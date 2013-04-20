Trending

Hagman outsprints Carlsen for road race victory

House, Wilcoxson continue to lead GC

Image 1 of 21

Alex Hagman digs deep in the final meters to win the second stage of the Sea Otter Classic.

Alex Hagman digs deep in the final meters to win the second stage of the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 2 of 21

Jade Wilcoxson, overall race leader after stage one, awaits the start of the road race.

Jade Wilcoxson, overall race leader after stage one, awaits the start of the road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 21

The men's peloton stretches out along the road course, an undulating loop with two steep climbs and pavement varying from wide and smooth to narrow and rough.

The men's peloton stretches out along the road course, an undulating loop with two steep climbs and pavement varying from wide and smooth to narrow and rough.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 21

Michael Weicht checks behind him to discover his chase group is about to be absorbed by the advancing field.

Michael Weicht checks behind him to discover his chase group is about to be absorbed by the advancing field.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 21

Ally Stacher, the lone rider for Specialized-lululemon, tries to escape the field but is closely followed by race leader Jade Wilcoxson.

Ally Stacher, the lone rider for Specialized-lululemon, tries to escape the field but is closely followed by race leader Jade Wilcoxson.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 21

The Jelly Belly squad takes over on the second-to-last lap to set up Alex Hagman.

The Jelly Belly squad takes over on the second-to-last lap to set up Alex Hagman.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 21

Cole House digs deep in attempt to save his yellow jersey in the final meters of the Sea Otter road race.

Cole House digs deep in attempt to save his yellow jersey in the final meters of the Sea Otter road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 21

Alex Hagman wins the stage at the Sea Otter road race.

Alex Hagman wins the stage at the Sea Otter road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 21

Riders show the effect of the uphill finish of the road race.

Riders show the effect of the uphill finish of the road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 21

Jade Wilcoxson stayed safe in the group and won the road race, maintaining her overall lead.

Jade Wilcoxson stayed safe in the group and won the road race, maintaining her overall lead.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 11 of 21

The women's field stayed together for most of their race, held under clear skies and in warm temperatures.

The women's field stayed together for most of their race, held under clear skies and in warm temperatures.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 12 of 21

Kate Chilcott, a strong contender for the road race and overall, saw her chances evaporate following a rear flat on the course where neutral support is thin.

Kate Chilcott, a strong contender for the road race and overall, saw her chances evaporate following a rear flat on the course where neutral support is thin.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 13 of 21

Cole House, overall race leader following stage one, chats with Ricardo Van Der Velde before the start of stage two.

Cole House, overall race leader following stage one, chats with Ricardo Van Der Velde before the start of stage two.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 14 of 21

Pro women's field awaits the start of stage two on the Laguna Seca Raceway.

Pro women's field awaits the start of stage two on the Laguna Seca Raceway.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 15 of 21

Zach Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) leads the early breakaway up through the feed zone.

Zach Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) leads the early breakaway up through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 16 of 21

Laura Brown sets a hard pace to soften up the field on the second large climb of the road race course.

Laura Brown sets a hard pace to soften up the field on the second large climb of the road race course.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 17 of 21

Oliva Dillon is shadowed by All Stacher on the second lap of the road race.

Oliva Dillon is shadowed by All Stacher on the second lap of the road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 18 of 21

David Santos is shadowed by Ricardo Van Der Velde in a breakaway attempt in the continuing competition between the Cash Call Mortgage and Jelly Belly teams at the Sea Otter Classic.

David Santos is shadowed by Ricardo Van Der Velde in a breakaway attempt in the continuing competition between the Cash Call Mortgage and Jelly Belly teams at the Sea Otter Classic.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 19 of 21

Cody Kaiser, an elite-level cyclocross racer, makes smooth work of a bike swap during the road race.

Cody Kaiser, an elite-level cyclocross racer, makes smooth work of a bike swap during the road race.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 20 of 21

The Sea Otter Classic road course is not spectator-friendly in more ways than one.

The Sea Otter Classic road course is not spectator-friendly in more ways than one.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 21 of 21

Race winner Alex Hagman is congratulated by teammate Chris Kriek.

Race winner Alex Hagman is congratulated by teammate Chris Kriek.
(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) put his climbing acumen on display as he won the men's road race at the Sea Otter Classic while GC leader Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) dug deep on the finishing climb on Barloy Canyon Road to remain in the leader's jersey.

After an opening neutral section to arrive at the Fort Ord circuit, the men's peloton faced eight laps of the undulating 7.7 mile circuit followed by a two-mile ascent to the finish line on the Barloy Canyon hilltop.

An early break was neutralised in the approach to the finishing climb where a peloton approximately 40-strong began the ascent to the finish. Hagman attacked alone on the climb, whose slope grew steadily steeper in the approach to the line, and was just able to hold off Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) for victory. Carlsen finished in the same time as Hagman while House edged Hagman's teammate Morgan Schmitt for third at five seconds.

The men's general classification remains tight after two stages with the top 10 riders separated by just 26 seconds. Stage 1 winner Cole House retained the leader's jersey with a two-second advantage over Carlsen while Hagman moves up to third overall at five seconds.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) remains unbeaten in the women's Sea Otter Classic as she outkicked Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) to win the road race and remain in the leader's jersey. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) finished third at three seconds while Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) led in a four-rider group for fourth at six seconds.

The women's race unfolded in similar fashion to the men's, with the final climb of Barloy Canyon Road the decisive element following five circuits of the Fort Ord loop.

Wilcoxson leads Oliveira by 11 seconds on general classification with Stacher in third at 15 seconds.

The men's and women's Sea Otter Classic pelotons both face a 7.8-mile time trial stage on Saturday followed by the concluding circuit race on Sunday.

Pro men results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)2:59:16
2Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)
3Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:05
4Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)
5Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:08
6David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:11
7Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
8Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
9Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:17
10Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:00:20
11Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:22
12Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)
13Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
14Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:26
15Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:28
16Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:32
17Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:35
18Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
19Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
20Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')0:00:45
21Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:00:49
22Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
23Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')0:00:51
24David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
25Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:02
26Collin Berry (Get Crackin')
27Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
28Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
29Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)0:01:07
30Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:16
31Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:18
32Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:30
33Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:01:42
34Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:56
35Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:03:06
36Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:03:09
37Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
38Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:03:14
39Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:04:27
40Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:04:52
41Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:05:40
42Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:07:12
43Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)0:07:23
44Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
45John Ryan (Team Winded)0:07:46
46Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:09:10
47Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:09:42
48Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)0:10:40
49Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)
50Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)
51Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)
52Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:50
53Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')0:12:18
54Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:12:26
55Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:15:11
56Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
57Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:15:27
58Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:15:49
59Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:27
60Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:36
61Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)0:17:18
62Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:19:09
63Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:19:17
64Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:19:25
65Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:19:46
66Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:20:33
67Fabian Reyes0:22:39
68Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:25
69Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)0:23:50
70Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)0:23:52
71Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:24:01
72Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:24:17
73Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)0:25:15
74Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:25:59
75Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF)0:27:57
76Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:33:46
77Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:34:45
78Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:35:21
79Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:35:34
80David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:35:39
DNFYannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFBen Frederick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNFTaylor Clements (Get Crackin')
DNFRandy Bramblett (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
DNFMartin Acosta (Leopard-Sapporo Team)
DNFLee Peters (SquadraSF)
DNFCharles Luib (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)
DNSDana Williams (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)

KOM1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)5pts
2Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')3
3Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)5pts
2Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')3
3Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)5pts
2Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)3
3Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')1

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)4:01:24
2Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair)0:00:02
3Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:05
4Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:00:10
5David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:16
6Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava)
7Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin')
8Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:22
9Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:00:25
10Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)0:00:26
11Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:00:27
12Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)
13Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance)0:00:33
14Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:37
15Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:00:40
16Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
17Jos Leroux (Get Crackin')
18Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')0:00:50
19Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:54
20David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:00:56
21Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:07
22Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
23Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team)0:01:12
24Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:21
25Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir)0:01:23
26Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:01:31
27Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)0:02:01
28Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:02:33
29Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:03:14
30Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
31Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling)0:03:19
32Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:03:22
33Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)0:03:53
34Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:04:32
35Collin Berry (Get Crackin')0:04:35
36Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:05:03
37Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin')0:05:05
38Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')0:05:27
39Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:05:45
40Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:07:20
41Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:07:28
42Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:09:06
43Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage)0:09:39
44Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:10:45
45Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team)0:11:37
46Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')0:12:23
47Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)0:12:28
48John Ryan (Team Winded)0:13:02
49Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava)0:14:25
50Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team)
51Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team)0:14:26
52Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:14:54
53Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:15:32
54Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:16:04
55Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)0:16:32
56Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:16:40
57Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade)0:19:25
58Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava)
59Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:20:03
60Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank)0:21:32
61Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance)0:21:52
62Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:23:23
63Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:23:31
64Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)0:24:00
65Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:24:41
66Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano)0:24:47
67Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:28:02
68Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team)0:28:04
69Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:28:41
70Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling)0:29:08
71Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance)0:29:17
72Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage)0:29:26
73Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage)0:29:29
74Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF)0:32:11
75Fabian Reyes0:38:10
76Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)0:39:02
77Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM)0:39:06
78David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:39:53
79Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada)0:40:09
80Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical)0:40:50

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage)10pts
2Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage)9
3Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')5
4Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)3
5Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage)3
6Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage)3
7Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
8Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)1
9Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande)15pts
2Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin')7
3Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)5

Pro women results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)2:22:21
2Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
3Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)0:00:03
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:06
5Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
7Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)
8Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:00:12
9Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:16
10Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:00:24
11Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:27
12Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:31
13Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:34
14Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:00:47
15Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:49
16Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:02
17Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:11
18Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)
19Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:18
20Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:27
21Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:38
22Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:40
23Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:01:49
24Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)0:02:16
25Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:04:38
26Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:04:49
27Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:10:29
28Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:12:02
29Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:13:09
30Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:13:13
31Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:14:06
32Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)0:20:39
33Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:20:46

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
2Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
3Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)

General classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3:11:31
2Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:00:11
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:00:15
4Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride)0:00:16
5Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:19
6Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness)
8Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:00:25
9Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:29
10Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:00:37
11Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)0:00:38
12Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:40
13Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:46
14Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:01:02
15Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing)0:01:24
16Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage)0:01:40
17Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:01:51
18Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:01:53
19Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:02:02
20Irena Ossola (Team Kenda)0:02:29
21Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:31
22Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)0:02:40
23Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:02:47
24Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)0:05:02
25Melanie Spath (Team Tibco)0:05:29
26Mary Maroon (SB Racing)0:05:50
27Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:12:28
28Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:16:11
29Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:16:53
30Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:18:48
31Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)0:20:29
32Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16)0:20:52
33Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16)0:25:28

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)15pts
2Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking)6
3Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18)3
4Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)3
5Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking)3
6Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)3
7Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)1
8Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16)1
9Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10pts
2Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)4
3Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)4

Latest on Cyclingnews