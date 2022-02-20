Van Vleuten wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

By published

Bastianelli wins the final sprint in València

Image 1 of 3

COCENTAINA SPAIN FEBRUARY 20 Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team celebrates winning ahead of Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 118km stage from Sagunt to Valencia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 20 2022 in Cocentaina Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) wins the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 3

COCENTAINA SPAIN FEBRUARY 20 Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team celebrates winning during the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 118km stage from Sagunt to Valencia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 20 2022 in Cocentaina Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 3

COCENTAINA SPAIN FEBRUARY 20Lija Laizane of Latvia and Team Eneicat RBH Global competes in the breakaway during the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 4 a 118km stage from Sagunt to Valencia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 20 2022 in Cocentaina Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lija Laizane (Eneicat RBH Global) and Danielle Shrosbree (CAMS-Basso) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the sprint victory on the final stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, powering to the stage over world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo).

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), who opened up a winning lead on Saturday's mountain stage, finished in the bunch to seal the overall victory.

The final stage of the "week of cycling" in Valencia got underway under sunny skies with riders facing a circuitous 118km from Sagunt to València with two intermediate sprints in the start town before riders headed out to the day's main difficulty, the category 2 Alto de l'Oronet, cresting at 30km and heading downhill on to the finish.

Three riders attacked in the early kilometres, with Teuntje Beekhuis (Jumbo-Visma), Emma Langley (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) making the first breakaway but they were brought back before the first sprint at kilometre 29.

Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the sprint in Sagunt before a second attack forged ahead. This one was two riders: Lija Laizane (Eneicat-RBH Global) and Danielle Shrosbree (CAMS-Basso), who were joined by Grace Brown (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) to make a more lasting move.

Laizane led the breakaway through the second intermediate sprint but did not overtake Swinkels for the sprint classification. As the road began to tilt up, Shrosbree lost touch with the leaders who started up the Alto de l'Oronet with a minute on the peloton. With Brown setting a relentless pace, Laizane lost contact, too, and was caught by the peloton.

Brown continued on, leading over the summit with more than a minute on Erica Magnaldi and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) who crested the climb ahead of race leader Van Vleuten, sealing the mountains classification for Magnaldi.

The fractured peloton came mostly back together on the long descent and began their pursuit of Brown in earnest.

With 10km to go, Brown had only a dozen seconds left of her once generous advantage and two kilometres later the Australian was swept up by the peloton led by Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar).

Canyon-Sram, Trek-Segafredo and Valcar led the compact peloton into the final kilometres, with Arzuffi, Shirin van Anrooij and Pauliena Rooijakkers setting the pace for their sprinters.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) hit out early for her teammate Balsamo, but Bastianelli powered past to the victory. Van Vleuten came across in the bunch to win the overall.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
4Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
2Cecilie Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews