Ellen van Dijk wins stage 2 of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

European champion prevails over Paladin, who takes race lead

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win on stage 2

Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) takes the win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana - jersey leaders prior to the stage

Stage 2 of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Elisa Balsamo in the leader's jersey

Elisa Balsamo in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
COCENTAINA SPAIN FEBRUARY 18 A general view of Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz of Mexico and Team Farto BTC Olivia Onesti of France and Team Cofidis Fminin Sandra Alonso Dominguez of Spain and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team and Elizabeth Banks of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Tibco SVB compete in the breakaway during the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 2 a 117km stage from Altea to Cocentaina 450m VoltaCVFemines22 on February 18 2022 in Cocentaina Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Marie le Net (FDJ) leads the escape

Marie le Net (FDJ) leads the escape (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the breakaway

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) in the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Juliette Labous (DSM) leads the breakaway

Juliette Labous (DSM) leads the breakaway (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Jumbo-Visma lead the chase

Jumbo-Visma lead the chase (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
World champion Elisa Balsamo in the leader's jersey

World champion Elisa Balsamo in the leader's jersey (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) leads an attack

Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) leads an attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Trek-Segafredo celebrate

Trek-Segafredo celebrate (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Soraya Paladin after the stage

Soraya Paladin after the stage (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Ellen van Dijk continued Trek-Segafredo’s winning start to the season after securing the stage 2 victory in a two-up sprint against Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) won the bunch sprint for third place in Cocentaina.

Paladin moved into the race lead.

The second day of racing offered the field 117km between Altea, where many of the WorldTeams hosted their early-season training camps, to Cocentaina. It was a lumpy stage but it only included category 1 ascent at Alto Confrides at 30km into the race. The rest of the stage is undulating with an intermediate sprint at Cocentaina (74km), followed by a second loop of a 29km regional circuit before finishing in Cocentaina.

Marta Cavalli (FDJ) picked up the full mountain points over the Alto Confrides ahead of Erica Magnaldi (BikeExchange-Jayco). Over the top, however, Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) opened a small gap and was later joined by Grace Brown (FDJ) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo). The trio gained 10 seconds on the main peloton of about 60 riders that included stage 1 winner and overall leader Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo).

The trio were reeled back in as a new group of escapees slipped off the front, this time, with Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo), Juliette Labous (Team DSM), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Marie Le Net (FDJ). 

The quartet pushed their lead out to 47 seconds on the peloton and 1:50 on the next group of 20-some rider containing Balsamo, now well out of contention for the GC.

Niewiadoma took full points at the intermediate sprint in Cocentaina, before starting the final loop of the race. Without a sizeable lead on the field, there was a reshuffling of the lead group that saw Brodie Chapman (FDJ) and Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) join Niewiadoma with a slim lead.

It was all back together along the final circuit, however, and Longo Borghini launched an attack, once again, followed by Chabbey. The pair didn’t get far but counter attacks saw time trial world champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) and Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM) gain 45 seconds on the field just 10km most from the finish line in Cocentaina.

In what was a two-up sprint to the line, van Dijk got the better of Paladin to take the stage win and the leader’s jersey.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

