mountain biker beats Milne and Garrigan in Northampton

Canadian Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain Factory) continued his winning ways at the Cycle-Smart International in Northampton, Massachusetts' scenic Look Park this afternoon. Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycles rider Shawn Milne narrowly lost the race in a sprint and Van Dessel's Mike Garrigan rounded out the podium.

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies took the early lead of what soon became a lead group of six which included Gagné, Garrigan, Dan Timmerman (House Industries - Richard Sachs), U23 rider Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) and Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team). Milne, who was absent from the group after a slow start, until the 3rd lap when he was able to make contact.

Early leader Durrin was the first rider to fall from the group after a front, flat tire in the wooded, upper section of the course on the fourth of eight laps. Then Timmerman fall off the pace forced by repeated attacks from Gagné and Garrigan.

On the seventh lap, Milne pushed the pace and it looked like the race would be won from a small group of three as only Gagné and Garrigan were able to answer, but reluctance to set the tempo by any of the lead three allowed youngsters McNeely and White to reconnect.

One half lap later, Milne launched a vicious attack after the barriers and opened up an immediate five-second gap over the group, with no one looking to lead the chase from behind.

Taking the bell, Milne had extended his lead to nearly 10 seconds over the chasers and the race looked to be his to lose. Gagné was the first to take chase but crashed hard coming out of the woods. He quickly fixed his dropped chain and continued to pursue the leader.

With less than 500 meters remaining, Gagné caught Milne and a sprint to the line was inevitable. Milne, visibly taxed from his last lap effort, succumbed to the sprint of the Canadian in the last 25 meters of the race. Garrigan crossed the line a few seconds later and White outsprinted McNeely to finish fourth.

"I was struggling to make my way back to Shawn Milne," said Gagné of his last lap effort. "I was fatigued so I was misjudging some of the corners and that's how I went over the bars coming out of the woods. But I fought hard to make it back and I gave it all I had."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team1:01:25
2Shawn Milne (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:00:01
3Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:00:07
4Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:08
5Evan McNeely (Can) Norco Factory Team0:00:13
6Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:00:46
7Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:58
8Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:00:59
9Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
10Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
11Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart0:01:07
12Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:01:18
13Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:01:19
14Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:01:37
15Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:01:51
16Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:52
17Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:01:53
18Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:01:54
19Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
20Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:02:01
21Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:02:04
22Thomas Sampson (USA) Adigga Racing0:02:05
23Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:02:08
24Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:02:10
25Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:02:35
26Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:59
27Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:03:04
28Marc-Andre Daigle (Can)0:03:08
29Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:03:09
30Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
31Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:03:10
32Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:03:18
33Max Judelson (USA) Giant Cycling World Boston0:03:24
34Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo p/b The Cannibal0:03:25
35Michael Wissell (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:03:31
36Todd Bowden (USA) Expowheelmen0:03:41
37Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport0:03:45
38Sylvain Jean (Can) Icebreaker Merino0:03:59
39Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:04:04
40Brendan McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo
41Kurt Belhumeur (USA) Stampede!0:04:20
42Kevin Sweeney (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:04:37
43Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:04:50
44Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax0:05:02
45Chris Field (USA) Essex County Velo
46Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing p/b Felt0:05:08
47Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:05:20
48Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona Bikes0:05:26
49Cameron McCormack (USA) Clif Bar-Pactimo0:05:37
50Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation-Gaulzetti Cicli0:05:38
51Ian Schon (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:05:39
52Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC0:05:43
53Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works0:05:47
54Jules Goguely (USA)0:06:09
55Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax0:06:19
56Joseph Near (USA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology0:06:22
57Jesse Quagliaroli (USA) Expowheelmen0:06:24
58John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:06:29
59Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
60Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
61Christopher Merola (USA)
62Matthew Sousa (USA)
63Ryan Dromgoole (USA)
64A.J. Moran (USA)

 

