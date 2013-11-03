Canadian Raphael Gagné (Rocky Mountain Factory) continued his winning ways at the Cycle-Smart International in Northampton, Massachusetts' scenic Look Park this afternoon. Keough Cyclocross p/b Felt Bicycles rider Shawn Milne narrowly lost the race in a sprint and Van Dessel's Mike Garrigan rounded out the podium.

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies took the early lead of what soon became a lead group of six which included Gagné, Garrigan, Dan Timmerman (House Industries - Richard Sachs), U23 rider Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) and Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team). Milne, who was absent from the group after a slow start, until the 3rd lap when he was able to make contact.

Early leader Durrin was the first rider to fall from the group after a front, flat tire in the wooded, upper section of the course on the fourth of eight laps. Then Timmerman fall off the pace forced by repeated attacks from Gagné and Garrigan.

On the seventh lap, Milne pushed the pace and it looked like the race would be won from a small group of three as only Gagné and Garrigan were able to answer, but reluctance to set the tempo by any of the lead three allowed youngsters McNeely and White to reconnect.

One half lap later, Milne launched a vicious attack after the barriers and opened up an immediate five-second gap over the group, with no one looking to lead the chase from behind.

Taking the bell, Milne had extended his lead to nearly 10 seconds over the chasers and the race looked to be his to lose. Gagné was the first to take chase but crashed hard coming out of the woods. He quickly fixed his dropped chain and continued to pursue the leader.

With less than 500 meters remaining, Gagné caught Milne and a sprint to the line was inevitable. Milne, visibly taxed from his last lap effort, succumbed to the sprint of the Canadian in the last 25 meters of the race. Garrigan crossed the line a few seconds later and White outsprinted McNeely to finish fourth.

"I was struggling to make my way back to Shawn Milne," said Gagné of his last lap effort. "I was fatigued so I was misjudging some of the corners and that's how I went over the bars coming out of the woods. But I fought hard to make it back and I gave it all I had."

Full Results