Joe Cooper wins Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley opener

Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider blitzes time trial course

Joseph Cooper (Avanti IsoWhey Sport) riding to the stage win

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:10:10
2Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:24
3Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:00:31
4Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS
5Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team0:00:34
6Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:41
7Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:42
8Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:47
9Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:00:48
10Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:10:10
2Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:24
3Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:00:31
4Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS
5Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team0:00:34
6Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:41
7Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:42
8Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:47
9Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:00:48
10Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder

