Coppi e Bartali: Archie Ryan wins stage 4 with late attack
More to come!
Archie Ryan (EF Education-EastPost) secured the victory on stage 4 at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The 22-year-old Irishman made a late-race attack with 5km to go and narrowly held off the chase behind to take the win ahead of runner-up Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto Dstny) and third-placed Adam Ťoupalík (TDT-Unibet) on an uphill finish in Brisighella.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1