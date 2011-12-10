Compton prevails at Scheldecross
US champion dominates in Antwerp
Elite women: -
Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) won Scheldecross for the first time in her career, finishing with a comfortable one-minute advantage over runner-up Sanne Cant (BOXX). Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) crossed the finish line in third place, 16 seconds behind the Belgian champion.
Compton had to overcome an early mechanical which sent her to the pits on foot. The US champion soon made her way back to the head of the race and proceeded to ride away from the field.
"It seemed like I got this win fairly easily, but it was a difficult race," Compton told Het Nieuwsblad. "I was delayed by bad luck and had to walk for a long way until I could get myself a new bike."
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:41:13
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|0:01:00
|3
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|0:01:57
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:03:07
|7
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:03:28
|8
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|0:03:59
|9
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil
|0:04:33
|10
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|11
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|12
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:04:55
|13
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:05:11
|14
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:05:36
|15
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|0:06:01
|16
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|0:06:09
|17
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|0:07:01
|18
|Sarah Stewart (Can)
|0:07:08
|19
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|0:08:45
|20
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|-2laps
|21
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|-3laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy