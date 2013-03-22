Trending

Cunego wins at Piane di Mocogno

Ulissi retains overall lead

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) retains the red jersey of race leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Another trophy for Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) cracks open the bubbly.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lucas Euser (Unitedhealthcare).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philipe Deignan (Unitedhealthcare) at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Mazzi (Utensilnord) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela) went on the attack but couldn't stay clear.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) placed second.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) was happy to get off the mark.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) in celebratory mode.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) beats Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) on stage 3 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Cannondale) is building towards the Giro d'Italia.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Cannondale) digs in on the final climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Duarte (Colombia).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lampre set the tempo in defence of Diego Ulissi's overall lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) wins at Piane di Mocogno.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The great Franco Bitossi - "Cuore matto" or "Crazy heart" to the tifosi - was on hand at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego claimed victory on stage 3 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali atop Piane di Mocogno while his Lampre-Merida teammate Diego Ulissi retained the overall lead.

It was Cunego’s first victory of the season and it arrived in typical fashion, as he rattled off a quick-fire sprint from a small group at the summit of the finishing climb. Cunego beat the in-form Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) while Matej Mugerli (Adria Mobil) held off Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) for third.

“The sprint was very difficult because in the closing kilometres, Diego and I had to mark all of our rivals, which was only logical,” Cunego said. “Santambrogio went from distance because he is excellent when he builds up his speed in progressione. I hung on in there and I managed to get around him. I didn’t raise my arms but it’s better to be certain and raise on them on the podium afterwards.”

The early exchanges were animated by a ten-man group, which zipped off the front after 40 kilometres. Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole – Csf) started the attacking, and he was joined Fabio Felline (Androni), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Klemen Stimulak (Adria Mobil), Chrisopher Jones, Keil Reijnen (Unitedhealthcare), Manuel Amaro, Filippo Savini (Flaminia-Fondriest) and August Jensen (Team Oster Hus Ridley) at the front.

By kilometre 70, however, Pirazzi had tired of the company, and he went clear alone, opening up a lead of two minutes over his erstwhile companions and four minutes on the main peloton. Approaching the climb of the Passo delle Cento Croci, however, Lampre began to take up the pursuit, and with 27km to go, they were just 1:48 down on Pirazzi, who now had Felline, Duque, Stimulak and Jones breathing down his neck.

Felline duly passed Pirazzi on the steepest section on the Passo Cento Croci and crossed the summit 22 seconds ahead of Stimulak, but the Lampre-led bunch was now just a minute down on the leaders. On the descent, Lucas Euser (Unitedhealthcare) managed to escape the bunch and then catch and pass Felline at the foot of the final climb to Piane di Mocogno, but the American’s stay in front would be short-lived.

Lampre’s pace-making brought the race back together and reduced the leading group to just twenty riders on the final ascent. With one kilometre to go, Cunego and Santambrogio attempted to slip away, but they were brought to heel. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the next to try his luck, but he was unable to get away as the road began to flatten out.

The stage was set, then, for the group sprint, and Cunego duly opened his effort from distance and held off Santambrogio to claim his first win of the season. Overall, his teammate Diego Ulissi leads Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni-Venezuela) by 58 seconds, while Cunego himself lies 3rd at 1:07.

“We had two objectives, to defend my jersey and help Damiano win the stage and we’ve done the double,” Ulissi said. “The team was fantastic in helping us do that, and then Damiano and I showed great understanding in the finale.”

The race continues on Saturday with a 14.2km time trial at Crevalcore.

 

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:10:18
2Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
3Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
7Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:04
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:00:07
15Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:00:11
16Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka
19Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:00:18
20Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:00:24
21José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:33
22Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
23Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
24Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:53
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:55
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
28Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:01:04
29Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:07
30Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:17
31Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:23
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
34Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
35Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col Colombia
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:26
37Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:42
38Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:01:56
39Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:01:59
40Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:00
41Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
42Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:05
43Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:02:10
44Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:02:16
45Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:02:22
46Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:02:25
47Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:49
48David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:00
49Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
51Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx0:03:18
52Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:26
53Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil
54Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
55Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:46
56Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven Androni Giocattoli0:04:26
58Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:04:39
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
60Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:04:54
61Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
63Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:05:18
64Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha
65Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:32
66Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
68Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
69Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil
70Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
71Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
72Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
73Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
74Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:29
75Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:38
76Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:10:08
77Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:48
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
80Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
82Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
84Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
85Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
86Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
88Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
89Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
90Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
91Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
92Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
93Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
94Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
95Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
98Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
99Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:11:10
100Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:11:26
101Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
102Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
103Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:11:35
104Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:13:12
105Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
106Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
108Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:15:19
110August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:17:50
111Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:51
112Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
114Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:21:11
115Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
116Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
117Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
118Stefan Rucker (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
119Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil
121Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
122Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
123Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
124Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
125Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
126Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
127Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
128Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita
129Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
130Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
131Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
132Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
133Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
134Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
135Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
136Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
137Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita
138Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
139Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
140Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
141Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
142Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
143Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo
144Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
145Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
146Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
147Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
148Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo
149Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
150Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
151Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
152Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
153Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest
154Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
155Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
156Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
157Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs - Wanty
158Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
159Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
160Rida Cador (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
161David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita
162Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
163Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
164Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
165Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
166Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
167Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
168Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx
169Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
170Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
171Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida
172Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:21:36
173Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:21:50
174Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:58
175Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:08
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAntonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita
DNFFlorian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
DNSPaolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11:19:13
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:58
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:07
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:40
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:42
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:01:46
8Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:01:52
9Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:17
10Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:02:49
11Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:02:52
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:53
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:15
14José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura0:04:07
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:16
16Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:54
17Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura0:05:28
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:36
19Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:05:48
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:52
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo0:06:07
22Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura0:06:10
24Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:06:15
25Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:06:29
26Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
27Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:06:45
28Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:07:00
29Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:07:51
30Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil0:08:13
31Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:21
32Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:26
33Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:08:34
34Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:09:26
35Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:09:35
36Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil0:10:06
37Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:10:50
38Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:15
39Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:11:32
40Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:12:19
41Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col Colombia0:13:27
42Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:13:34
43Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:13:35
44Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:13:51
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:14:00
46Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:06
47Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:14:26
48Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo0:15:29
49Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:39
50Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven Androni Giocattoli0:15:55
51Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:16:27
52Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:16:32
53Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:16:41
54Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:47
55Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:54
56Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:17:35
57Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:18:40
58Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:41
59Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:19:49
60Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:20:57
61Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:28
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:21:32
63Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:21:34
64Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:51
65Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:25
66Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:22:45
67Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:22:51
68David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:54
69Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx0:22:56
70Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:23
71Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:23:40
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:23:49
73Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:24:20
74Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:24:36
75Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:24:47
76Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:24:53
77Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:24:54
78Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:26:50
79Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:26:54
80Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:55
81Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:02
82Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:27:12
83Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:29:27
84Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:29:33
85Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg0:29:43
86Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura0:29:44
87Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:30:18
88Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:30:21
89Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:30:25
90Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:30:36
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:46
92Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:30:59
93Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:32:06
94Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:32:20
95Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox
96Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:32:41
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:32:52
98Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:33:29
99Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:34:04
100Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:29
101Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:35:04
102Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:35:10
103Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:23
104Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:35:24
105Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:35:27
106Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:35:55
107Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:36:00
108Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:36:41
109Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:33
110Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:38:34
111Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:38:54
112Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:39:11
113Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:39:47
114Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:40:14
115Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:40:45
116Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:41:03
117Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:11
118Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:41:13
119Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:41:30
120Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:41:32
121August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:41:35
122Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:41:38
123Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:41:48
124Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:43:55
125Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:44:33
126Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:44:34
127Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:45:05
128Stefan Rucker (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:45:09
129Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon
130Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:45:12
131Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:28
132David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:45:39
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:45:48
134Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:45:54
135Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:46:01
136Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:46:12
137Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:46:13
138Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:46:15
139Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:46:34
140Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:46:36
141Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:46:43
142Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:59
143Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:47:31
144Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:48:38
145Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:48:46
146Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
147Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty0:48:50
148Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx0:48:57
149Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:49:07
150Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:49:12
151Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
152Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:49:17
153Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia0:49:23
154Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
155Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:49:30
156Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
157Rida Cador (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:49:33
158Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:49:36
159Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:49:42
160Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:49:43
161Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil0:49:44
162Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:45
163Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha0:49:48
164Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:49
165Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:49:51
166Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:49:55
167Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:49:56
168Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:49:58
169Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita0:49:59
170Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita0:50:03
171Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:09
172Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu0:50:30
173Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia0:50:31
174Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:51:52
175Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:53:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida16pts
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli11
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
6Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia8
7Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
8Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon6
9Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil6
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling6
11Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura5
12Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil5
13Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest5
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox3
16Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
17Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling2
18Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu13pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
3Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil8
4Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
6Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu5
7Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling5
8Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia4
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia3
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox3
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
13Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest3
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
16Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox11:20:59
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:04:02
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:06
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:21
5Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:04:59
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:11:49
7Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:20
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:53
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:01
10Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil0:15:49
11Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:16:54
12Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha0:22:34
13Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:23:07
14Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:09
15Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:28:35
16Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:28:39
17Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:28:50
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:00
19Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil0:30:20
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox0:30:34
21Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:31:43
22Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura0:33:18
23Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:33:24
24Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:33:37
25Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:55
26Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:37:08
27Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:38:59
28Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:39:25
29August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:39:49
30Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil0:42:09
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:42:48
32David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita0:43:53
33Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest0:44:48
34Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:44:50
35Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:57
36Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:45:45
37Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha0:47:00
38Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:47:37
39Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:47:44
40Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:47:50
41Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia0:47:57
42Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil0:47:58
43Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:59
44Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon0:48:05
45Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:48:09
46Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:48:12
47Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita0:48:13
48Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:06
49Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:51:50

 

