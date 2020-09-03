Trending

Coppi e Bartali: Narvaez wins stage 3

Bagioli stays in the overall lead ahead of finale

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini)


Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini)
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo Visma, Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) wins stage 3 at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4:37:04
2Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Biniam Ghirmay Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
8Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
10Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11:21:50
2Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:16
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:46
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:49

