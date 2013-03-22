Cunego wins at Piane di Mocogno
Ulissi retains overall lead
Stage 3: Zola Predosa - Piane di Mocogno
Damiano Cunego claimed victory on stage 3 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali atop Piane di Mocogno while his Lampre-Merida teammate Diego Ulissi retained the overall lead.
It was Cunego’s first victory of the season and it arrived in typical fashion, as he rattled off a quick-fire sprint from a small group at the summit of the finishing climb. Cunego beat the in-form Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) while Matej Mugerli (Adria Mobil) held off Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) for third.
“The sprint was very difficult because in the closing kilometres, Diego and I had to mark all of our rivals, which was only logical,” Cunego said. “Santambrogio went from distance because he is excellent when he builds up his speed in progressione. I hung on in there and I managed to get around him. I didn’t raise my arms but it’s better to be certain and raise on them on the podium afterwards.”
The early exchanges were animated by a ten-man group, which zipped off the front after 40 kilometres. Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole – Csf) started the attacking, and he was joined Fabio Felline (Androni), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Klemen Stimulak (Adria Mobil), Chrisopher Jones, Keil Reijnen (Unitedhealthcare), Manuel Amaro, Filippo Savini (Flaminia-Fondriest) and August Jensen (Team Oster Hus Ridley) at the front.
By kilometre 70, however, Pirazzi had tired of the company, and he went clear alone, opening up a lead of two minutes over his erstwhile companions and four minutes on the main peloton. Approaching the climb of the Passo delle Cento Croci, however, Lampre began to take up the pursuit, and with 27km to go, they were just 1:48 down on Pirazzi, who now had Felline, Duque, Stimulak and Jones breathing down his neck.
Felline duly passed Pirazzi on the steepest section on the Passo Cento Croci and crossed the summit 22 seconds ahead of Stimulak, but the Lampre-led bunch was now just a minute down on the leaders. On the descent, Lucas Euser (Unitedhealthcare) managed to escape the bunch and then catch and pass Felline at the foot of the final climb to Piane di Mocogno, but the American’s stay in front would be short-lived.
Lampre’s pace-making brought the race back together and reduced the leading group to just twenty riders on the final ascent. With one kilometre to go, Cunego and Santambrogio attempted to slip away, but they were brought to heel. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the next to try his luck, but he was unable to get away as the road began to flatten out.
The stage was set, then, for the group sprint, and Cunego duly opened his effort from distance and held off Santambrogio to claim his first win of the season. Overall, his teammate Diego Ulissi leads Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni-Venezuela) by 58 seconds, while Cunego himself lies 3rd at 1:07.
“We had two objectives, to defend my jersey and help Damiano win the stage and we’ve done the double,” Ulissi said. “The team was fantastic in helping us do that, and then Damiano and I showed great understanding in the finale.”
The race continues on Saturday with a 14.2km time trial at Crevalcore.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:10:18
|2
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|3
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:04
|13
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:00:07
|15
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:00:11
|16
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:00:18
|20
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:00:24
|21
|José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:33
|22
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|23
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:55
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|28
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:01:04
|29
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:07
|30
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:17
|31
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:23
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|34
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|35
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col Colombia
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:26
|37
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:42
|38
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:01:56
|39
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:01:59
|40
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:00
|41
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|42
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:05
|43
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:02:10
|44
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:02:16
|45
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:02:22
|46
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:02:25
|47
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:49
|48
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:00
|49
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|50
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|51
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:03:18
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:26
|53
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|54
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|55
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:46
|56
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:26
|58
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:04:39
|59
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:04:54
|61
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|63
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:05:18
|64
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|65
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:32
|66
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|68
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|69
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|70
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|71
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|72
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|73
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|74
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:29
|75
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:38
|76
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:10:08
|77
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:48
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|80
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|82
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|84
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|85
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|86
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|88
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|89
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|90
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|91
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|92
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|93
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|94
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|95
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|98
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|99
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:11:10
|100
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:26
|101
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|102
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|103
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:11:35
|104
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:13:12
|105
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|106
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|108
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:15:19
|110
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:17:50
|111
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:51
|112
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|113
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|114
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:21:11
|115
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|116
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|117
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|118
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|119
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|121
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|122
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|123
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|125
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|126
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|127
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|128
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|129
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|130
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|131
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|132
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|134
|Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|135
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|136
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|137
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita
|138
|Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|139
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|140
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|141
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|142
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|143
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|144
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|145
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|146
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|147
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|148
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|149
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|151
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|152
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|153
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|154
|Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|155
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|157
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|158
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|159
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|160
|Rida Cador (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|161
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|162
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|163
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|165
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|166
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|167
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|168
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
|169
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|170
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|171
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|172
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:36
|173
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:21:50
|174
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:58
|175
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:08
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita
|DNF
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|DNS
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11:19:13
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:58
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:07
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:40
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:42
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:01:46
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:01:52
|9
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:17
|10
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:02:49
|11
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:02:52
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|13
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:15
|14
|José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:04:07
|15
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:16
|16
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:05:28
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:36
|19
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:05:48
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:52
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:06:07
|22
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:06:10
|24
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:06:15
|25
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:06:29
|26
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|27
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:06:45
|28
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:07:00
|29
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:51
|30
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:08:13
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:21
|32
|Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:26
|33
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:34
|34
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:09:26
|35
|Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:09:35
|36
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:10:06
|37
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:10:50
|38
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:15
|39
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:11:32
|40
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:12:19
|41
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col Colombia
|0:13:27
|42
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:13:34
|43
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:13:35
|44
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:13:51
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:14:00
|46
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:06
|47
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:14:26
|48
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:15:29
|49
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:39
|50
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:55
|51
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:16:27
|52
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:16:32
|53
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:16:41
|54
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:47
|55
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:54
|56
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:17:35
|57
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:18:40
|58
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:41
|59
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:19:49
|60
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:20:57
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:28
|62
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:21:32
|63
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:21:34
|64
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:51
|65
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:25
|66
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:45
|67
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:22:51
|68
|David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:54
|69
|Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:22:56
|70
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:23:23
|71
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:23:40
|72
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:23:49
|73
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:24:20
|74
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:24:36
|75
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:24:47
|76
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:24:53
|77
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:24:54
|78
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:26:50
|79
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:54
|80
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:55
|81
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:02
|82
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:27:12
|83
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:29:27
|84
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:29:33
|85
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg
|0:29:43
|86
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:29:44
|87
|Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:30:18
|88
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:30:21
|89
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:30:25
|90
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:30:36
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:46
|92
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:59
|93
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:32:06
|94
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:32:20
|95
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|96
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:32:41
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:32:52
|98
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:33:29
|99
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:34:04
|100
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:29
|101
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:35:04
|102
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:35:10
|103
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:23
|104
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:35:24
|105
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:35:27
|106
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:35:55
|107
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:36:00
|108
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:36:41
|109
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:33
|110
|Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:38:34
|111
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:38:54
|112
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:39:11
|113
|Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:39:47
|114
|Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:40:14
|115
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:40:45
|116
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:41:03
|117
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:11
|118
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:41:13
|119
|Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:41:30
|120
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:41:32
|121
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:41:35
|122
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:41:38
|123
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|0:41:48
|124
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:43:55
|125
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:44:33
|126
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:44:34
|127
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:45:05
|128
|Stefan Rucker (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:45:09
|129
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|130
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:45:12
|131
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:28
|132
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|0:45:39
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:48
|134
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:45:54
|135
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:46:01
|136
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:46:12
|137
|Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:46:13
|138
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:46:15
|139
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:46:34
|140
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:36
|141
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:46:43
|142
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:59
|143
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:47:31
|144
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:48:38
|145
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:48:46
|146
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|147
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|0:48:50
|148
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:48:57
|149
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:49:07
|150
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:49:12
|151
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|152
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:49:17
|153
|Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|0:49:23
|154
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|155
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:49:30
|156
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Rida Cador (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:49:33
|158
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:49:36
|159
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:49:42
|160
|Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:49:43
|161
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:49:44
|162
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:45
|163
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:49:48
|164
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:49
|165
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:49:51
|166
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:49:55
|167
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:49:56
|168
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:49:58
|169
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita
|0:49:59
|170
|Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:50:03
|171
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:09
|172
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|0:50:30
|173
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|0:50:31
|174
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:52
|175
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:53:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|6
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|8
|7
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|6
|9
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
|6
|10
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|5
|12
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|5
|13
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|5
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|3
|16
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|17
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|13
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|3
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|8
|4
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|5
|7
|Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|4
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|3
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|3
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|13
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|3
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|11:20:59
|2
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:04:02
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:06
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:21
|5
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:04:59
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:11:49
|7
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:20
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:53
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:01
|10
|Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:15:49
|11
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:16:54
|12
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
|0:22:34
|13
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:23:07
|14
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:09
|15
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:28:35
|16
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:28:39
|17
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:28:50
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:00
|19
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:30:20
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
|0:30:34
|21
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:31:43
|22
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:33:18
|23
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:33:24
|24
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:33:37
|25
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:55
|26
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:37:08
|27
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:38:59
|28
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:25
|29
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:39:49
|30
|Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:42:09
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:42:48
|32
|David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
|0:43:53
|33
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
|0:44:48
|34
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:50
|35
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:57
|36
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:45:45
|37
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|0:47:00
|38
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:47:37
|39
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:44
|40
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:47:50
|41
|Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|0:47:57
|42
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:47:58
|43
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:59
|44
|Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:48:05
|45
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:48:09
|46
|Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:48:12
|47
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita
|0:48:13
|48
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:06
|49
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:51:50
