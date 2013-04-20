Image 1 of 21 Alex Hagman digs deep in the final meters to win the second stage of the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 2 of 21 Jade Wilcoxson, overall race leader after stage one, awaits the start of the road race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 21 The men's peloton stretches out along the road course, an undulating loop with two steep climbs and pavement varying from wide and smooth to narrow and rough. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 21 Michael Weicht checks behind him to discover his chase group is about to be absorbed by the advancing field. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 5 of 21 Ally Stacher, the lone rider for Specialized-lululemon, tries to escape the field but is closely followed by race leader Jade Wilcoxson. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 6 of 21 The Jelly Belly squad takes over on the second-to-last lap to set up Alex Hagman. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 7 of 21 Cole House digs deep in attempt to save his yellow jersey in the final meters of the Sea Otter road race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 8 of 21 Alex Hagman wins the stage at the Sea Otter road race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 9 of 21 Riders show the effect of the uphill finish of the road race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 10 of 21 Jade Wilcoxson stayed safe in the group and won the road race, maintaining her overall lead. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 11 of 21 The women's field stayed together for most of their race, held under clear skies and in warm temperatures. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 12 of 21 Kate Chilcott, a strong contender for the road race and overall, saw her chances evaporate following a rear flat on the course where neutral support is thin. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 13 of 21 Cole House, overall race leader following stage one, chats with Ricardo Van Der Velde before the start of stage two. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 14 of 21 Pro women's field awaits the start of stage two on the Laguna Seca Raceway. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 15 of 21 Zach Noonan (D3Devo p/b Airgas) leads the early breakaway up through the feed zone. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 16 of 21 Laura Brown sets a hard pace to soften up the field on the second large climb of the road race course. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 17 of 21 Oliva Dillon is shadowed by All Stacher on the second lap of the road race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 18 of 21 David Santos is shadowed by Ricardo Van Der Velde in a breakaway attempt in the continuing competition between the Cash Call Mortgage and Jelly Belly teams at the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 19 of 21 Cody Kaiser, an elite-level cyclocross racer, makes smooth work of a bike swap during the road race. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 20 of 21 The Sea Otter Classic road course is not spectator-friendly in more ways than one. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 21 of 21 Race winner Alex Hagman is congratulated by teammate Chris Kriek. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Alex Hagman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) put his climbing acumen on display as he won the men's road race at the Sea Otter Classic while GC leader Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) dug deep on the finishing climb on Barloy Canyon Road to remain in the leader's jersey.

After an opening neutral section to arrive at the Fort Ord circuit, the men's peloton faced eight laps of the undulating 7.7 mile circuit followed by a two-mile ascent to the finish line on the Barloy Canyon hilltop.

An early break was neutralised in the approach to the finishing climb where a peloton approximately 40-strong began the ascent to the finish. Hagman attacked alone on the climb, whose slope grew steadily steeper in the approach to the line, and was just able to hold off Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) for victory. Carlsen finished in the same time as Hagman while House edged Hagman's teammate Morgan Schmitt for third at five seconds.

The men's general classification remains tight after two stages with the top 10 riders separated by just 26 seconds. Stage 1 winner Cole House retained the leader's jersey with a two-second advantage over Carlsen while Hagman moves up to third overall at five seconds.

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) remains unbeaten in the women's Sea Otter Classic as she outkicked Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) to win the road race and remain in the leader's jersey. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) finished third at three seconds while Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) led in a four-rider group for fourth at six seconds.

The women's race unfolded in similar fashion to the men's, with the final climb of Barloy Canyon Road the decisive element following five circuits of the Fort Ord loop.

Wilcoxson leads Oliveira by 11 seconds on general classification with Stacher in third at 15 seconds.

The men's and women's Sea Otter Classic pelotons both face a 7.8-mile time trial stage on Saturday followed by the concluding circuit race on Sunday.

Pro men results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling) 2:59:16 2 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) 3 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:05 4 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling) 5 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:08 6 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:11 7 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 8 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 9 Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:17 10 Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:00:20 11 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:22 12 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 13 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 14 Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:26 15 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:28 16 Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:32 17 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:35 18 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin') 19 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 20 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') 0:00:45 21 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:00:49 22 Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 23 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin') 0:00:51 24 David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 25 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:02 26 Collin Berry (Get Crackin') 27 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 28 Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 29 Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team) 0:01:07 30 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:16 31 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:18 32 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:30 33 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin') 0:01:42 34 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:56 35 Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:03:06 36 Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:03:09 37 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 38 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:03:14 39 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:04:27 40 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:04:52 41 Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:05:40 42 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:07:12 43 Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team) 0:07:23 44 Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 45 John Ryan (Team Winded) 0:07:46 46 Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team) 0:09:10 47 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:09:42 48 Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team) 0:10:40 49 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 50 Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 51 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 52 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:11:50 53 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 0:12:18 54 Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:12:26 55 Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:15:11 56 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 57 Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:15:27 58 Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:15:49 59 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:16:27 60 Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:16:36 61 Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank) 0:17:18 62 Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:19:09 63 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:19:17 64 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:19:25 65 Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:19:46 66 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:20:33 67 Fabian Reyes 0:22:39 68 Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:23:25 69 Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team) 0:23:50 70 Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling) 0:23:52 71 Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:24:01 72 Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:24:17 73 Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:25:15 74 Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:25:59 75 Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF) 0:27:57 76 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 0:33:46 77 Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:34:45 78 Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:35:21 79 Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:35:34 80 David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:35:39 DNF Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) DNF Ben Frederick (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNF Taylor Clements (Get Crackin') DNF Randy Bramblett (Leopard-Sapporo Team) DNF Martin Acosta (Leopard-Sapporo Team) DNF Lee Peters (SquadraSF) DNF Charles Luib (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) DNS Dana Williams (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase)

KOM1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 5 pts 2 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 3 3 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 5 pts 2 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 3 3 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 5 pts 2 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 3 3 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 1

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 4:01:24 2 Kirk Carlsen (Predator Carbon Repair) 0:00:02 3 Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:00:05 4 Morgan Schmitt (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:00:10 5 David Santos (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:16 6 Justin Rossi (Marc Pro - Strava) 7 Geoffrey Curran (Get Crackin') 8 Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:22 9 Roman Kilun (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:00:25 10 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:00:26 11 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:00:27 12 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 13 Rene Corella Braun (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:00:33 14 Timothy Rugg (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:37 15 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:40 16 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 17 Jos Leroux (Get Crackin') 18 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') 0:00:50 19 Logan Owen (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:54 20 David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:00:56 21 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:07 22 Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 23 Tobin Ortenblad (Bear Development Team) 0:01:12 24 Chris Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:21 25 Andrew Ulvestad (Team Bike Religion-ShoAir) 0:01:23 26 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:01:31 27 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:02:01 28 Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:02:33 29 Daniel Holloway (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:03:14 30 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 31 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly Cycling) 0:03:19 32 Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:03:22 33 Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:03:53 34 Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:04:32 35 Collin Berry (Get Crackin') 0:04:35 36 Matthew Shackley (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:05:03 37 Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin') 0:05:05 38 Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin') 0:05:27 39 Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:05:45 40 Thiago Nardin (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:07:20 41 Joshua Carling (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:07:28 42 Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team) 0:09:06 43 Fabrizio Von Nacher (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:09:39 44 Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:10:45 45 Jay Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling Team) 0:11:37 46 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 0:12:23 47 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:12:28 48 John Ryan (Team Winded) 0:13:02 49 Christopher Harland-Dunaway (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:14:25 50 Dwayne Farr (US Military Cycling Team) 51 Byron Anson (Davis Bike Club Race Team) 0:14:26 52 Nathanael Christensen (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:14:54 53 Zachary Felpel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:15:32 54 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:16:04 55 Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:16:32 56 Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:16:40 57 Antoelson Dornelles Bruno (Sao Francisco Saude/Powerade) 0:19:25 58 Nate Freed (Marc Pro - Strava) 59 Marcus Smith (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:20:03 60 Evan Rudd (Fremont Bank) 0:21:32 61 Michael Valdez (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:21:52 62 Jonathan D'Alba (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:23:23 63 Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:23:31 64 Eric Riggs (Team Mikes Bikes p/b incase) 0:24:00 65 Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:24:41 66 Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles- Shimano) 0:24:47 67 Wesley Kline (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:28:02 68 Ranjodh Gill (US Military Cycling Team) 0:28:04 69 Justin Mauch (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:28:41 70 Dustin Armstrong (Serious Cycling) 0:29:08 71 Daniel Katz (Stage 17-Cylance) 0:29:17 72 Chris Barton (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:29:26 73 Wes Holloway (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:29:29 74 Matt Abdalah (SquadraSF) 0:32:11 75 Fabian Reyes 0:38:10 76 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 0:39:02 77 Chris Keeling (D3DEVO P/B AIRGAS CYCLING TEAM) 0:39:06 78 David Grundman (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:39:53 79 Trevor Gomes (Team Bicycles Plus/Sierra Nevada) 0:40:09 80 Andrew Bestwick (Allegiant Travel pb Matt Smith Physical) 0:40:50

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Weicht (Cash Call Mortgage) 10 pts 2 Cole House (Cash Call Mortgage) 9 3 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 5 4 Stefano Barberi (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 3 5 Michael Olheiser (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 6 Logan Loader (Cash Call Mortgage) 3 7 Alexander Hagman (Jelly Belly Cycling) 1 8 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling) 1 9 Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kennett Peterson (Team Rio Grande) 15 pts 2 Connor Mccutcheon (Get Crackin') 7 3 Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 5

Pro women results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2:22:21 2 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) 0:00:03 4 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:06 5 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 6 Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness) 7 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 8 Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:00:12 9 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:16 10 Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:00:24 11 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:27 12 Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:31 13 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:34 14 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:00:47 15 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:49 16 Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:02 17 Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:01:11 18 Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing) 19 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:01:18 20 Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:27 21 Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:01:38 22 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:01:40 23 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:01:49 24 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda) 0:02:16 25 Mary Maroon (SB Racing) 0:04:38 26 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:04:49 27 Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:10:29 28 Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:12:02 29 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:13:09 30 Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:13:13 31 Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:14:06 32 Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:20:39 33 Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:20:46

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 3 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 3 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7)

General classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3:11:31 2 Flavia Oliveira (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:00:11 3 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 0:00:15 4 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (SPY-Giant Ride) 0:00:16 5 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:19 6 Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 7 Anne Usher (Upper Echelon Fitness) 8 Emma Grant (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:00:25 9 Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:29 10 Amy Thornquist (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:00:37 11 Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:00:38 12 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:40 13 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:00:46 14 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:01:02 15 Lindsay Fox (Jobing.com Women's Racing) 0:01:24 16 Joy Mcculloch (Cash Call Mortgage) 0:01:40 17 Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:01:51 18 Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:01:53 19 Leah Guloien (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:02:02 20 Irena Ossola (Team Kenda) 0:02:29 21 Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:31 22 Sara Clafferty (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 0:02:40 23 Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:02:47 24 Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten) 0:05:02 25 Melanie Spath (Team Tibco) 0:05:29 26 Mary Maroon (SB Racing) 0:05:50 27 Kaytie Scott (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:12:28 28 Kathryn Bertine (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 0:16:11 29 Keri Gibson (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:16:53 30 Kemille Garvin (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:18:48 31 Rachel Cieslewicz (DNA Cycling p/b Plan7) 0:20:29 32 Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:20:52 33 Jennifer Valente (Exergy TWENTY16) 0:25:28

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 15 pts 2 Laura Brown (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 6 3 Felicia Gomez (Pinnacle p/b Argon 18) 3 4 Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon) 3 5 Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 3 6 Amber Gaffney (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 3 7 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1 8 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY16) 1 9 Heather Fischer (Exergy TWENTY16) 1