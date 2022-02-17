Setmana Ciclista Valenciana: Balsamo wins opener in Gandia

By published

World champion wins from reduced bunch sprint on Trek-Segafredo debut

Image 1 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Cdrine Kerbaol of France and Team Cofidis Fminin prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Cdrine Kerbaol (Team Cofidis) ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Lauren Stephens of United States and Team EF Education Tibco SVB during the team presentation prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lauren Stephens (EF Education Tibco SVB) ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Elynor Backstedt of United Kingdom Elisa Balsamo of Italy Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Letizia Paternoster of Italy Shirin Van Anrooij of Netherlands Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands Tayler Wiles of United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the team presentation prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Rider prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

BikeExchange-Jayco ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange Jayco prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange-Jayco) ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange Jayco prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange-Jayco) ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark Grace Brown of Australia Marta Cavalli of Italy Brodie Chapman of Australia Victorie Guilman of France Marie Le Net of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the team presentation prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Omer Shapira of Israel and Team EF Education Tibco SVB prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Omer Shapira ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Kasia Niewiadoma ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Martina Alzini of Italy and Team Cofidis Fminin prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Cofidis ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Cdrine Kerbaol of France and Team Cofidis Fminin prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Cdrine Kerbaol (Cofidis) ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Omer Shapira of Israel and Team EF Education Tibco SVB with teammates during the team presentation prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 17 Tayler Wiles of United States and Team Trek Segafredo prior to the 6th Setmana Ciclista Valenciana Vuelta Comunidad Valenciana Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 114km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia VoltaCVFemines22 on February 17 2022 in Gandia Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Tayler Wiles ahead of stage 1 at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Elisa Balsamo won the opening stage 1 of Setmana Ciclista Valencia in Gandia on Thursday. 

The Italian, wearing her new rainbow jersey and competing in her first race with Trek-Segafredo, stormed to the victory from a reduced bunch sprint taking the win ahead of Ruby Roseman-Gannon (BikeExchange-Jayco) in second and Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma) third.

The opening stage offered a 114km race between Tavernes de la Valldigna and Gandia, with the same finish line as last year. There was one intermediate sprint at Barxeta (80km) and three categorised climbs at Alto Serra Grossa (53km, Cat 3), Alto Barxeta (87km, Cat 4) and then Alto Barx (99km, Cat 2), followed by a descent and then a flat 3km to the finish line in Gandia.

An early breakaway formed with two riders: Agnieta Francke (Sopela) and Antri Christoforou (EquipoFarto). Francke head out on her own and gained 34 seconds ahead of the first ascent of the day over the category 3 Alto Serra Grossa. It was not enough to hold off strong climber Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ), who reached the top of the ascent first ahead of Naddine Gill (Sopela) and teammate Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ). 

Magnaldi carried her efforts down the descent and opened a gap of one minute on the field, which later stretched out to nearly two mintues.Magnaldi picked up full points at the day's only intermediate sprint in Barxeta, as the race headed toward the second climb Alto Barx at the 99km mark. She ascended the category 2 climb with ease picking up full mountain poiints over the top, as Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) followed by Elisa Chabey (Canyon-SRAM) crossed the line next leading the group.

Alto Barx was the third and final climb of the stage, and the stronger climbers in the field came to the fore, led by overall defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Marta Cavalli (FDJ) and Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ), who caught and passed a struggling Magnaldi.

Van Vleuten, Garcia and Cavalli gained 45 seconds on a small chase group, and then what was left of the main field, as the descended directly into Gandia. The chase group caught on to the tail end of the three leaders to form six that included newcomers Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ), Ane Santesteban (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Veronica Ewers (EF Edducation-TIBCO-SVB).

The descent into the finish proved fruitful for a larger group of some 20 riders that caught up to the six escapees with under 2km from the line, and was left to organise a small group sprint, won by Balsamo, for the stage win and first overall leader's jersey.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:00:20
2Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
4Alexandra Manly (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
7Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
8Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
9Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Cecilie Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:00:20
2Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women 0:00:04
3Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women 0:00:06
4Alexandra Manly (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women 0:00:10
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
6Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
7Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
8Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
9Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Cecilie Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews