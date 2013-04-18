Wilcoxson, House claim Sea Otter road opener
Early morning crit yields two bunch sprints
Criterium: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:49:23
|2
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|3
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|4
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|5
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|8
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
|9
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|11
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|12
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|13
|Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|14
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|15
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|16
|Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|17
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|19
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|20
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
|21
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
|22
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|23
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:13
|24
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:00:59
|25
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:01:16
|26
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|28
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:31
|29
|Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
|0:04:29
|30
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|31
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|32
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:05:29
|33
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|3
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|3
|3
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|3
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|5
|pts
|2
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|3
|3
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:49:10
|2
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:07
|3
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:00:09
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:11
|5
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:12
|6
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|0:00:13
|7
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|8
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|9
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
|10
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|11
|Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|12
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|13
|Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
|14
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|15
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
|16
|Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
|17
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|18
|Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|19
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|20
|Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
|21
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
|22
|Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
|23
|Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:00:26
|24
|Mary Maroon (SB Racing)
|0:01:12
|25
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:01:29
|26
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|27
|Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|28
|Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:03:44
|29
|Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
|0:04:42
|30
|Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
|31
|Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|32
|Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:05:42
|33
|Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
|0:07:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|15
|pts
|2
|Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|3
|Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
|3
|4
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|3
|5
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|3
|6
|Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|3
|7
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|1
|8
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
|1
|9
|Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|1:02:13
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
|3
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|4
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|5
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|6
|Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|7
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|8
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|9
|Dana Williams (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|10
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|11
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|12
|Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
|13
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|14
|Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
|15
|Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|16
|Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|18
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|19
|Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|20
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|21
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|22
|Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
|23
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|24
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|25
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|26
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|27
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|28
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|29
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
|30
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|31
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
|32
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|33
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|34
|Ben Frederick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
|36
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|37
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|38
|Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
|39
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|40
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|41
|Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
|42
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:26
|43
|Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:02:51
|44
|Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:03:22
|45
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin')
|0:03:28
|46
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:40
|47
|Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
|48
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
|49
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|50
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
|51
|Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
|52
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|53
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:04:09
|54
|Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|55
|Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF)
|56
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
|57
|Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|58
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|59
|Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|60
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|61
|Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)
|62
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|63
|Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
|64
|Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|65
|Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|66
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|67
|Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
|68
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|69
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|70
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|71
|Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)
|72
|Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|73
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:05:11
|74
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|75
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|76
|Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|77
|Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|78
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|79
|Charles Luib (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|80
|Martin Acosta (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|81
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|82
|John Ryan (Team Winded)
|83
|Lee Peters (SquadraSF)
|84
|Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|85
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|86
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|87
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:05:19
|88
|Fabian Reyes
|0:05:26
|OTL
|Brandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:06:17
|OTL
|Tim Srenaski (Simple Racing)
|OTL
|Christopher Flanagan (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|OTL
|Joe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
|OTL
|Alexandre Mantovani (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|OTL
|Isaac Sparling (SquadraSF)
|OTL
|Aaron Patterson (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|OTL
|Roger Ainslie (Swami's Cycling)
|OTL
|Raffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)
|Sprint
|1
|1
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
|5
|pts
|2
|Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
|3
|3
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|1
|Sprint
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|1
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|3
|3
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|1
|Sprint
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|1
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
|3
|3
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|1
|Sprint
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|1
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|3
|3
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|1:02:03
|2
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:02
|3
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|0:00:06
|4
|Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
|0:00:07
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:00:09
|6
|Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|0:00:10
|7
|Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|8
|Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|10
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|11
|Dana Williams (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|12
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|13
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|14
|Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
|15
|Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
|16
|Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|17
|Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|18
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|19
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|20
|Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|21
|Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|22
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|23
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|24
|Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|25
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|26
|Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
|27
|David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
|28
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|29
|Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
|30
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|31
|Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
|32
|Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|33
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|34
|Ben Frederick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|35
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
|36
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|37
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|38
|Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
|39
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|40
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|41
|Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
|42
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:01:36
|43
|Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|0:03:01
|44
|Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)
|0:03:32
|45
|Collin Berry (Get Crackin')
|0:03:38
|46
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:03:50
|47
|Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
|48
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
|49
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|50
|Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
|51
|Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
|52
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|53
|David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:04:19
|54
|Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|55
|Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF)
|56
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
|57
|Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|58
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|59
|Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|60
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|61
|Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)
|62
|Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|63
|Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
|64
|Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|65
|Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
|66
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|67
|Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
|68
|Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|69
|Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
|70
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|71
|Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)
|72
|Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
|73
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:05:21
|74
|Randy Bramblett (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|75
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
|76
|Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
|77
|Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|78
|Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
|79
|Charles Luib (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
|80
|Martin Acosta (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
|81
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
|82
|John Ryan (Team Winded)
|83
|Lee Peters (SquadraSF)
|84
|Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|85
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|86
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
|87
|Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
|0:05:29
|88
|Fabian Reyes
|0:15:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
|10
|pts
|2
|Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
|9
|3
|Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
|5
|4
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|3
|5
|Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
|3
|6
|Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
|3
|7
|Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|1
|8
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|1
|9
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|1
