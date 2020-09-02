Coppi e Bartali: Bagioli wins stage 2
Deceuninck-Quickstep continue in race lead with Italian
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4:21:58
|2
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:01
|3
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:00:06
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:09
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|9
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6:44:46
|2
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:13
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:16
|4
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:30
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:34
|8
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|9
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|10
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
|0:00:46
