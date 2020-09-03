Coppi e Bartali: Narvaez wins stage 3
By Cyclingnews
Bagioli stays in the overall lead ahead of finale
Stage 3: Riccione - Riccione
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4:37:04
|2
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|10
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11:21:50
|2
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:03
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:16
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:34
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:00:46
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Coppi e Bartali: Narvaez wins stage 3Bagioli stays in the overall lead ahead of finale
-
Tour de France 2020 stage 6: Finish line quotesReaction from Lutsenko, Pinot, Powless and Yates
-
Tour Feminin de l'Ardeche: Mavi Garcia wins stage 1Ale BTC Ljubljana rider takes the early lead
-
How do electric bikes work?The e-bike is growing in popularity but what are the technical concepts and limitations, and how does it all work?
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.