Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) won Scheldecross for the first time in her career, finishing with a comfortable one-minute advantage over runner-up Sanne Cant (BOXX). Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) crossed the finish line in third place, 16 seconds behind the Belgian champion.

Compton had to overcome an early mechanical which sent her to the pits on foot. The US champion soon made her way back to the head of the race and proceeded to ride away from the field.

"It seemed like I got this win fairly easily, but it was a difficult race," Compton told Het Nieuwsblad. "I was delayed by bad luck and had to walk for a long way until I could get myself a new bike."