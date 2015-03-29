Meintjes wins finale stage 4 and overall title at Coppi e Bartali
Cunego second and Rebellin third on the finish line in Roccapelago
Stage 4: Pavullo - Roccapelago
Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) won the finale stage 4 and the overall title at the 2015 Settimana Internazionale di Coppi e Bartali on Sunday. The young rider won the final stage ahead of Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) in Roccapelago.
The victory bumped him up into the overall win ahead of the previous day's race leader and stage 2 winner Ben Swift (Team Sky).
"This win really means a lot to me," Meintjes said. "It's my first win in Europe and I have to thank the whole team who supported me at this race. They were always there and it makes me really proud. I hope this win also motivates people to help us and Qhubeka putting more kids on bikes in Africa."
An initial move that included Primoz Roglic (Adria Mobil) and Sam Spokes (Drapac) formed and the pair gained 3:30 minutes on the field. It was the Bardiani-CSF team that put on the race from the peloton behind. With 40km to go, the break was almost reeled back in, and there were only 15 riders left in the front group.
Meintjes attacked on the final climb of the day and caught the pair of breakaway riders, one at a time. He was alone at the front of the race with 20km the finish line and was able to hold a steady gap of over a minute to take the stage win and the overall victory.
"The team did really well today," said team director Alex Sans Vega. "We were going for the stage win, but to also take the overall is brilliant. Our plan was to attack with 40 kilometers to go. And Louis was just phenomenal. He attacked on the steepest climb of the day and then just rode off. It was just a perfect day for us."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3:54:24
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:12
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:01:15
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|7
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:23
|9
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:22
|10
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:02:30
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:31
|12
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:02:33
|13
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:37
|15
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:46
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:20
|17
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:26
|18
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:03:30
|19
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:44
|21
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:19
|22
|Diego Ochoa (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|25
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:29
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:05:38
|27
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:54
|28
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:06:26
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:17
|30
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:07:59
|31
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:00
|32
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:08:07
|34
|Cristian Talero (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:44
|36
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:09:31
|37
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:12:41
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|39
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:13:40
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:14:21
|41
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
|43
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|45
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|47
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|49
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|51
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|53
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:14:54
|54
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:27
|55
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|56
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|57
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|58
|Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|59
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|61
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:15:57
|64
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:17:29
|65
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:17:50
|66
|Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:18:40
|67
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:19:24
|68
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:12
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:21:33
|70
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:22:41
|71
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|72
|Omar Alber Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:22:43
|73
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:24:12
|74
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|77
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|78
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|79
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|81
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|82
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|84
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|85
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|0:28:29
|86
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|89
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|90
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|91
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|92
|Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|94
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil
|95
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|97
|Riccardo Donato (Ita) Italian National Team
|98
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|99
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|100
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|101
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|102
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
|103
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|104
|Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|105
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|106
|Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|107
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|108
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|109
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|110
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|111
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|112
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|113
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|114
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|115
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|116
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|117
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|118
|Raffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|DNF
|Alessio Bottura (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|DNF
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|DNF
|Maurizio Damiano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Luca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Paolo Lunardon (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Rino Gasparrini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|DNF
|Marco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wilson Fernand Cepeda Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:31:42
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:00:46
|4
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:01
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:31
|6
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:02:38
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:39
|8
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:12
|9
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:03:33
|10
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:03:35
|11
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:04:09
|12
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|13
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:04:26
|14
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:14
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:05:33
|16
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:46
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:07:23
|18
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:34
|19
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:09:02
|20
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:10:07
|21
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:12:16
|22
|Freddy Montana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:47
|23
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:14:00
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:30
|25
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:15:33
|26
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:15:56
|27
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:16:22
|28
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:17:23
|29
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:25
|30
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:18:49
|31
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:18:55
|32
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:20:12
|33
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:20:13
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:20:33
|36
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|37
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:00
|38
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:44
|39
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:21:47
|40
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:21:56
|41
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:48
|42
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|43
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:23:35
|44
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:24:08
|45
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:24:15
|46
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:24:41
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:37
|48
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:29:16
|49
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:29:18
|50
|Diego Ochoa (Col) Movistar Team
|0:30:56
|51
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:31:30
|52
|Cristian Talero (Col) Movistar Team
|0:32:27
|53
|Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:32:44
|54
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:33:12
|55
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:09
|56
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:34:29
|57
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:34:52
|58
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:34:59
|59
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:35:08
|60
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Colombia
|0:36:17
|61
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:37:31
|62
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:38
|63
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|0:38:24
|64
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:39:13
|65
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:39:22
|66
|Stephan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:40:11
|67
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:22
|68
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:41:27
|69
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Felbermayr Simplon Wels
|0:41:32
|70
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:04
|71
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:42:56
|72
|Riccardo Donato (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:43:05
|73
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:43:48
|74
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italian National Team
|0:44:35
|75
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:45:35
|76
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:45:44
|77
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:46:25
|78
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:46:29
|79
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:46:56
|80
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|0:46:57
|82
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:47:44
|83
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:47:53
|84
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:48:32
|85
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:49:32
|86
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:17
|87
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:50:32
|88
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|0:50:35
|89
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:51:02
|90
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:07
|91
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:31
|92
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:52:06
|93
|José Hernández (Col) GM Cycling Team
|0:52:14
|94
|Enea Cambianica (Swi) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:53:38
|95
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:56:46
|96
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:57:20
|97
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Unieuro Wilier
|0:57:27
|98
|Omar Alber Mendoza Cardona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:57:30
|99
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:58:07
|100
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) RusVelo
|1:00:11
|101
|Aleksandr Komin (Rus) RusVelo
|1:00:15
|102
|Silvan Dietrich (Swi) Roth - Skoda
|1:00:55
|103
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|1:05:06
|104
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1:05:41
|105
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:06:01
|106
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:06:06
|107
|Raffaele Radice (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|1:06:46
|108
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:02
|109
|Daniel Foder (Den) Team Trefor - Blue Water
|1:08:46
|110
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:09:21
|111
|Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|1:09:48
|112
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|1:10:08
|113
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:12:23
|114
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|1:12:45
|115
|Seid Lizde (Ita) Italian National Team
|1:12:59
|116
|Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|1:15:10
|117
|Eugenio Bani (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|1:15:29
|118
|Rostyslav Zhukovskyi (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|1:16:09
