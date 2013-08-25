Betts wins final stage
Garfoot victorious by two seconds over Corset
Stage 4: Oxley - Oxley
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|2:29:08
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:11
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|5
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|6
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|7
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|8
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|9
|Lisa Hanley
|10
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|12
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|13
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|14
|Justyna Lubkowski
|15
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|16
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|17
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|18
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|19
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|20
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|21
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|22
|Carley Mckay
|23
|Elizabeth Doueal
|24
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|25
|Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
|26
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|27
|Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
|28
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|29
|Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
|30
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|31
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|32
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|33
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|34
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|35
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|36
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:00:22
|37
|Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
|38
|Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
|39
|Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|40
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|41
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|42
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|43
|Gina Ricardo
|44
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:48
|45
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:01:07
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|DNF
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|DNF
|Peta Mullens
|DNF
|Alice Wallett
|DNF
|Heidi Buntrock
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|3
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|2
|4
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|3
|Lisa Hanley
|2
|4
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|5
|pts
|2
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|3
|3
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|12
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|8
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|5
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|pts
|2
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|3
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|4
|Lisa Hanley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|3
|Lisa Hanley
|2
|4
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Bikebug
|7:27:46
|2
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:11
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|4
|Team Breeze
|5
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:00:22
|8
|BOSS Racing Team
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6:54:58
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:21
|4
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:02:21
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:24
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:02:57
|7
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:06
|8
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:03:12
|9
|Lisa Hanley
|0:03:41
|10
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|11
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:51
|12
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:52
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:04:02
|14
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:04:05
|15
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:04:36
|16
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:53
|17
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:05:07
|18
|Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:08
|19
|Carley Mckay
|0:05:15
|20
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:29
|21
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:05:36
|22
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:53
|23
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:56
|24
|Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:06:01
|25
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:18
|26
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|0:06:32
|27
|Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:35
|28
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:08:00
|29
|Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
|0:09:36
|30
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:09:44
|31
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:14:45
|32
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:16:34
|33
|Elizabeth Doueal
|0:16:38
|34
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:16:49
|35
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|0:19:44
|36
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:19:47
|37
|Gina Ricardo
|0:20:14
|38
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:20:23
|39
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:20:45
|40
|Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
|0:21:08
|41
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:21:36
|42
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:26:43
|43
|Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:34:04
|44
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:36:00
|45
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:45:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|42
|pts
|2
|Judith Betts (Team Bikebug)
|25
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|22
|4
|Lisa Hanley
|16
|5
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|14
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|13
|7
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|13
|8
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|7
|9
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|6
|10
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|5
|11
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|5
|12
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|5
|13
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|4
|14
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|15
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|16
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|17
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|1
|18
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|1
|19
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|12
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|9
|3
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6
|4
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|6
|5
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|6
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|7
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|8
|Lisa Hanley
|3
|9
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|3
|10
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|3
|11
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|2
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6:57:22
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:48
|3
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|4
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:02:12
|5
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:54
|6
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:12:21
|7
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:14:10
|8
|Elizabeth Doueal
|0:14:14
|9
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|0:17:20
|10
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:17:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|20:48:12
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:06:07
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:07:16
|4
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|5
|Team Bikebug
|0:10:36
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:12:45
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:13:41
|8
|Team Breeze
|0:15:50
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|0:39:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|103
|pts
|2
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|61
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|48
|4
|Team Bikebug
|40
|5
|Bicycle Superstore
|39
|6
|Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team
|35
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|34
|8
|Specialized Securitor
|18
|9
|Building Champions Squad
|10
|10
|BOSS Racing Team
|8
|11
|Target Trek Racing Team
|5
|12
|Liv / giant
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|69
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|63
|3
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|26
|4
|Grace Sulzberger (Team Polygon Australia)
|25
|5
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|24
|6
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|21
|7
|Amy Cure (Team Polygon Australia)
|19
|8
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|17
|9
|Taryn Heather (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
|16
|10
|Samantha De Riter (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|13
|11
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team)
|11
|12
|Sarah Roy (Team Bikebug)
|11
|13
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|11
|14
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|9
|15
|Jessica Mundy (CTR)
|8
