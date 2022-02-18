Ellen van Dijk wins stage 2 of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Image 1 of 15 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 Elisa Balsamo in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 Marie le Net (FDJ) leads the escape (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 15 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 15 Juliette Labous (DSM) leads the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 15 Jumbo-Visma lead the chase (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 12 of 15 World champion Elisa Balsamo in the leader's jersey (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 13 of 15 Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) leads an attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 14 of 15 Trek-Segafredo celebrate (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 15 of 15 Soraya Paladin after the stage (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Ellen van Dijk continued Trek-Segafredo’s winning start to the season after securing the stage 2 victory in a two-up sprint against Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) won the bunch sprint for third place in Cocentaina.

Paladin moved into the race lead.

The second day of racing offered the field 117km between Altea, where many of the WorldTeams hosted their early-season training camps, to Cocentaina. It was a lumpy stage but it only included category 1 ascent at Alto Confrides at 30km into the race. The rest of the stage is undulating with an intermediate sprint at Cocentaina (74km), followed by a second loop of a 29km regional circuit before finishing in Cocentaina.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ) picked up the full mountain points over the Alto Confrides ahead of Erica Magnaldi (BikeExchange-Jayco). Over the top, however, Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) opened a small gap and was later joined by Grace Brown (FDJ) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo). The trio gained 10 seconds on the main peloton of about 60 riders that included stage 1 winner and overall leader Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo).

The trio were reeled back in as a new group of escapees slipped off the front, this time, with Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Marie Le Net (FDJ).

The quartet pushed their lead out to 47 seconds on the peloton and 1:50 on the next group of 20-some rider containing Balsamo, now well out of contention for the GC.

Niewiadoma took full points at the intermediate sprint in Cocentaina, before starting the final loop of the race. Without a sizeable lead on the field, there was a reshuffling of the lead group that saw Brodie Chapman (FDJ) and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) join Niewiadoma with a slim lead.

It was all back together along the final circuit, however, and Longo Borghini launched an attack, once again, followed by Chabbey. The pair didn’t get far but counter attacks saw time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) gain 45 seconds on the field just 10km most from the finish line in Cocentaina.

In what was a two-up sprint to the line, van Dijk got the better of Paladin to take the stage win and the leader’s jersey.