Meintjes wins finale stage 4 and overall title at Coppi e Bartali

Cunego second and Rebellin third on the finish line in Roccapelago

Image 1 of 10

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the final stage at Coppi e Bartali

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins the final stage at Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 10

Damiano Cunego and Davide Rebellin were second and third

Damiano Cunego and Davide Rebellin were second and third
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 10

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the stage 4 win and the overall win

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) takes the stage 4 win and the overall win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 10

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins Coppi e Bartali

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) wins Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 10

Rebellin finishes in third place on the day

Rebellin finishes in third place on the day
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 10

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) all smiles after winning Coppi e Bartali

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) all smiles after winning Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 10

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) tops the podium at Coppi e Bartali

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) tops the podium at Coppi e Bartali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 10

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates with champagne

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) celebrates with champagne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 10

Simone Petilli (Unieuro Wilier)

Simone Petilli (Unieuro Wilier)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 10

Stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky) lost the overall race to Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

Stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky) lost the overall race to Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) won the finale stage 4 and the overall title at the 2015 Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali on Sunday. The young rider won the final stage ahead of Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) in Roccapelago.

The victory bumped him up into the overall win ahead of the previous day's race leader and stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky). 

"This win really means a lot to me," Meintjes said. "It's my first win in Europe and I have to thank the whole team who supported me at this race. They were always there and it makes me really proud. I hope this win also motivates people to help us and Qhubeka putting more kids on bikes in Africa."

An initial move that included Primoz Roglic (Adria Mobil) and Sam Spokes (Drapac) formed and the pair gained 3:30 minutes on the field. It was the Bardiani-CSF team that put on the race from the peloton behind. With 40km to go, the break was almost reeled back in, and there were only 15 riders left in the front group.

Meintjes attacked on the final climb of the day and caught the pair of breakaway riders, one at a time. He was alone at the front of the race with 20km the finish line and was able to hold a steady gap of over a minute to take the stage win and the overall victory. 

"The team did really well today," said team director Alex Sans Vega. "We were going for the stage win, but to also take the overall is brilliant. Our plan was to attack with 40 kilometers to go. And Louis was just phenomenal. He attacked on the steepest climb of the day and then just rode off. It was just a perfect day for us."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3:54:24
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:12
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:01:15
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:01:17
7Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:23
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:22
10Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:02:30
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:31
12Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:02:33
13Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
14Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:37
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:46
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:20
17Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:26
18Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:03:30
19Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:44
21Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:19
22Diego Ochoa (Col) Movistar Team
23Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Antonino Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
25Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:29
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:05:38
27Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:54
28Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:06:26
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:17
30Valerio Conti (Ita) Italian National Team0:07:59
31Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:08:00
32Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:08:07
34Cristian Talero (Col) Movistar Team0:08:13
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:44
36Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:09:31
37Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:12:41
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
39Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:13:40
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:14:21
41Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
43Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
44Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
45Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
47Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
48Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
49Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
51Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
52Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
53Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:14:54
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:27
55Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
56Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
57Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
58Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
59Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
60Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
61Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:15:57
64Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:17:29
65Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:17:50
66Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team0:18:40
67Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:19:24
68Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:12
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:21:33
70Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:22:41
71Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
72Omar Alber Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team0:22:43
73Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:24:12
74Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
77Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
78Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
79Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
81Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
82Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
84Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
85Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team0:28:29
86Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
89Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
90Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
91Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
92Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
93Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
94Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil
95Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italian National Team
97Riccardo Donato (Ita) Italian National Team
98Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
99Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
100Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
101Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
102Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
103Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
104Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda
105Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
106Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
107Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
108Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
109Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
110Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
111Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
112Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
113Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
114Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
115Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
116Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
117Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
118Raffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFCarlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFSebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
DNFMamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMichael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
DNFAlessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
DNFKlemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFJon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
DNFMaurizio Damiano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMatteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFPaolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFFabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFRino Gasparrini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFWilson Fernand Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
DNFDaniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMiguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
DNFVojtech Hacecky (Cze) Team Dukla Praha

Final general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14:31:42
2Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
3Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:00:46
4Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:31
6Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:02:38
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
8Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:12
9Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team0:03:33
10Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:03:35
11Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:04:09
12Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:11
13Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:04:26
14Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:14
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:05:33
16Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:46
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:07:23
18Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:34
19Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:09:02
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:10:07
21Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:12:16
22Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team0:13:47
23Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:14:00
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:30
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:15:33
26Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:15:56
27Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:16:22
28Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:17:23
29Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:25
30Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:18:49
31Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:18:55
32Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team0:20:12
33Antonino Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
34Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:20:13
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:20:33
36Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:00
38Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:44
39Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo0:21:47
40Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:56
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:48
42Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:23:02
43Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:23:35
44Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:24:08
45Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:24:15
46Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team0:24:41
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:37
48Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:29:16
49Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:29:18
50Diego Ochoa (Col) Movistar Team0:30:56
51Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:31:30
52Cristian Talero (Col) Movistar Team0:32:27
53Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:32:44
54Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:33:12
55Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:09
56Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:34:29
57Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:34:52
58Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:34:59
59Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:35:08
60Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia0:36:17
61Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:37:31
62Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:38
63Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda0:38:24
64Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:39:13
65Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:39:22
66Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:40:11
67Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:22
68Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:41:27
69Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels0:41:32
70Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:04
71Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:42:56
72Riccardo Donato (Ita) Italian National Team0:43:05
73Valerio Conti (Ita) Italian National Team0:43:48
74Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italian National Team0:44:35
75Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:45:35
76Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo0:45:44
77Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:46:25
78Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:46:29
79Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:46:56
80Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water0:46:57
82Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:47:44
83Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:47:53
84Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:48:32
85Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha0:49:32
86Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:17
87Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:50:32
88Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team0:50:35
89Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:51:02
90Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:07
91Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:31
92Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:52:06
93José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team0:52:14
94Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team0:53:38
95Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:56:46
96Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil0:57:20
97Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier0:57:27
98Omar Alber Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team0:57:30
99Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:58:07
100Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo1:00:11
101Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo1:00:15
102Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda1:00:55
103Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia1:05:06
104Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1:05:41
105Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:06:01
106Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:06
107Raffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega1:06:46
108Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1:08:02
109Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water1:08:46
110Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:09:21
111Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team1:09:48
112Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team1:10:08
113Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:23
114Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega1:12:45
115Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team1:12:59
116Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team1:15:10
117Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP1:15:29
118Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP1:16:09

 

