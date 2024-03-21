Coppi e Bartali: Koen Bouwman takes breakaway win on stage 3
Two-man break with Louka Matthys holds out to the finish, moving Bouwman into race lead
Koen Bouwman (Visma-Lease a Bike) won a two-up breakaway sprint ahead of Louka Matthys (Bingoal WB) to take the victory on stage 3 at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.
Bouwman formed a late-race breakaway alongside Matthys with the pair successfully holding off a chase group that included overnight race leader Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in Riccione.
Bouwman started the day in fourth overall at 13 seconds down, and so crossing the finish line 13 seconds ahead of the chase group combined with the time bonuses at the finish, was enough to move him into the overall race lead.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1