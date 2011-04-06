Trending

Cavendish prevails in Scheldeprijs

Briton wins for third time, avoids carnage on finishing straight

Image 1 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) reminds us that this is his third win at Scheldeprijs

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) reminds us that this is his third win at Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) grits his teeth and sprints

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) grits his teeth and sprints
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 51

Bernhard Eisel leads Cavendish in the finale of Scheldeprijs

Bernhard Eisel leads Cavendish in the finale of Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 51

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) crashed twice and sat out the final sprint.

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) crashed twice and sat out the final sprint.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 51

Boonen treats the effects of a crash in Scheldeprijs

Boonen treats the effects of a crash in Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 51

Tom Boonen gets some help from the race doctor

Tom Boonen gets some help from the race doctor
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 51

Mark Cavendish sporting his lucky 5 o'clock shadow

Mark Cavendish sporting his lucky 5 o'clock shadow
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 51

Mayor Marc Janssens and race director Christian Prudhomme

Mayor Marc Janssens and race director Christian Prudhomme
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 51

Mark Cavendish hoists up his third Scheldeprijs trophy

Mark Cavendish hoists up his third Scheldeprijs trophy
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 51

Kisses for Cavendish in Schoten

Kisses for Cavendish in Schoten
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 51

It's no time to be bashful, Mark Cavendish

It's no time to be bashful, Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 51

Riders who scraped themselves off the tarmac roll across the line

Riders who scraped themselves off the tarmac roll across the line
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 51

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the charge

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the charge
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 51

Cavendish gets an eye full of champagne on the Scheldeprijs podium

Cavendish gets an eye full of champagne on the Scheldeprijs podium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) en route to victory

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) en route to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 51

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack), Theo Bos (Rabobank), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) as Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) goes down

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack), Theo Bos (Rabobank), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) as Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) goes down
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 51

Viatcheslav Isaichev (Katusha) - Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

Viatcheslav Isaichev (Katusha) - Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 51

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) hits the deck

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo) hits the deck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 51

It was an unfortunate high speed crash for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo)

It was an unfortunate high speed crash for Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 51

Belgian National Champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Belgian National Champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has plenty of time to celebrate

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) has plenty of time to celebrate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) counts his three wins here

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) counts his three wins here
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 51

Winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Winner Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 51

A happy Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

A happy Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 51

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step)

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his third Scheldeprijs win

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) celebrates his third Scheldeprijs win
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won by a clear set of wheels

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won by a clear set of wheels
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 51

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)

George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 51

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone)

Danilo Napolitano (Acqua & Sapone)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 51

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard-Trek)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 51

Baden Cooke leads Thor Hushovd

Baden Cooke leads Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 51

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo) in the bunch

World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo) in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 51

Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent) receives medical treatment

Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent) receives medical treatment
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 51

Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent) was injured

Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent) was injured
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 51

Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent) is assisted by medics after a crash

Sjef De Wilde (Veranda's Willems - Accent) is assisted by medics after a crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 51

Denis Galimzyanov, Mark Cavendish and Yauheni Hutarovich on the podium at Scheldeprijs

Denis Galimzyanov, Mark Cavendish and Yauheni Hutarovich on the podium at Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) leaves the rest behind in Schoten

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) leaves the rest behind in Schoten
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) comes home with his second win of the year

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) comes home with his second win of the year
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 51

Good thing it was win number three for Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) - one less and he might be in trouble again.

Good thing it was win number three for Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) - one less and he might be in trouble again.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 51

The Scheldeprijs podium: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ)

The Scheldeprijs podium: Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad), Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) shows off his trophy

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) shows off his trophy
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is kissed by the podium girls

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) is kissed by the podium girls
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 51

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was second.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was second.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) waves from the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 51

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) was third

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) was third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) salutes the crowd

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the Scheldeprijs

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) wins the Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets ready to celebrate at Scheldeprijs

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets ready to celebrate at Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 51

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) leads the charge to the line

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) leads the charge to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 51

The final dash to the line

The final dash to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) avoided the carnage of a high-speed crash in the finishing straight to win the Scheldeprijs for a third time in his career.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) tangled with Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek) as they fought for a wheel in the final 200 metres of the race. Weylandt was the first to lose control of his bike and knocked Farrar off balance. The American tried to hold his bike up but went down hard, as a Team Sky rider then hit Weylandt and flew over the top of him.

Cavendish was ahead of the crash, having opted to come off his teammates’ wheel and follow Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ). He then accelerated past them to take the best line and won by several bike lengths.

“This is a very important win for me for a number of reasons,” Cavendish said on television after hugging and thanking his teammates.

“First of all because this is a very special race for me. It was my win as a professional and then I won a year later. I missed it in the last two years and I’m so happy to be back. Reason number two is that I love racing in Belgium. I’ve had some bad luck in Gent-Wevelgem and wasn’t great in Flanders but this was a chance to win.”

“The team knew what we had to do and they were incredible all day. They chased the break and then set me up. Leigh Howard was incredible in the finale. He had to go early because we were too far back and then he blew. I was lucky that CJ Sutton went for a long one and I went on the wheel. When they went with 500m to go I knew I’d won it. It was a case of just winning it and so I’m really happy.”

Cavendish had only won a stage at the Tour of Oman before Scheldeprijs, with crashes in the Tour Down Under and the Tour of Qatar disrupting his early season. He was also blocked behind the crash that split the peloton at both Milan-San-Remo and Gent-Wevelgem. He had been under pressure to win but can now look forward to the rest of the season.

“I’ve got a busy season,” he said, confirming he will start all three Grand Tours this season. “I’ve done 35 races already this year. I’m just glad to carry on like this. I’ll take a break after Paris-Roubaix and then build up for the Tour de France via the Giro and the Tour de Suisse.”

The early action

With Antwerp bathed in pleasant April sunshine, it seemed inevitable that Scheldeprijs would once again turn out to be a sprinters’ battle. On the flat 200km course towards the Dutch border, it usually needs a strong prevailing wind to fragment the peloton into echelons, but with blue skies and still conditions the order of the day, it was always going to take something spectacular to deprive the sprinters of their grandstand finale.

In this context, it was perhaps not surprising that the day’s principal breakaway formed and forged ahead within 10km of the flag being dropped. When the quintet of David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet), Dieter Capelle (Verandas Willems-Accent), Adriano Malori (Lampre-ISD) and Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) decided to brave the odds and slip clear early on, they were duly granted a day pass by a peloton content to trundle along in the warm sun.

At the end of the first hour, the break had covered a little over 45km and had five minutes in hand on the peloton, but the gap began to come down gradually thereafter, as HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo rode tempo at the head of the pack. Nonetheless, the five up front continued to battle on, with Boucher in particular the driving force on the scattering of cobbled sections that punctuated the course.

With 61km to go, a crash in the peloton saw Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis) come a cropper, while Tom Boonen (Quick Step) was also a faller. The Belgian was back on his bike immediately and suffered only superficial injuries. Meanwhile, the breakaway still had 2:30 in hand on a bunch that was now beginning to stir from its slumber.

Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Damien Gaudin (Europcar) launched an ambitious bid to bridge to the leaders with 52km to race, but their brief rally was quickly stifled as Rabobank joined in the chase behind. Up ahead, the stylish Isaichev was putting in some lengthy turns on the front, but his efforts couldn’t stop their lead from dropping ineluctably on the finishing circuit around Schoten, as the bunch closed within a minute under the 40km to go banner.

Under increased impetus from HTC-Highroad and Garmin-Cervélo, that lead dropped to 30 seconds with two laps of the 16km-long finishing circuit to go. Another crash saw Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) was eliminated from contention, while Tom Boonen fell for the second time. Once again the Belgian was quickly back in the peloton, but opted not to contest the sprint, perhaps wisely realising it was not his day.

The break was finally reined in 22km from home, with Malori the last of the survivors to be swallowed up, and from there on in, the sprinters’ teams combined to keep the pace high at the head of the peloton. Thor Hushovd’s rainbow jersey was prominent at the beginning of the final lap but he then slipped to the back of the peloton and eventually sat up to avoid the risk of crashing just three day’s before Paris-Roubaix. Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) also eased up, offering his big rival a friendly hand sling before they both rode in to finish four minutes down on Cavendish.

The speed increased as the kilometres to the finish ticked down and everyone began to focus on the sprint. Omega Pharma-Lotto lined out the peloton and then so di Team Sky and Katusha as everyone fought for the best position.

The narrow streets stretched out the peloton in the last three kilometres but all the sprinters were there lined out and ready to go until the Weylandt lost his balance and touched Farrar from behind. Everyone behind them was forced to dive across the road to avoid the crash, while Cavendish was able to take the best line and win comfortable, holding up three fingers to show his three Scheldeprijs victories.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad4:29:57
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
6Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
12Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Leopard Trek
19Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Juan José Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
23Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
24Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
27Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
28Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
29Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
30Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:12
33Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:14
34Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Leigh Howard (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
36Marcel Kittel (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:20
37Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
38Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
39Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
44Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
48Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
50Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
51Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
53Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
55Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
56Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
57Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
60Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
62Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
63Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
66Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
69Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
70Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
72Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
73Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
74Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
75Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:32
76Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
81Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
82Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
88Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
89Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
94Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
95Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:45
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:47
97Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
98Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
99Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
100Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:50
102Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
103Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
104Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:53
105Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:55
107Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
108Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
109Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
111Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
112Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
113Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
115Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
118Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
119Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
122Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
123Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
125Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
126Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
128Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
130Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp0:01:16
131Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
132Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:31
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:54
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
136Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
137Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:56
138Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:01
139Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
140Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:03
141Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:02:09
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:12
143Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:18
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:24
146Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
147Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:25
148Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:48
149Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:35
150Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
151Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
152Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
153Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
154Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:38
155Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
156Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:41
157Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
158Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:04:03
159Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
160Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:06
161Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:07
162Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
163Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD0:04:17
164Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
165Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
166Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:11
167Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:08:11
168Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:10:05
169Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp0:10:14
DNFTyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
DNFWouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFEdvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
DNFDanilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNFGeorge Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFJean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFRafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
DNFRuggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNSVitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
DNSAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

 

