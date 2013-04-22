Image 1 of 20 The men's final GC podium with Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) on the top step with Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) in second and Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) in third. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 2 of 20 Sean Mazich leads the field over the ninth lap in pursuit of the breakaway. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 3 of 20 With no teammates to help him in the race, overall race leader Kirk Carlsen was forced to defend the leader's jersey on his own for much of the 90-minute circuit race. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 4 of 20 Race GC leader Kirk Carlsen leads the chase group early in the circuit race. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 5 of 20 Cole House, overall leader for the first two stages, checks the gap following an attack on the final climb of the circuit early in stage four of the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 6 of 20 The men's field started with 103 riders at the beginning of the stage race, but only 73 finished the final stage. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 7 of 20 The men's field defends the infamous "Corkscrew" section of the Laguna Seca road course under warm temperatures and clear blue skies. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 8 of 20 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) leads the field over the top of the climb on lap two of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic stage race. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 9 of 20 The pro men's field rolls out for their 90-minute circuit race on the 2.3-mile Laguna Seca Raceway. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 10 of 20 Stefano Barberi digs deep to bring the field back together midway through the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 11 of 20 Daniel Holloway (Mike's Bikes) claims the win in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic pro stage race on Sunday in yet another win for the scrappy NorCal amateur team. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 12 of 20 Jacquelyn Crowell takes the stage win and overall race just ahead of Flavia Oliveira in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic stage race. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 13 of 20 Jade Wilcoxson received little support in her effort to chase down the breakaway and saw her race lead diminish over the one hour circuit race. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 14 of 20 The SRAM Neutral Support car follows the race-winning breakaway of Flavia Oliveira and Jacquelyn Crowell into the Laguna Seca corkscrew. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 15 of 20 Jacquelyn Crowell showed no signs of fatigue during her race-long breakaway where she claimed the overall race win. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 16 of 20 With her ExergyTWENTY16 teammate Jacquelyn Crowell up the road in a breakaway, Alison Tetrick sits at the front of the peloton as a counter-threat, less than 30 seconds from the overall race lead. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 17 of 20 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) rode as aggressively in the final stage as she did for the entire stage race, and claimed third place in the circuit race ahead of a charging field. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 18 of 20 Jacquelyn Crowell, who started the final stage just 17 seconds behind the overall race leader, leads Flavia Oliveira in their breakaway which formed early in the one-hour circuit race. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 19 of 20 Jade Wilcoxson, race leader heading into the final stage, was forced to chase the two-rider break in effort to defend her leader's jersey. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews) Image 20 of 20 Race leader Kirk Carlsen is relaxed before the start of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Wil Mattthews)

There's one word to accurately describe the closing day of the 23rd Annual Volkswagen Sea Otter Classic Powered by SRAM: speed. Today's competitive events lent themselves to the type of rider that leads with their chin - those hyperfit daredevils tucked in tight, mashing an enormous gear, and relying upon their inner pinner to get them across the finish line first.

Case in point, spectators were treated to the blurred spectacle of the men's and women's pro road fields as they descended the corkscrew section of today's circuit races at speeds estimated to exceed 60mph. The riders seemed to be flying, the chase car in hot pursuit, all four of its tires squealing as it marked the rear of the field. Daniel Holloway (Mike's Bikes) edged out a massive sprint field of 42 riders for the men's pro circuit race win, while Jacqueline Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) edged out Flavia Oliviera (DNA Cycling) to earn the top step on the women's podium.

Results

Pro Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 1:18:11 2 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling) 3 Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 4 Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 5 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling) 6 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') 7 Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 8 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 9 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 10 Zack Noonan (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 11 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 12 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 13 Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team) 14 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 15 Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team) 16 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin') 17 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 18 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 19 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 20 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 21 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 22 Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 23 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 24 Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 25 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 26 Collin Berry (Get Crackin') 27 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 28 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin') 29 David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 30 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 31 Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank) 32 Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 33 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling) 34 Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 35 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 36 Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance) 37 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 38 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 39 Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team) 40 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) 41 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 42 Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 43 Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:00:14 44 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 45 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:22 46 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:30 47 Fabian Reyes 0:00:39 48 Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:00:57 49 Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:01:14 50 Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 51 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin') 52 Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 53 Jonathan D'Alba (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 0:01:37 54 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 55 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:02:18 56 Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:02:55 57 Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) 58 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:02:57 59 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 60 Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 61 Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling) 62 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 63 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:04:55 64 Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team) 65 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:06:01 66 Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:06:10 67 Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:07:07 68 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 69 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:07:50 70 Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) 71 Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:15:39 72 Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 73 Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team) 74 David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) DNF Fabrizio On Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) DNF Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF) DNF Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) DNF John Ryan (Team Winded) DNS Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 3 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 5 pts 2 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin') 3 3 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 5 pts 2 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 3 3 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 5 pts 2 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 3 3 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 1

Climbing classification - KoM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 5 pts

KoM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin') 5 pts 2 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 3 3 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 1

KoM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 5 pts 2 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 3 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 1

KoM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 5 pts 2 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 3 3 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 1

Final Pro Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) 5:37:02 2 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:21 3 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:00:31 4 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 0:00:32 5 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:39 6 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:43 7 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:45 8 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:00 9 Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 10 Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:14 11 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 0:01:21 12 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:25 13 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:01:31 14 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin') 0:01:42 15 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:45 16 Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:01:50 17 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:01:58 18 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:02:06 19 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') 0:02:08 20 Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team) 0:02:13 21 David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:02:29 22 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:53 23 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:03:31 24 Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:03:35 25 Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:03:59 26 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:02 27 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling) 28 Zack Noonan (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:04:04 29 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:04:09 30 Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:04:10 31 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:05:26 32 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:05:52 33 Collin Berry (Get Crackin') 0:05:55 34 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin') 0:06:17 35 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:06:40 36 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:07:28 37 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin') 0:07:46 38 Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:08:01 39 Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:08:59 40 Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:09:10 41 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:12:05 42 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 0:13:53 43 Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team) 0:14:23 44 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:15:26 45 Bryan Duke (Bear Development TeamDavis Bike Club Race Team) 0:15:28 46 Byron Anson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:16:16 47 Cody Kaiser (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 0:18:01 48 Zachary Felpel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:18:02 49 Michael Wilcox (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:19:47 50 Nathanael Christensen (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:19:48 51 Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (US Military Cycling Team) 0:21:59 52 Dwayne Farr (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:22:01 53 Daniel Harm (Fremont Bank) 0:23:08 54 Evan Rudd (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:23:12 55 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:23:27 56 Michael Valdez (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:24:04 57 Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:25:20 58 Eric Riggs (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 0:26:05 59 Jonathan D'Alba (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:26:17 60 Nate Freed (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:28:49 61 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:29:13 62 Joe Waters (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV) 0:31:21 63 Justin Mauch (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:31:22 64 Daniel Katz (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:34:28 65 Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:37:53 66 Wes Holloway (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:38:37 67 Chris Keeling 0:41:37 68 Fabian Reyes (US Military Cycling Team) 0:41:39 69 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 0:43:03 70 Ranjodh Gill (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:47:21 71 Wesley Kline (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:47:29 72 Andrew Bestwick (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:50:51 73 David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada 0:58:50 74 Trevor Gomes 0:59:18

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 20 pts 2 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 13 3 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 8 4 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin') 8 5 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Lsv) 5 6 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 4 7 Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3 8 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 9 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 10 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling) 1 11 Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling) 1 12 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling) 1

Climbing classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 25 pts 2 Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin') 12 3 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 5 4 Zack Noonan (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 5 5 Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Lsv) 3 6 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 7 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 3 8 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 2 9 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 1

Pro Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 1:05:56 2 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) 0:00:57 4 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:03 5 Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 6 Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 7 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 9 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 10 Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness) 11 Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 12 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 13 Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 14 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 15 Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:01:08 16 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:03:35 17 Mary Maroon (SB Racing) 0:03:44 18 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda) 0:03:46 19 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:03:48 20 Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:49 21 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 22 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:04:08 23 Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing) 0:05:56 24 Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:06:41 25 Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:11:00 26 Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16) 27 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:13:12 28 Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 29 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:16:30 30 Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 31 Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)