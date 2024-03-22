Coppi e Bartali: Archie Ryan wins stage 4 with late attack

Archie Ryan (EF Education-EastPost) secured the victory on stage 4 at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. The 22-year-old Irishman made a late-race attack with 5km to go and narrowly held off the chase behind to take the win ahead of runner-up Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto Dstny) and third-placed Adam Ťoupalík (TDT-Unibet) on an uphill finish in Brisighella.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling