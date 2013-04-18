Trending

Wilcoxson, House claim Sea Otter road opener

Early morning crit yields two bunch sprints

Image 1 of 20

Cole House's victory at the Sea Otter criterium comes after a strong performance at the Redlands Cycling Classic.

Cole House's victory at the Sea Otter criterium comes after a strong performance at the Redlands Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 20

Cyclocross standout and newly-signed Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized rider Logan Owen wasted no time making an impression in the pro men's event, attacking on the second lap.

Cyclocross standout and newly-signed Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized rider Logan Owen wasted no time making an impression in the pro men's event, attacking on the second lap.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 20

Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase, one of the most active amateur teams in Northern California, is fielding six riders in the Pro 1-2 Men's stage race at the Sea Otter Classic.

Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase, one of the most active amateur teams in Northern California, is fielding six riders in the Pro 1-2 Men's stage race at the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 20

Sean Mazich, one of six riders from Jelly Belly Cycling, awaits the start of the pro men's criterium.

Sean Mazich, one of six riders from Jelly Belly Cycling, awaits the start of the pro men's criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 20

The men's field stages under clear skies and warm temperatures on the first morning of the Sea Otter Classic.

The men's field stages under clear skies and warm temperatures on the first morning of the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 20

Jade Wilcoxson takes a clear victory in the first stage of the Sea Otter Classic, and the GC lead heading into Friday's road race.

Jade Wilcoxson takes a clear victory in the first stage of the Sea Otter Classic, and the GC lead heading into Friday's road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 20

Leah Guloien sets a high pace as the Colavita team tries to set up a their sprint for the finish of the women's criterium.

Leah Guloien sets a high pace as the Colavita team tries to set up a their sprint for the finish of the women's criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 20

Allison Tetrick puts her time-trial skills to use as she pulls away from the field with two laps to go.

Allison Tetrick puts her time-trial skills to use as she pulls away from the field with two laps to go.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 20

Irena Ossola, the sole rider from Team Kenda, tries to escape on the final lap.

Irena Ossola, the sole rider from Team Kenda, tries to escape on the final lap.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 20

Cash Call Mortgage kept a rider at or near the front driving the pace at all times during the criterium.

Cash Call Mortgage kept a rider at or near the front driving the pace at all times during the criterium.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 20

The Laguna Seca Mazda Raceway venue makes for a smooth, fast and deceptively hard criterium course.

The Laguna Seca Mazda Raceway venue makes for a smooth, fast and deceptively hard criterium course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 20

Cole House wins as Cash-Call Mortgage doubles up in the first stage of Sea Otter Classic, setting up a Cash-Call and Jelly Belly dual for the weekend.

Cole House wins as Cash-Call Mortgage doubles up in the first stage of Sea Otter Classic, setting up a Cash-Call and Jelly Belly dual for the weekend.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 20

Sean Mazich leads the Jelly Belly squad and the rest of the field over the top of the hill on final lap after Jelly Belly director Danny Van Haute emphatically shouted directions to his riders in the closing laps.

Sean Mazich leads the Jelly Belly squad and the rest of the field over the top of the hill on final lap after Jelly Belly director Danny Van Haute emphatically shouted directions to his riders in the closing laps.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 20

Stefano Barberi is closely marked by Michael Weicht with five laps to go in the pro men's race.

Stefano Barberi is closely marked by Michael Weicht with five laps to go in the pro men's race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 20

Michael Weicht checks the damage as he forces the pace in the closing laps of the pro men's race.

Michael Weicht checks the damage as he forces the pace in the closing laps of the pro men's race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 20

The men's pro field races in front of an already-busy expo area on Thursday morning.

The men's pro field races in front of an already-busy expo area on Thursday morning.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 20

Chris Kriek leads a breakaway group, collecting a few Cash Call Mortgage riders in his wake.

Chris Kriek leads a breakaway group, collecting a few Cash Call Mortgage riders in his wake.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 20

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 19 of 20

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 20 of 20

Jamie Bookwalter takes a look at the pack as she launches a last-lap attack in the women's pro race at the Sea Otter Classic.

Jamie Bookwalter takes a look at the pack as she launches a last-lap attack in the women's pro race at the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:49:23
2Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
4Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
5Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
7Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
8Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
9Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
11Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
12Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
13Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
14Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
15Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
16Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
17Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
19Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
20Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
21Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
22Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
23Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:13
24Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:00:59
25Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:16
26Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
28Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:31
29Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:04:29
30Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
31Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
32Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:05:29
33Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:03

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
3Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
3Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)5pts
2Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)3
3Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)5pts
2Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)3
3Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:49:10
2Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:07
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:09
4Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:11
5Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:12
6Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:13
7Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
8Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
9Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
10Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
11Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
12Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
13Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
14Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
15Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
16Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
17Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
18Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
19Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
20Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)
21Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)
22Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
23Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:26
24Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:01:12
25Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:29
26Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
27Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
28Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:44
29Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:04:42
30Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)
31Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
32Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:05:42
33Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)6
3Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)3
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)3
5Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
6Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
7Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)1
8Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)1
9Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)1

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)1:02:13
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
3Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
4Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
5Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
6Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
7Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
8Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
9Dana Williams (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
10Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
11Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
12Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
13Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
14Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
15Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
16Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
18Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
19Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
20Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
21Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
22Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
23Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
24Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
25Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
26Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
27David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
28Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
29Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
30Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
31Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
32Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)
33Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
34Ben Frederick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
36Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
37David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
38Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
39Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
40Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
41Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
42Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:26
43Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:51
44Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:22
45Collin Berry (Get Crackin')0:03:28
46Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:40
47Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
48Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
49Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
50Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
51Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
52Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
53David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:04:09
54Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF)
56Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
57Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
58Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
59Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
60Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
61Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)
62Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
63Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
64Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
65Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
66Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
67Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
68Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
69Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
70Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
71Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)
72Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
73Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:05:11
74Randy Bramblett (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
75Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
76Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
77Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
78Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
79Charles Luib (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
80Martin Acosta (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
81Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
82John Ryan (Team Winded)
83Lee Peters (SquadraSF)
84Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
85Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
86Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
87Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:05:19
88Fabian Reyes0:05:26
OTLBrandon Borth (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:06:17
OTLTim Srenaski (Simple Racing)
OTLChristopher Flanagan (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
OTLJoe Dickerson (Marc Pro - Strava)
OTLAlexandre Mantovani (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
OTLIsaac Sparling (SquadraSF)
OTLAaron Patterson (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
OTLRoger Ainslie (Swami's Cycling)
OTLRaffi Jilizian (Form Fitness)
Sprint1
1Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')5pts
2Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
3Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)1
SprintRobin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)5pts
2Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)3
3Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')1
SprintYannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
1Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)5pts
2Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)3
3Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
SprintTorey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)5pts
2Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3
3Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)1:02:03
2Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:02
3Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:06
4Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:07
5Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:09
6Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:10
7Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
8Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
10Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
11Dana Williams (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
12Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
13Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
14Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
15Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
16Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
17Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
18Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
19Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
20Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
22Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
23Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
24Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
25Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
26Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
27David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
28Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
29Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
30Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
31Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
32Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)
33Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
34Ben Frederick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
35Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
36Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
37David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
38Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
39Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
40Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
41Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
42Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:36
43Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:01
44Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:03:32
45Collin Berry (Get Crackin')0:03:38
46Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:03:50
47Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
48Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
49Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
50Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
51Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
52Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
53David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:04:19
54Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF)
56Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
57Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
58Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
59Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
60Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
61Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)
62Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
63Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
64Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
65Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
66Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
67Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
68Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
69Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
70Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
71Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)
72Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
73Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:05:21
74Randy Bramblett (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
75Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
76Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
77Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
78Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)
79Charles Luib (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
80Martin Acosta (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
81Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
82John Ryan (Team Winded)
83Lee Peters (SquadraSF)
84Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
85Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
86Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
87Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:05:29
88Fabian Reyes0:15:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)10pts
2Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)9
3Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')5
4Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3
5Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)3
6Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
7Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
8Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
9Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')1

Latest on Cyclingnews