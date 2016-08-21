Trending

Joe Cooper wins Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley

Scott Law wins final stage

Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS) wins stage 4

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS2:21:22
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
3Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
4Ryan Christensen (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
5Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
6Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
7Patrick Burt (Aus) Pitcher Partners / KCC
8Benjamin Hill (Aus)
9Alexander Evans (Aus)
10Zane Hunter (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport5:17:18
2Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:25
3Benjamin Hill (Aus)0:00:29
4Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:00:31
5Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team0:00:39
6Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:48
7Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS0:00:49
8Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
9Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:00:53
10Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:54

