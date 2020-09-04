Trending

Jhonatan Narvaez wins Coppi e Bartali

Pascal Eenkhoorn secures final stage 4 win

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2020 35th Edition 3rd Stage Riccione Riccione 169 km 03092020 Jhonatan Narvaez ECU Ineos Grenadiers photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Jhonatan Narvaez wins Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini)
Pascal Eenkhoorn secures final stage 4 win at Coppi e Bartali

Pascal Eenkhoorn secures final stage 4 win at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
4Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
7Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
9Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
10Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling

Final general classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

