Trending

Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley: Bad weather forces cancellation of stage 2

Joe Cooper to wear leader's jersey on stage 3

Brief Results

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:10:10
2Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:24
3Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:00:31
4Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS
5Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team0:00:34
6Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:41
7Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:42
8Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:47
9Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:00:48
10Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder

Latest on Cyclingnews