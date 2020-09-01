Trending

Coppi e Bartali: Olav Kooij wins opening stage

Jumbo-Visma rider takes the early lead

Stage 1a: Gatteo - Gatteo

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1a at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1a at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1a at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1a at Coppi e Bartali (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 2:08:26
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5Davide Persico (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
7Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini Trevigiani MG.k Vis
8Jempy Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Biniam Ghirmay (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
10Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH

General classification after stage 1a
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Development Team 2:08:20
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:02
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:04
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:06
5Davide Persico (Ita) Team Colpack Ballan
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
7Francesco Di Felice (Ita) Sangemini Trevigiani MG.k Vis
8Jempy Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Biniam Ghirmay (Eri) Nippo Delko One Provence
10Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH

