Image 1 of 21 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) retains the red jersey of race leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Another trophy for Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) cracks open the bubbly. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Lucas Euser (Unitedhealthcare). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Philipe Deignan (Unitedhealthcare) at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Alessandro Mazzi (Utensilnord) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Fabio Felline (Androni-Venezuela) went on the attack but couldn't stay clear. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) placed second. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) was happy to get off the mark. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) in celebratory mode. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) beats Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) on stage 3 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 Ivan Basso (Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) is building towards the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) digs in on the final climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Fabio Duarte (Colombia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Fabio Taborre (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 Lampre set the tempo in defence of Diego Ulissi's overall lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida) wins at Piane di Mocogno. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 The great Franco Bitossi - "Cuore matto" or "Crazy heart" to the tifosi - was on hand at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego claimed victory on stage 3 of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali atop Piane di Mocogno while his Lampre-Merida teammate Diego Ulissi retained the overall lead.

It was Cunego’s first victory of the season and it arrived in typical fashion, as he rattled off a quick-fire sprint from a small group at the summit of the finishing climb. Cunego beat the in-form Mauro Santambrogio (Vini Fantini-Selle Italia) while Matej Mugerli (Adria Mobil) held off Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) for third.

“The sprint was very difficult because in the closing kilometres, Diego and I had to mark all of our rivals, which was only logical,” Cunego said. “Santambrogio went from distance because he is excellent when he builds up his speed in progressione. I hung on in there and I managed to get around him. I didn’t raise my arms but it’s better to be certain and raise on them on the podium afterwards.”

The early exchanges were animated by a ten-man group, which zipped off the front after 40 kilometres. Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani Valvole – Csf) started the attacking, and he was joined Fabio Felline (Androni), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Klemen Stimulak (Adria Mobil), Chrisopher Jones, Keil Reijnen (Unitedhealthcare), Manuel Amaro, Filippo Savini (Flaminia-Fondriest) and August Jensen (Team Oster Hus Ridley) at the front.

By kilometre 70, however, Pirazzi had tired of the company, and he went clear alone, opening up a lead of two minutes over his erstwhile companions and four minutes on the main peloton. Approaching the climb of the Passo delle Cento Croci, however, Lampre began to take up the pursuit, and with 27km to go, they were just 1:48 down on Pirazzi, who now had Felline, Duque, Stimulak and Jones breathing down his neck.

Felline duly passed Pirazzi on the steepest section on the Passo Cento Croci and crossed the summit 22 seconds ahead of Stimulak, but the Lampre-led bunch was now just a minute down on the leaders. On the descent, Lucas Euser (Unitedhealthcare) managed to escape the bunch and then catch and pass Felline at the foot of the final climb to Piane di Mocogno, but the American’s stay in front would be short-lived.

Lampre’s pace-making brought the race back together and reduced the leading group to just twenty riders on the final ascent. With one kilometre to go, Cunego and Santambrogio attempted to slip away, but they were brought to heel. Ivan Basso (Cannondale) was the next to try his luck, but he was unable to get away as the road began to flatten out.

The stage was set, then, for the group sprint, and Cunego duly opened his effort from distance and held off Santambrogio to claim his first win of the season. Overall, his teammate Diego Ulissi leads Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Androni-Venezuela) by 58 seconds, while Cunego himself lies 3rd at 1:07.

“We had two objectives, to defend my jersey and help Damiano win the stage and we’ve done the double,” Ulissi said. “The team was fantastic in helping us do that, and then Damiano and I showed great understanding in the finale.”

The race continues on Saturday with a 14.2km time trial at Crevalcore.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:10:18 2 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 3 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 4 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 12 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:04 13 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:00:07 15 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:00:11 16 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:00:18 20 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:00:24 21 José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:33 22 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:41 23 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:53 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:00:55 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:01 28 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:01:04 29 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:07 30 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:17 31 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:23 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 34 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 35 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col Colombia 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:26 37 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:01:42 38 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:01:56 39 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:01:59 40 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:00 41 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx 42 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:05 43 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:02:10 44 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:02:16 45 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:02:22 46 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:02:25 47 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:49 48 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:00 49 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 50 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 51 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:03:18 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:26 53 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 54 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 55 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:46 56 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven Androni Giocattoli 0:04:26 58 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:04:39 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 60 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:04:54 61 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 63 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:05:18 64 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 65 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:32 66 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 67 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 68 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 69 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 70 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 71 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 72 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 73 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 74 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:29 75 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:38 76 Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:10:08 77 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:48 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 80 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 82 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 84 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 85 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 86 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 88 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 89 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 90 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 91 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 92 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 93 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 94 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 95 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 98 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 99 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:11:10 100 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:11:26 101 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 102 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 103 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:11:35 104 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:13:12 105 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 106 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 108 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 109 Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:15:19 110 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:17:50 111 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:51 112 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 113 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 114 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:21:11 115 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 116 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 117 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 118 Stefan Rucker (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 119 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 120 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil 121 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 122 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 123 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 125 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 126 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 127 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 128 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 129 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 130 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 131 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 132 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 133 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 134 Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 135 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 136 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 137 Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita 138 Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 139 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 140 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 141 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 142 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 143 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 144 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 145 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 146 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 147 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 148 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 149 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 150 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 151 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 152 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 153 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 154 Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 155 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 156 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 157 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs - Wanty 158 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 159 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 160 Rida Cador (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 161 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 162 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 163 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 164 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 165 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 166 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 167 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 168 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx 169 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 170 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 171 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 172 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:21:36 173 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:21:50 174 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:58 175 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:08 DNF Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Antonio Di Battista (Ita) Amore & Vita DNF Florian Bissinger (Ger) Team Vorarlberg DNS Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11:19:13 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:58 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:07 4 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:40 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:01:42 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:01:46 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:01:52 9 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Esp) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:17 10 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:02:49 11 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:02:52 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:53 13 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:15 14 José J Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 0:04:07 15 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:16 16 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:54 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 0:05:28 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:36 19 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:05:48 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:52 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:06:07 22 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 0:06:10 24 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:06:15 25 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:06:29 26 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 27 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:06:45 28 Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:07:00 29 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:07:51 30 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:08:13 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:21 32 Javier Megias Leal (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:26 33 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:08:34 34 Remco Broers (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:09:26 35 Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:09:35 36 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:10:06 37 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:10:50 38 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:15 39 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:11:32 40 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:12:19 41 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col Colombia 0:13:27 42 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:13:34 43 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:13:35 44 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:13:51 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:14:00 46 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:06 47 Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:14:26 48 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:15:29 49 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:39 50 Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven Androni Giocattoli 0:15:55 51 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:16:27 52 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:16:32 53 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:16:41 54 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:47 55 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:54 56 Simon Pavlin (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:17:35 57 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:18:40 58 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:41 59 Filippo Savini (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:19:49 60 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:20:57 61 Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:28 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:21:32 63 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:21:34 64 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:51 65 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:25 66 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:22:45 67 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:22:51 68 David Lozano Riba (Esp) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:54 69 Arkimed Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:22:56 70 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:23 71 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:23:40 72 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:23:49 73 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha 0:24:20 74 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:24:36 75 Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:24:47 76 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:24:53 77 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:24:54 78 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:26:50 79 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:26:54 80 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:55 81 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:02 82 Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:27:12 83 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:29:27 84 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:29:33 85 Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Team Vorarlberg 0:29:43 86 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 0:29:44 87 Benjamin Day (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:30:18 88 Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:30:21 89 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:30:25 90 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:30:36 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:46 92 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:59 93 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:32:06 94 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:32:20 95 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 96 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:32:41 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura 0:32:52 98 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:33:29 99 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:34:04 100 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:29 101 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:35:04 102 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:35:10 103 Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:23 104 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:35:24 105 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:35:27 106 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:35:55 107 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:36:00 108 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:36:41 109 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:37:33 110 Dmitry Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:38:34 111 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:38:54 112 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:39:11 113 Will Routley (Can) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:39:47 114 Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:40:14 115 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:40:45 116 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:41:03 117 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:11 118 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 0:41:13 119 Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:41:30 120 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:41:32 121 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:41:35 122 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:41:38 123 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita 0:41:48 124 Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:43:55 125 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 0:44:33 126 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:44:34 127 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo 0:45:05 128 Stefan Rucker (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:45:09 129 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 130 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:45:12 131 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:28 132 David Boily (Can) Amore & Vita 0:45:39 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:45:48 134 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:45:54 135 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:46:01 136 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:46:12 137 Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:46:13 138 Omar Lombardi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:46:15 139 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 0:46:34 140 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:46:36 141 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:46:43 142 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:59 143 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:47:31 144 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:48:38 145 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:48:46 146 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha 147 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty 0:48:50 148 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:48:57 149 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:49:07 150 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:49:12 151 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 152 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura 0:49:17 153 Juan Esteba Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 0:49:23 154 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 155 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:49:30 156 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 157 Rida Cador (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:49:33 158 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:49:36 159 Martin Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:49:42 160 Duber G Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia 0:49:43 161 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:49:44 162 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:45 163 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 0:49:48 164 Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:49 165 Jan Sokol (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 0:49:51 166 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:49:55 167 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:49:56 168 Nicholas Hammersland (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:49:58 169 Mihkel Räim (Est) Amore & Vita 0:49:59 170 Anton Mikailov (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:50:03 171 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:50:09 172 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 0:50:30 173 Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 0:50:31 174 Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:52 175 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:53:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 pts 2 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 6 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 8 7 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon 6 9 Matej Mugerli (Slo) Adria Mobil 6 10 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 6 11 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 5 12 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 5 13 Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 5 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 3 16 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 17 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 2 18 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 13 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 3 Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Adria Mobil 8 4 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 6 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 5 7 Lucas Euser (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 5 8 Robinson Ed Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 4 9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 3 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani Valvole - CSF Inox 3 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 13 Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest 3 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 16 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia 2