Carlsen wins Sea Otter time trial, takes over men's GC lead
Tetrick claims women's TT, Wilcoxson remains in leader's jersey
Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) blitzed the 7.8 mile time trial course in 17:25 to both win the stage and take over the men's leader's jersey at the Sea Otter Classic. Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) finished in second place at seven seconds while Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) completed the top three at 15 seconds.
With one stage remaining, Carlsen holds a 21-second lead overall on Rossi with Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda) in third at 31 seconds.
Overnight leader Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) finished 47 seconds down on Carlsen in 17th place and dropped to seventh on general classification.
In the pro women's event, Exergy TWENTY16 finished 1-2 with Alison Tetrick taking the win one second ahead of teammate Jacquelyn Crowell. General classification leader Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) placed third in the 7.8 mile time trial in 19:50, three seconds off the pace.
Wilcoxson remains in the leader's jersey after the penultimate stage while Crowell moves up to second overall at 17 seconds followed by Tetrick in third at 26 seconds.
The Sea Otter Classic road stage race concludes on Sunday with a circuit race on the Laguna Seca Raceway. The men's peloton will complete 15 laps of the 2.2 mile course while the women's field faces an 11-lap race.
|1
|Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:17:25
|2
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:07
|3
|Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:15
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
|0:00:18
|5
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:22
|6
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:23
|7
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:27
|8
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:29
|9
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:35
|10
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:00:37
|11
|Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|12
|Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:39
|13
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|14
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:00:42
|15
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:00:46
|16
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:00:47
|17
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|18
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|19
|Zack Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|20
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|21
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:53
|22
|Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:54
|23
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|24
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:00:57
|25
|Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:00:58
|26
|Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
|0:01:03
|27
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:04
|28
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
|29
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:06
|30
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|0:01:07
|31
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:01:10
|32
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
|0:01:14
|33
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|34
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:16
|35
|Jonathan D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:01:19
|36
|Chris Keeling (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|37
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|0:01:20
|38
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin')
|0:01:22
|39
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|40
|Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:24
|41
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:27
|42
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:29
|43
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|44
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|45
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')
|0:01:32
|46
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:01:35
|47
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:37
|48
|Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|0:01:39
|49
|Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|0:01:41
|50
|Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
|0:01:42
|51
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:01:44
|52
|Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|0:01:52
|53
|Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:01:53
|54
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:01:59
|55
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:01
|56
|Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:02:03
|57
|Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
|0:02:10
|58
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:14
|59
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:02:18
|60
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:02:19
|61
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:02:22
|62
|Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:02:24
|63
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:26
|64
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|0:02:27
|65
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|0:02:28
|66
|Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:02:32
|67
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:02:37
|68
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:43
|69
|Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:48
|70
|Fabian Reyes
|0:02:52
|71
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:02:59
|72
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:03:00
|73
|Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:03:09
|74
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:03:20
|HD
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:03:32
|HD
|Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:03:40
|HD
|Wesley Kline (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|0:03:50
|HD
|Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|0:03:53
|HD
|John Ryan (Team Winded)
|0:08:49
|DNS
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|1
|Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
|4:18:51
|2
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:21
|3
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:00:31
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
|0:00:32
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:39
|6
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:43
|7
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:45
|8
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:01:00
|9
|Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|10
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:05
|11
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:01:13
|12
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:14
|13
|Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:01:21
|14
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:25
|15
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:31
|16
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
|0:01:42
|17
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:01:44
|18
|Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:50
|19
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:01:51
|20
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:01:58
|21
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:02:06
|22
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|0:02:08
|23
|Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:13
|24
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:02:21
|25
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:02:29
|26
|Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:02:53
|27
|Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
|0:03:31
|28
|Zack Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|0:04:04
|29
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
|0:04:09
|30
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|31
|Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:04:44
|32
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:05:12
|33
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:05:52
|34
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin')
|0:05:55
|35
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
|0:06:17
|36
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:06:18
|37
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|0:06:32
|38
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|0:07:28
|39
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:08:05
|40
|Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|0:08:59
|41
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:09:10
|42
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:10:30
|43
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:10:33
|44
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:12:05
|45
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')
|0:13:53
|46
|Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:14:23
|47
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:15:26
|48
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:15:37
|49
|Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|0:16:16
|50
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:16:51
|51
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:17:06
|52
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:17:07
|53
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:17:31
|54
|Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:18:02
|55
|Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:19:47
|56
|Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|0:21:02
|57
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:21:42
|58
|Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:22:25
|59
|Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
|0:23:12
|60
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:24:04
|61
|Jonathan D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:24:40
|62
|Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|0:25:51
|63
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:26:16
|64
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:28:24
|65
|Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:30:03
|66
|Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:30:08
|67
|Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:31:30
|68
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|0:31:33
|69
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|0:31:34
|70
|Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)
|0:35:08
|71
|Chris Keeling (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
|0:40:23
|72
|Fabian Reyes
|0:41:00
|73
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:41:26
|74
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:43:11
|1
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:19:47
|2
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:01
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:03
|4
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:28
|5
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:00:33
|6
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:48
|7
|Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:00:58
|8
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:01
|9
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|10
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:01:14
|11
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
|12
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:21
|13
|Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
|0:01:22
|14
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:27
|15
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:32
|16
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:01:41
|17
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:01:48
|18
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:51
|19
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:01:52
|20
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:01:57
|21
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
|0:02:06
|22
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:13
|23
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|0:02:33
|24
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:02:50
|25
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:02:55
|26
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:03:00
|27
|Joy McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:03:03
|28
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:05
|29
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:03:06
|30
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:24
|31
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:03:35
|DNS
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|DNS
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3:31:21
|2
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:17
|3
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:26
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:56
|5
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:05
|6
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:01:07
|7
|Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|0:01:14
|8
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:01:23
|9
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
|0:01:27
|10
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:01:39
|11
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:01:44
|12
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:02:07
|13
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:03:31
|14
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:03:35
|15
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:03:36
|16
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:42
|17
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:03:49
|18
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|0:03:54
|19
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:58
|20
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|0:04:18
|21
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
|0:04:32
|22
|Joy McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:04:40
|23
|Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
|0:06:48
|24
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:07:44
|25
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:15:20
|26
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:18:21
|27
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:19:55
|28
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:22:09
|29
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|0:23:47
|30
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:24:24
|31
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:28:31
