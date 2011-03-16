Video: Cavendish and Pozzato talk Classics, best ever sprinters, rivalry and watches
Racing in Oman with Milan-San Remo in mind
They may have been at loggerheads in the past but Mark Cavendish( HTC-Highroad ) and Filippo Pozzato(Katusha) are now the best of friends.
Related Articles
Pozzato says Riccò scandal damages cycling
Video: Cavendish, Aldag and Kelly react to Ricco doping news
Cavendish left frustrated after first Oman sprint
Video: Rabobank rocket Bos launches his season at the Tour of Oman
Video: Stage 6 highlights from the Tour of Oman
Cavendish finally first over the line in Tour of Oman
Cyclingnews launch YouTube channel
Cavendish to ride Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta in 2011
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews the two riders talk about their initial falling out and how they made up and bonded over their love of eh... watches, laying the blame for most of the problem at the feet of the media
The two then discuss their hopes for the coming season with both riders picking Milan San Remo as their first major spring target. Both men have won the race and know what it takes to cross the line first in the Italian classic.
From there the Italian will take aim at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, while Cavendish could also ride both races in aid of his teammates.
Pozzato, no mean sprinter himself, acknowledges that Cavendish is the finest sprinter of his generation and has the time and ability to become the best of all time, while Cavendish praises the Italian’s class on the bike.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy