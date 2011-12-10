Image 1 of 16 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins Scheldecross for the third time in his career. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 16 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) celebrates his victory at Scheldecross. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 16 Thumbs up from second place finisher Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 16 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) takes one last look behind to check on the progress of his rivals. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 16 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) gets encouragement from spectators. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 16 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) en route to victory at Scheldecross. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 16 Arnaud Grand (Teleent-Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 16 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 16 Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 16 Tom Meeursen (Telenet-Fidea) tackles a sand section. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 16 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) en route to a fifth place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 16 Tome Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) dismounts in the deep sand. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 16 Jonathan Page (Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles) in action at Scheldecross. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 16 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) shoulders his bike. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 16 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) runs through the sand alongside the Schelde River. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 16 Scheldecross podium (l-r): Tom Meeusen, Sven Nys and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

While Sven Nys had his chance at a Scheldecross victory in 2010 ruined by a last-lap mechanical, this year everything went his way as he soloed to victory in Antwerp.

With two laps to go the contenders for victory had been reduced to three, with Nys accompanied by Telenet-Fidea teammates Tom Meeusen and Rob Peeters in the race lead. Nys, however, took advantage of his considerable power and bike handling skills to ride away from the Telenet-Fidea duo on a lengthy sand section. Heading into the final lap Nys held a five second lead over Meeusen and a 12-second margin on Peeters.

While Meeusen narrowed the gap to Nys on the wide-open sections of grass and asphalt, Nys continued to apply pressure in the sand to keep Meeusen at bay. Nys took no chances on the final lap, choosing to dismount and run the barriers rather than bunny-hop them as he had done all race, and crossed the finish line alone to claim Scheldecross for the third time in his career.

Meeusen followed in second place at eight seconds while Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) passed Peeters on the final lap to claim third, 14 seconds behind Nys. Vanthourenhout finished in fourth eight second later.

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor), the top-ranked 'cross rider in the world on the most recent UCI standings, crashed and wasn't a factor in the race, ultimately recovering to finish fifth.