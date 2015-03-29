Image 1 of 10 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the final stage at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 10 Damiano Cunego and Davide Rebellin were second and third (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 10 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the stage 4 win and the overall win (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 10 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 10 Rebellin finishes in third place on the day (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 10 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) all smiles after winning Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 10 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) tops the podium at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 10 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates with champagne (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 10 Simone Petilli (Unieuro Wilier) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 10 Stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky) lost the overall race to Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) won the finale stage 4 and the overall title at the 2015 Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali on Sunday. The young rider won the final stage ahead of Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) in Roccapelago.

The victory bumped him up into the overall win ahead of the previous day's race leader and stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky).

"This win really means a lot to me," Meintjes said. "It's my first win in Europe and I have to thank the whole team who supported me at this race. They were always there and it makes me really proud. I hope this win also motivates people to help us and Qhubeka putting more kids on bikes in Africa."

An initial move that included Primoz Roglic (Adria Mobil) and Sam Spokes (Drapac) formed and the pair gained 3:30 minutes on the field. It was the Bardiani-CSF team that put on the race from the peloton behind. With 40km to go, the break was almost reeled back in, and there were only 15 riders left in the front group.

Meintjes attacked on the final climb of the day and caught the pair of breakaway riders, one at a time. He was alone at the front of the race with 20km the finish line and was able to hold a steady gap of over a minute to take the stage win and the overall victory.

"The team did really well today," said team director Alex Sans Vega. "We were going for the stage win, but to also take the overall is brilliant. Our plan was to attack with 40 kilometers to go. And Louis was just phenomenal. He attacked on the steepest climb of the day and then just rode off. It was just a perfect day for us."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3:54:24 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:12 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 0:01:15 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:01:17 7 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:23 9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:22 10 Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD 0:02:30 11 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:02:31 12 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega 0:02:33 13 Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:37 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:46 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team 0:03:20 17 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:26 18 Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 0:03:30 19 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 20 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:04:44 21 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:19 22 Diego Ochoa (Col) Movistar Team 23 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Antonino Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 25 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:29 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda 0:05:38 27 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:54 28 Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:06:26 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:17 30 Valerio Conti (Ita) Italian National Team 0:07:59 31 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:00 32 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:08:07 34 Cristian Talero (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:13 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:44 36 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:09:31 37 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team 0:12:41 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team 39 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:13:40 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:14:21 41 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 42 José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team 43 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 45 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 47 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD 49 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 51 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo 52 Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda 53 Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:14:54 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:27 55 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 56 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda 57 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 58 Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 59 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 61 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:15:57 64 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:17:29 65 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:17:50 66 Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:18:40 67 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia 0:19:24 68 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:12 69 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:21:33 70 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 0:22:41 71 Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo 72 Omar Alber Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team 0:22:43 73 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:24:12 74 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 77 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 78 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda 79 Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 81 Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 82 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 84 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 85 Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team 0:28:29 86 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 88 Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 89 Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team 90 Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo 91 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling 92 Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 94 Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil 95 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italian National Team 97 Riccardo Donato (Ita) Italian National Team 98 Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 99 Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD 100 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 101 Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega 102 Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team 103 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier 104 Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda 105 Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia 106 Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team 107 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 108 Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP 109 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 110 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 111 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega 112 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels 113 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 114 Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 115 Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega 116 Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water 117 Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 118 Raffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega DNF Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky DNF Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky DNF Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli DNF Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling DNF Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia DNF Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia DNF Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo DNF Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo DNF Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice DNF Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water DNF Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda DNF Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda DNF Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil DNF Maurizio Damiano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD DNF Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD DNF Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD DNF Luca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega DNF Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP DNF Fabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier DNF Rino Gasparrini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier DNF Marco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team DNF Wilson Fernand Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team DNF Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels DNF Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli DNF Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia DNF Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Team Dukla Praha