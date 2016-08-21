Patrick Shaw wins stage 3 at Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley
Cooper holds onto pink leader's jersey
Stage 3: Strade Nero Circuit Race -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|2:45:52
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter/ MAAP Racing
|3
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|4
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
|5
|Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
|6
|Bradley Soden (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|7
|Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|8
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS & MS
|9
|Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) mobius Future Racing
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|2:56:02
|2
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
|0:00:41
|5
|Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing
|0:00:42
|6
|Benjamin Hill (Aus)
|0:00:44
|7
|Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|0:00:47
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
|9
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
|10
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS & MS
|0:00:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy