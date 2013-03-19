Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali past winners
Champions from 2001 to 2012
|2012
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2011
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2010
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2009
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - N.G.C.
|2008
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Silence - Lotto
|2007
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
|2006
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2005
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Ceramiche Panaria-Margres
|2003
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Saeco
|2002
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio
