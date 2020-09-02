Trending

Coppi e Bartali: Bagioli wins stage 2

Deceuninck-Quickstep continue in race lead with Italian

SOGLIANO AL RUBICONE ITALY SEPTEMBER 02 Arrival Andrea Bagioli of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration during the 35th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2020 Stage 2 a 1665km stage from Riccione to Sogliano Al Rubicone 382m gsemilia CoppieBartali on September 02 2020 in Sogliano Al Rubicone Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4:21:58
2Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:01
3Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:06
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:09
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
9Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
10Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6:44:46
2Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:16
4Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:30
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34
8Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41
9Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42
10Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:00:46

