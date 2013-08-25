Trending

Betts wins final stage

Garfoot victorious by two seconds over Corset

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2:29:08
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:11
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
5Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
6Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
7Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
8Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
9Lisa Hanley
10Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
11Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
12Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
13Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
14Justyna Lubkowski
15Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
16Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
17Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
18Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
19Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
20Ruby Greig-Hurtig
21Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
22Carley Mckay
23Elizabeth Doueal
24Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
25Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
26Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
27Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
28Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
29Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
30Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
31Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
32Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
33Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
34Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
35Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
36Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:00:22
37Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
38Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
39Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
40Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
41Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
42Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
43Gina Ricardo
44Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:48
45Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)0:01:07
DNFLauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
DNFPenny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
DNFPeta Mullens
DNFAlice Wallett
DNFHeidi Buntrock

Intermediate sprints - Moyhu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)5pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)2
4Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)1

Benalla-Whitfield Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)5pts
2Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)3
3Lisa Hanley2
4Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)1

Moyhu #2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)5pts
2Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)3
3Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Sam Miranda Winery (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)12pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)8
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)6
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)4
5Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)2

Hill climbs - Fairfield CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)4pts
2Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)3
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Lisa Hanley1

Myrrhee CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)4pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Lisa Hanley2
4Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Bikebug7:27:46
2Pensar SPM Racing0:00:11
3Suzuki Bontrager
4Team Breeze
5Holden Women Cycling Team
6Bicycle Superstore
7Building Champions Squad0:00:22
8BOSS Racing Team
9Specialized Securitor

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)6:54:58
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:02
3Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:21
4Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)0:02:21
5Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:24
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:57
7Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:06
8Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:03:12
9Lisa Hanley0:03:41
10Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:43
11Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:51
12Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:52
13Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:04:02
14Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:04:05
15Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:04:36
16Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:53
17Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:05:07
18Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:08
19Carley Mckay0:05:15
20Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:05:29
21Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:05:36
22Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:53
23Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:05:56
24Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:06:01
25Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:18
26Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)0:06:32
27Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)0:07:35
28Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:08:00
29Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)0:09:36
30Justyna Lubkowski0:09:44
31Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:14:45
32Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:16:34
33Elizabeth Doueal0:16:38
34Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:16:49
35Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)0:19:44
36Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:19:47
37Gina Ricardo0:20:14
38Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:20:23
39Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:20:45
40Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)0:21:08
41Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:21:36
42Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:26:43
43Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)0:34:04
44Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)0:36:00
45Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)0:45:30

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)42pts
2Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)25
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)22
4Lisa Hanley16
5Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)14
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)13
7Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)13
8Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)7
9Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)6
10Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)5
11Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)5
12Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)5
13Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)4
14Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)3
15Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)3
16Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)3
17Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)1
18Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)1
19Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)12pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)9
3Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)6
4Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)6
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)5
6Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)4
7Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)4
8Lisa Hanley3
9Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)3
10Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)3
11Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)2
12Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)1

Young Rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)6:57:22
2Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:48
3Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:38
4Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:02:12
5Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:54
6Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:12:21
7Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:14:10
8Elizabeth Doueal0:14:14
9Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)0:17:20
10Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:17:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing20:48:12
2Bicycle Superstore0:06:07
3Suzuki Bontrager0:07:16
4Holden Women Cycling Team0:08:42
5Team Bikebug0:10:36
6BOSS Racing Team0:12:45
7Building Champions Squad0:13:41
8Team Breeze0:15:50
9Specialized Securitor0:39:21

NRS Teams aggregate after round five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing103pts
2Holden Women Cycling Team61
3Suzuki Bontrager48
4Team Bikebug40
5Bicycle Superstore39
6Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team35
7Team Polygon Australia34
8Specialized Securitor18
9Building Champions Squad10
10BOSS Racing Team8
11Target Trek Racing Team5
12Liv / giant2

NRS aggregate after round five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)69pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)63
3Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)26
4Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)25
5Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)24
6Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)21
7Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)19
8Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)17
9Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)16
10Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)13
11Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)11
12Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)11
13Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)11
14Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)9
15Jessica Mundy (CTR)8

Latest on Cyclingnews