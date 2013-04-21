Trending

Carlsen wins Sea Otter time trial, takes over men's GC lead

Tetrick claims women's TT, Wilcoxson remains in leader's jersey

Alison Tetrick won the women's time trial with a one-second advantage, and climbed to third overall in GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Colavita rider Laura Brown's fourth place result in the time trial pushed her to fifth in GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Alison Tetrick heads to the start house of the Sea Otter Classic time trial.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) claimed the top spot in the time trial by a seven-second advantage, and the leader's jersey by a 21-second advantage heading into the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) finished second, seven seconds off the winning time, and climbed to second in GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Geoffrey Curran's fourth-place finish moved him to fourth overall in GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Cash Call Mortgage rider Mike Olheiser was the team's top finisher in third, 15 seconds off the winning time, and moved up to fifth in GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Robin Eckmann was the top-finishing rider from the California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized squad, 48 seconds off the winner.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Ricardo Van Der Velde finished fifth on the stage, 22 seconds off the winning time in stage 3.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Jade Wilcoxson retains the leader's jersey following stage three with a 17-second advantage.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Flavia Oliveira slid from second to fourth in GC after after finishing 48 seconds off the winner in the stage three time trial.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Jaquelyn Crowell's second place brought home a 1-2 finish for the Exergy TWENTY16 team and puts her in second on GC.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) finished 33 seconds off the winning time, good for fifth place and a jump to sixth overall.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
The Jelly Belly squad warm up before the time trial start.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) blitzed the 7.8 mile time trial course in 17:25 to both win the stage and take over the men's leader's jersey at the Sea Otter Classic. Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) finished in second place at seven seconds while Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) completed the top three at 15 seconds.

With one stage remaining, Carlsen holds a 21-second lead overall on Rossi with Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Pro Cycling p/b Kenda) in third at 31 seconds.

Overnight leader Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) finished 47 seconds down on Carlsen in 17th place and dropped to seventh on general classification.

In the pro women's event, Exergy TWENTY16 finished 1-2 with Alison Tetrick taking the win one second ahead of teammate Jacquelyn Crowell. General classification leader Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) placed third in the 7.8 mile time trial in 19:50, three seconds off the pace.

Wilcoxson remains in the leader's jersey after the penultimate stage while Crowell moves up to second overall at 17 seconds followed by Tetrick in third at 26 seconds.

The Sea Otter Classic road stage race concludes on Sunday with a circuit race on the Laguna Seca Raceway. The men's peloton will complete 15 laps of the 2.2 mile course while the women's field faces an 11-lap race.

Full Results

Pro Men - Time Trial
1Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)0:17:25
2Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:07
3Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:15
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')0:00:18
5Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:22
6Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:23
7Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:27
8David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:29
9Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:35
10Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:37
11Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
12Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:39
13Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
14Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:00:42
15Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:00:46
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:47
17Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
18Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
19Zack Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)0:00:52
20Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)
21Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:53
22Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:54
23Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
24Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:00:57
25Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:58
26Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)0:01:03
27Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:04
28Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
29Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:06
30Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:01:07
31Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:01:10
32Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')0:01:14
33Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
34Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:16
35Jonathan D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:19
36Chris Keeling (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)
37Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')0:01:20
38Collin Berry (Get Crackin')0:01:22
39Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
40Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:24
41Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:27
42Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:29
43Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
44Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
45Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')0:01:32
46David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:01:35
47Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:37
48Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:01:39
49Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:01:41
50Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)0:01:42
51Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:01:44
52Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:01:52
53Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:01:53
54Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:01:59
55Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:01
56Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:03
57Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:02:10
58Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:14
59Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:02:18
60Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:02:19
61Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:22
62Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:02:24
63Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:26
64Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:02:27
65Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)0:02:28
66Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:32
67Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:37
68Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:43
69Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:48
70Fabian Reyes0:02:52
71Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:02:59
72Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:00
73Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:09
74David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:03:20
HDTrevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:03:32
HDRanjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)0:03:40
HDWesley Kline (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)0:03:50
HDAndrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:03:53
HDJohn Ryan (Team Winded)0:08:49
DNSHunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)

Pro Men - General classification after stage 3
1Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)4:18:51
2Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:21
3Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:00:31
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')0:00:32
5Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:39
6David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:43
7Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:45
8Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:00
9Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
10Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:01:05
11Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:01:13
12Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:14
13Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:21
14Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:25
15Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:31
16Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')0:01:42
17Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:01:44
18Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:50
19Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:01:51
20Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:58
21Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:02:06
22Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')0:02:08
23Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)0:02:13
24Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:02:21
25David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:29
26Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:53
27Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:03:31
28Zack Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)0:04:04
29Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Kenda)0:04:09
30Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
31Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:04:44
32Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:05:12
33Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:05:52
34Collin Berry (Get Crackin')0:05:55
35Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')0:06:17
36Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:06:18
37Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:06:32
38Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:07:28
39Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:05
40Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:08:59
41Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:09:10
42Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:10:30
43Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:10:33
44Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:05
45Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')0:13:53
46Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)0:14:23
47Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:26
48Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:15:37
49Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:16:16
50Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:16:51
51Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)0:17:06
52Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:17:07
53Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:17:31
54Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:18:02
55Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:19:47
56Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:21:02
57Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)0:21:42
58Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:22:25
59Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)0:23:12
60Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:24:04
61Jonathan D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:24:40
62Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:25:51
63Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:26:16
64Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:28:24
65Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:30:03
66Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:30:08
67Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)0:31:30
68Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:31:33
69Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)0:31:34
70Matt Abdalah (Squadra SF)0:35:08
71Chris Keeling (D3Devo p/b Airgas Cycling Team)0:40:23
72Fabian Reyes0:41:00
73Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:41:26
74David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:43:11

Pro Women - Time Trial
1Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:19:47
2Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:01
3Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:03
4Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:28
5Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:00:33
6Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:48
7Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:00:58
8Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:01
9Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
10Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:14
11Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
12Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:21
13Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:01:22
14Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:27
15Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:32
16Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:41
17Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:48
18Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:51
19Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:52
20Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:01:57
21Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)0:02:06
22Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:13
23Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:02:33
24Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:02:50
25Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:02:55
26Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:00
27Joy McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:03
28Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:05
29Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:06
30Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:24
31Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:35
DNSOlivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNSRachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)

Pro Women - General classification after stage 3
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:31:21
2Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:17
3Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:26
4Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:56
5Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:05
6Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:07
7Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:01:14
8Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:23
9Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)0:01:27
10Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:01:39
11Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:44
12Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:07
13Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:31
14Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:03:35
15Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:03:36
16Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:42
17Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:49
18Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:03:54
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:58
20Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:04:18
21Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)0:04:32
22Joy McCulloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:04:40
23Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:06:48
24Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:07:44
25Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:15:20
26Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:18:21
27Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:19:55
28Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:22:09
29Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:23:47
30Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)0:24:24
31Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:28:31

