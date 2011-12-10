Trending

Compton prevails at Scheldecross

US champion dominates in Antwerp

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) soloed to victory at Scheldecross.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) runs through a sand section.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) congratulates Scheldecross winner Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Third place finisher Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) dominated at Scheldecross, winning by one minute.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
US champion Katie Compton celebrates her win at Scheldecross.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) tackles a sand section at Scheldecross.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) finished just shy of the podium in fourth place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Boxx) en route to a second place finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) shoulders her bike.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Scheldecross podium (l-r): Sanne Cant, Katie Compton, Sophie de Boer

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) won Scheldecross for the first time in her career, finishing with a comfortable one-minute advantage over runner-up Sanne Cant (BOXX). Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) crossed the finish line in third place, 16 seconds behind the Belgian champion.

Compton had to overcome an early mechanical which sent her to the pits on foot. The US champion soon made her way back to the head of the race and proceeded to ride away from the field.

"It seemed like I got this win fairly easily, but it was a difficult race," Compton told Het Nieuwsblad. "I was delayed by bad luck and had to walk for a long way until I could get myself a new bike."

Full Results
1Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:41:13
2Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:01:00
3Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:16
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:32
5Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team0:01:57
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:03:07
7Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:03:28
8Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team0:03:59
9Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil0:04:33
10Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
11Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
12Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:04:55
13Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:05:11
14Githa Michiels (Bel)0:05:36
15Anne Arnouts (Bel)0:06:01
16Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:06:09
17Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:07:01
18Sarah Stewart (Can)0:07:08
19Shana Maes (Bel)0:08:45
20Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant-2laps
21Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)-3laps

