Tour Down Under: Stage 1 preview

Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White says...

"A stage that goes north into the Barossa with a couple of circuits to finish off the stage. It has sprinters stage written all over it. At the moment it doesn't look like there will be any of the high profile sprinters on the start line this year, but I think for the stages at Tour Down Under, which are very short and intense it brings a lot more people into play for the win. A 130km stage is a different beast to a 180-200km stage. Our biggest competition will come from the likes of pure sprinters like Matteo Pelucchi from IAM."





