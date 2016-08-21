Trending

Patrick Shaw wins stage 3 at Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley

Cooper holds onto pink leader's jersey

Patrick Shaw (Avanti IsoWhey Sport) wins stage 3

Patrick Shaw (Avanti IsoWhey Sport) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport2:45:52
2Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter/ MAAP Racing
3Ryan Christensen (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
4Cyrus Monk (Aus) Pat's Veg Cycling
5Joel Walsh (Aus) GPM Stulz
6Bradley Soden (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
7Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
8Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS & MS
9Nicholas Kergozou (NZl) mobius Future Racing
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Sport2:56:02
2Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team0:00:24
3Chris Harper (Aus) SwissWellness Cycling Team0:00:33
4Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:41
5Samuel Burston (Aus) mobius Future Racing0:00:42
6Benjamin Hill (Aus)0:00:44
7Jason Lea (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport0:00:47
8Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sport
9Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI/Callidus Cycling Team
10Ayden Toovey (Aus) Subaru NSWIS SNS & MS0:00:48

Latest on Cyclingnews