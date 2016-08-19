Joe Cooper wins Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley opener
Avanti IsoWhey Sports rider blitzes time trial course
Stage 1: Dal Zotto Winery (ITT) -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|0:10:10
|2
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Subaru NSWIS
|0:00:31
|4
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Subaru NSWIS
|5
|Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:00:41
|7
|Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|0:00:42
|8
|Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:00:47
|9
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS
|0:00:48
|10
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
