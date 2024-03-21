Coppi e Bartali: Koen Bouwman takes breakaway win on stage 3

By Kirsten Frattini
Two-man break with Louka Matthys holds out to the finish, moving Bouwman into race lead

Koen Bouwman pictured at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Koen Bouwman (Visma-Lease a Bike) won a two-up breakaway sprint ahead of Louka Matthys (Bingoal WB) to take the victory on stage 3 at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.

Bouwman formed a late-race breakaway alongside Matthys with the pair successfully holding off a chase group that included overnight race leader Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in Riccione.

Bouwman started the day in fourth overall at 13 seconds down, and so crossing the finish line 13 seconds ahead of the chase group combined with the time bonuses at the finish, was enough to move him into the overall race lead.

Results

