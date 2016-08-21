Joe Cooper wins Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley
Scott Law wins final stage
Stage 4: Sam Miranda King Valley - Sam Miranda King Valley
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|2:21:22
|2
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|4
|Ryan Christensen (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|5
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|6
|Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
|7
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Pitcher Partners / KCC
|8
|Benjamin Hill (Aus)
|9
|Alexander Evans (Aus)
|10
|Zane Hunter (Aus) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|5:17:18
|2
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Benjamin Hill (Aus)
|0:00:29
|4
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|0:00:31
|5
|Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|0:00:48
|7
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS & MS
|0:00:49
|8
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|9
|Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|0:00:53
|10
|Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:00:54
