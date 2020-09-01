Coppi e Bartali: Olav Kooij wins opening stage
By Cyclingnews
Jumbo-Visma rider takes the early lead
Stage 1a: Gatteo - Gatteo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|2:08:26
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Davide Persico (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|7
|Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini Trevigiani MG.k Vis
|8
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Biniam Ghirmay (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
|10
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team
|2:08:20
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:02
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
|0:00:04
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:06
|5
|Davide Persico (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|7
|Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini Trevigiani MG.k Vis
|8
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Biniam Ghirmay (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
|10
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
