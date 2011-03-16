Video: Cavendish and Pozzato talk Classics, best ever sprinters, rivalry and watches

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish in the green points jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 2 A disappointed Filippo Pozzato (Italy) at the finish in Geelong. (Image credit: Luca Bettini)

They may have been at loggerheads in the past but Mark Cavendish( HTC-Highroad ) and Filippo Pozzato(Katusha) are now the best of friends.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews the two riders talk about their initial falling out and how they made up and bonded over their love of eh... watches, laying the blame for most of the problem at the feet of the media

The two then discuss their hopes for the coming season with both riders picking Milan San Remo as their first major spring target. Both men have won the race and know what it takes to cross the line first in the Italian classic.

From there the Italian will take aim at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, while Cavendish could also ride both races in aid of his teammates.

Pozzato, no mean sprinter himself, acknowledges that Cavendish is the finest sprinter of his generation and has the time and ability to become the best of all time, while Cavendish praises the Italian’s class on the bike.