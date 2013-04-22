Trending

Holloway, Crowell win Sea Otter circuit race

Carlsen, Crowell crowned Sea Otter champions

Image 1 of 20

The men's final GC podium with Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) on the top step with Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) in second and Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) in third.

The men's final GC podium with Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) on the top step with Justin Rossi (Marc Pro-Strava) in second and Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly) in third.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 2 of 20

Sean Mazich leads the field over the ninth lap in pursuit of the breakaway.

Sean Mazich leads the field over the ninth lap in pursuit of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 3 of 20

With no teammates to help him in the race, overall race leader Kirk Carlsen was forced to defend the leader's jersey on his own for much of the 90-minute circuit race.

With no teammates to help him in the race, overall race leader Kirk Carlsen was forced to defend the leader's jersey on his own for much of the 90-minute circuit race.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 4 of 20

Race GC leader Kirk Carlsen leads the chase group early in the circuit race.

Race GC leader Kirk Carlsen leads the chase group early in the circuit race.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 5 of 20

Cole House, overall leader for the first two stages, checks the gap following an attack on the final climb of the circuit early in stage four of the Sea Otter Classic.

Cole House, overall leader for the first two stages, checks the gap following an attack on the final climb of the circuit early in stage four of the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 6 of 20

The men's field started with 103 riders at the beginning of the stage race, but only 73 finished the final stage.

The men's field started with 103 riders at the beginning of the stage race, but only 73 finished the final stage.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 7 of 20

The men's field defends the infamous "Corkscrew" section of the Laguna Seca road course under warm temperatures and clear blue skies.

The men's field defends the infamous "Corkscrew" section of the Laguna Seca road course under warm temperatures and clear blue skies.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 8 of 20

Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) leads the field over the top of the climb on lap two of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic stage race.

Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) leads the field over the top of the climb on lap two of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic stage race.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 9 of 20

The pro men's field rolls out for their 90-minute circuit race on the 2.3-mile Laguna Seca Raceway.

The pro men's field rolls out for their 90-minute circuit race on the 2.3-mile Laguna Seca Raceway.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 10 of 20

Stefano Barberi digs deep to bring the field back together midway through the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic.

Stefano Barberi digs deep to bring the field back together midway through the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 11 of 20

Daniel Holloway (Mike's Bikes) claims the win in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic pro stage race on Sunday in yet another win for the scrappy NorCal amateur team.

Daniel Holloway (Mike's Bikes) claims the win in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic pro stage race on Sunday in yet another win for the scrappy NorCal amateur team.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 12 of 20

Jacquelyn Crowell takes the stage win and overall race just ahead of Flavia Oliveira in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic stage race.

Jacquelyn Crowell takes the stage win and overall race just ahead of Flavia Oliveira in the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic stage race.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 13 of 20

Jade Wilcoxson received little support in her effort to chase down the breakaway and saw her race lead diminish over the one hour circuit race.

Jade Wilcoxson received little support in her effort to chase down the breakaway and saw her race lead diminish over the one hour circuit race.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 14 of 20

The SRAM Neutral Support car follows the race-winning breakaway of Flavia Oliveira and Jacquelyn Crowell into the Laguna Seca corkscrew.

The SRAM Neutral Support car follows the race-winning breakaway of Flavia Oliveira and Jacquelyn Crowell into the Laguna Seca corkscrew.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 15 of 20

Jacquelyn Crowell showed no signs of fatigue during her race-long breakaway where she claimed the overall race win.

Jacquelyn Crowell showed no signs of fatigue during her race-long breakaway where she claimed the overall race win.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 16 of 20

With her ExergyTWENTY16 teammate Jacquelyn Crowell up the road in a breakaway, Alison Tetrick sits at the front of the peloton as a counter-threat, less than 30 seconds from the overall race lead.

With her ExergyTWENTY16 teammate Jacquelyn Crowell up the road in a breakaway, Alison Tetrick sits at the front of the peloton as a counter-threat, less than 30 seconds from the overall race lead.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 17 of 20

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) rode as aggressively in the final stage as she did for the entire stage race, and claimed third place in the circuit race ahead of a charging field.

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) rode as aggressively in the final stage as she did for the entire stage race, and claimed third place in the circuit race ahead of a charging field.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 18 of 20

Jacquelyn Crowell, who started the final stage just 17 seconds behind the overall race leader, leads Flavia Oliveira in their breakaway which formed early in the one-hour circuit race.

Jacquelyn Crowell, who started the final stage just 17 seconds behind the overall race leader, leads Flavia Oliveira in their breakaway which formed early in the one-hour circuit race.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 19 of 20

Jade Wilcoxson, race leader heading into the final stage, was forced to chase the two-rider break in effort to defend her leader's jersey.

Jade Wilcoxson, race leader heading into the final stage, was forced to chase the two-rider break in effort to defend her leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 20 of 20

Race leader Kirk Carlsen is relaxed before the start of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic.

Race leader Kirk Carlsen is relaxed before the start of the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)

There's one word to accurately describe the closing day of the 23rd Annual Volkswagen Sea Otter Classic Powered by SRAM: speed. Today's competitive events lent themselves to the type of rider that leads with their chin - those hyperfit daredevils tucked in tight, mashing an enormous gear, and relying upon their inner pinner to get them across the finish line first.

Case in point, spectators were treated to the blurred spectacle of the men's and women's pro road fields as they descended the corkscrew section of today's circuit races at speeds estimated to exceed 60mph. The riders seemed to be flying, the chase car in hot pursuit, all four of its tires squealing as it marked the rear of the field. Daniel Holloway (Mike's Bikes) edged out a massive sprint field of 42 riders for the men's pro circuit race win, while Jacqueline Crowell (Exergy Twenty 16) edged out Flavia Oliviera (DNA Cycling) to earn the top step on the women's podium.

Results

Pro Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)1:18:11
2Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
3Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
4Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)
5Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)
6Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
7Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
8Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
9Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)
10Zack Noonan (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)
11Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
12Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)
13Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)
14Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)
15Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)
16Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
17Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
18Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
19David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)
20Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
21Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)
22Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
23Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')
24Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
25Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
26Collin Berry (Get Crackin')
27Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
28Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')
29David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
30Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)
31Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)
32Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
33Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)
34Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)
35Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
36Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)
37Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
38Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
39Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)
40Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
41Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
42Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
43Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:00:14
44Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
45Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:22
46Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:30
47Fabian Reyes0:00:39
48Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:00:57
49Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:01:14
50Justin Mauch (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)
51Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
52Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
53Jonathan D'Alba (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)0:01:37
54Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
55Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:02:18
56Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:02:55
57Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)
58Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:57
59Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
60Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
61Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)
62Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
63Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:04:55
64Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
65Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:06:01
66Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:06:10
67Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)0:07:07
68Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
69Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:07:50
70Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)
71Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:15:39
72Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
73Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)
74David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
DNFFabrizio On Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)
DNFMatt Abdalah (SquadraSF)
DNFChristopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
DNFJohn Ryan (Team Winded)
DNSDustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)

Intermediate sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)5pts
2Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)3
3Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)5pts
2Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')3
3Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)5pts
2Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)3
3Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)5pts
2Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')3
3Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)1

Climbing classification - KoM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)5pts

KoM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')5pts
2Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)3
3Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)1

KoM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)5pts
2Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)3
3Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)1

KoM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)5pts
2Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')3
3Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)1

Final Pro Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)5:37:02
2Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:21
3Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:31
4Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')0:00:32
5Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:39
6David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:43
7Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:45
8Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:00
9Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)
10Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:14
11Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)0:01:21
12Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:25
13Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:01:31
14Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')0:01:42
15Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:45
16Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:50
17Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:01:58
18Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:02:06
19Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')0:02:08
20Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)0:02:13
21David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:02:29
22Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:53
23Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:03:31
24Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:03:35
25Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:03:59
26Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:04:02
27Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
28Zack Noonan (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:04:04
29Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:04:09
30Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:04:10
31Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:05:26
32Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:05:52
33Collin Berry (Get Crackin')0:05:55
34Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')0:06:17
35Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:06:40
36Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:07:28
37Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:07:46
38Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:08:01
39Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:08:59
40Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:09:10
41Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:05
42Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')0:13:53
43Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)0:14:23
44Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:15:26
45Bryan Duke (Bear Development TeamDavis Bike Club Race Team)0:15:28
46Byron Anson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:16:16
47Cody Kaiser (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)0:18:01
48Zachary Felpel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:18:02
49Michael Wilcox (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:19:47
50Nathanael Christensen (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:19:48
51Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (US Military Cycling Team)0:21:59
52Dwayne Farr (Stage 17-Cylance)0:22:01
53Daniel Harm (Fremont Bank)0:23:08
54Evan Rudd (Marc Pro - Strava)0:23:12
55Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Stage 17-Cylance)0:23:27
56Michael Valdez (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:24:04
57Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:25:20
58Eric Riggs (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)0:26:05
59Jonathan D'Alba (Marc Pro - Strava)0:26:17
60Nate Freed (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:28:49
61Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:29:13
62Joe Waters (Kelly Benefits Strategies/LSV)0:31:21
63Justin Mauch (Stage 17-Cylance)0:31:22
64Daniel Katz (Cash Call Mortgage)0:34:28
65Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:37:53
66Wes Holloway (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:38:37
67Chris Keeling0:41:37
68Fabian Reyes (US Military Cycling Team)0:41:39
69Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:43:03
70Ranjodh Gill (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:47:21
71Wesley Kline (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:47:29
72Andrew Bestwick (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:50:51
73David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada0:58:50
74Trevor Gomes0:59:18

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)20pts
2Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)13
3Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)8
4Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')8
5Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Lsv)5
6Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')4
7Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3
8Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)3
9Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
10Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
11Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
12Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)1

Climbing classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)25pts
2Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')12
3Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)5
4Zack Noonan (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)5
5Timothy Rugg (Kelly Benefits Strategies/Lsv)3
6Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)3
7Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')3
8Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)2
9Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)1

Pro Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)1:05:56
2Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)0:00:57
4Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:03
5Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
6Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)
7Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
8Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
11Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
12Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
13Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)
14Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)
15Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:08
16Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:35
17Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:03:44
18Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)0:03:46
19Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:03:48
20Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:49
21Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)
22Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:04:08
23Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:05:56
24Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:06:41
25Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:11:00
26Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)
27Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:13:12
28Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
29Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:16:30
30Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
31Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)

Final Pro Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)4:37:24
2Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:43
3Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
4Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:01:22
5Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:01
6Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:02:03
7Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)0:02:10
8Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)0:02:13
9Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:02:19
10Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:02:35
11Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:40
12Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:03:03
13Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:04:32
14Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:05:19
15Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:05:36
16Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:06:59
17Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:23
18Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:31
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:07:59
20Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)0:08:11
21Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:09:43
22Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:10:09
23Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:10:30
24Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:11:21
25Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:28:25
26Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:29:14
27Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)0:35:17
28Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:36:18
29Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:36:52
30Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:38:32
31Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:44:54

