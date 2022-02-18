Ellen van Dijk wins stage 2 of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana
By Kirsten Frattini published
European champion prevails over Paladin, who takes race lead
Ellen van Dijk continued Trek-Segafredo’s winning start to the season after securing the stage 2 victory in a two-up sprint against Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) won the bunch sprint for third place in Cocentaina.
Paladin moved into the race lead.
The second day of racing offered the field 117km between Altea, where many of the WorldTeams hosted their early-season training camps, to Cocentaina. It was a lumpy stage but it only included category 1 ascent at Alto Confrides at 30km into the race. The rest of the stage is undulating with an intermediate sprint at Cocentaina (74km), followed by a second loop of a 29km regional circuit before finishing in Cocentaina.
Marta Cavalli (FDJ) picked up the full mountain points over the Alto Confrides ahead of Erica Magnaldi (BikeExchange-Jayco). Over the top, however, Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) opened a small gap and was later joined by Grace Brown (FDJ) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo). The trio gained 10 seconds on the main peloton of about 60 riders that included stage 1 winner and overall leader Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo).
The trio were reeled back in as a new group of escapees slipped off the front, this time, with Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Marie Le Net (FDJ).
The quartet pushed their lead out to 47 seconds on the peloton and 1:50 on the next group of 20-some rider containing Balsamo, now well out of contention for the GC.
Niewiadoma took full points at the intermediate sprint in Cocentaina, before starting the final loop of the race. Without a sizeable lead on the field, there was a reshuffling of the lead group that saw Brodie Chapman (FDJ) and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) join Niewiadoma with a slim lead.
It was all back together along the final circuit, however, and Longo Borghini launched an attack, once again, followed by Chabbey. The pair didn’t get far but counter attacks saw time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) gain 45 seconds on the field just 10km most from the finish line in Cocentaina.
In what was a two-up sprint to the line, van Dijk got the better of Paladin to take the stage win and the leader’s jersey.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclingnews tech: How we testEverything we test is put through the wringer in an effort to provide an objective and unbiased opinion to help you make the right decision
-
Ellen van Dijk wins stage 2 of Setmana Ciclista ValencianaEuropean champion prevails over Paladin, who takes race lead
-
Ruta del Sol: Magnus Sheffield wins stage 319-year-old surprises as crash disrupts final kilometres
-
Rapha deals: Save on pro team kit, winter jackets and moreOur pick of the best Rapha deals from the brand's Archive Sale