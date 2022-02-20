Van Vleuten wins Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Image 1 of 3 Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) wins the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 3 Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 3 Lija Laizane (Eneicat RBH Global) and Danielle Shrosbree (CAMS-Basso) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the sprint victory on the final stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, powering to the stage over world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo).

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), who opened up a winning lead on Saturday's mountain stage, finished in the bunch to seal the overall victory.

The final stage of the "week of cycling" in Valencia got underway under sunny skies with riders facing a circuitous 118km from Sagunt to València with two intermediate sprints in the start town before riders headed out to the day's main difficulty, the category 2 Alto de l'Oronet, cresting at 30km and heading downhill on to the finish.

Three riders attacked in the early kilometres, with Teuntje Beekhuis (Jumbo-Visma), Emma Langley (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Mieke Kröger (Human Powered Health) making the first breakaway but they were brought back before the first sprint at kilometre 29.

Karlijn Swinkels (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the sprint in Sagunt before a second attack forged ahead. This one was two riders: Lija Laizane (Eneicat-RBH Global) and Danielle Shrosbree (CAMS-Basso), who were joined by Grace Brown (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) to make a more lasting move.

Laizane led the breakaway through the second intermediate sprint but did not overtake Swinkels for the sprint classification. As the road began to tilt up, Shrosbree lost touch with the leaders who started up the Alto de l'Oronet with a minute on the peloton. With Brown setting a relentless pace, Laizane lost contact, too, and was caught by the peloton.

Brown continued on, leading over the summit with more than a minute on Erica Magnaldi and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) who crested the climb ahead of race leader Van Vleuten, sealing the mountains classification for Magnaldi.

The fractured peloton came mostly back together on the long descent and began their pursuit of Brown in earnest.

With 10km to go, Brown had only a dozen seconds left of her once generous advantage and two kilometres later the Australian was swept up by the peloton led by Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar).

Canyon-Sram, Trek-Segafredo and Valcar led the compact peloton into the final kilometres, with Arzuffi, Shirin van Anrooij and Pauliena Rooijakkers setting the pace for their sprinters.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) hit out early for her teammate Balsamo, but Bastianelli powered past to the victory. Van Vleuten came across in the bunch to win the overall.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women 4 Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women 5 Sarah Roy (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing