Jhonatan Narvaez wins Coppi e Bartali
By Cyclingnews
Pascal Eenkhoorn secures final stage 4 win
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|9
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Bingoal WB
|10
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jhonatan Narvaez wins Coppi e BartaliPascal Eenkhoorn secures final stage 4 win
-
Deceuninck-QuickStep's coloured chains at the Tour de France: What are they and where can I get one?Special yellow and green touches for Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett's bikes extend to coloured chain wax
-
Leonardo Basso returned false positive for COVID-19 ahead of Italian ChampionshipsItalian says subsequent testing showed he had never had coronavirus
-
Dumoulin and De Gendt voice coronavirus fears over mask-less Tour de France fans'I smelled beer from someone's mouth, so it is not safe'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.