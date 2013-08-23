Trending

Corset takes out time trial

Pensar's double delights as Garfoot holds overall lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:25:02
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:06
3Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:01
4Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)0:02:00
5Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:09
6Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:40
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:44
8Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:50
9Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:00
10Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:15
11Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:20
12Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:23
13Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)0:03:25
14Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)0:03:26
15Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:03:33
16Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)0:03:43
17Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
18Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:03:45
19Lisa Hanley0:03:47
20Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:48
21Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:53
22Kendelle Hodges0:03:54
23Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:03:56
24Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:00
25Justyna Lubkowski0:04:03
26Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:04:19
27Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:04:24
28Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:04:28
29Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:31
30Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:04:33
31Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:04:36
32Carley Mckay0:04:43
33Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)0:04:50
34Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)0:04:51
35Peta Mullens0:04:52
36Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:05:04
37Gina Ricardo0:05:08
38Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:13
39Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:05:14
40Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:05:16
41Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:05:33
42Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
43Elizabeth Doueal0:05:37
44Alice Wallett0:05:43
45Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:05:50
46Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
47Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:06:01
48Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
49Heidi Buntrock0:06:13
50Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
51Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)0:06:52
52Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:06:56
53Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)0:07:44
54Eliza Bergin0:08:07
55Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:08:36
DNSElizabeth Hall (Total Rush Hyster)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing1:17:18
2Bicycle Superstore0:04:51
3Team Bikebug0:07:16
4Suzuki Bontrager0:07:22
5Holden Women Cycling Team0:08:39
6BOSS Racing Team0:09:41
7Team Breeze0:09:59
8Total Rush Hyster0:10:37
9Specialized Securitor0:12:35
10Building Champions Squad0:13:30

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)1:29:21
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
3Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:07
4Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)0:02:06
5Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:15
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:46
7Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:02:57
8Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:03:01
9Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:34
10Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:37
11Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:52
12Lisa Hanley0:03:53
13Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:04:00
14Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:04
15Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:04:39
16Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:42
17Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
18Kendelle Hodges0:04:51
19Carley Mckay0:05:00
20Peta Mullens0:05:03
21Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:05:12
22Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:05:14
23Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:05:23
24Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:05:25
25Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:27
26Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:05:44
27Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:46
28Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:03
29Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)0:06:18
30Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:40
31Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)0:07:02
32Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)0:07:09
33Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)0:07:20
34Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:07:28
35Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:07:55
36Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:08:23
37Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:08:26
38Gina Ricardo0:08:39
39Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:09:21
40Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
41Justyna Lubkowski0:09:29
42Heidi Buntrock0:09:44
43Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
44Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)0:12:07
45Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:14:19
46Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:15:19
47Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)0:15:36
48Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:16:19
49Elizabeth Doueal0:16:23
50Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)0:16:47
51Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)0:18:30
52Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)0:19:32
53Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:21:10
54Alice Wallett0:21:49
55Eliza Bergin0:24:13

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)21pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)14
3Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)9
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)5
5Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)5
6Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)3
7Peta Mullens3
8Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)2
9Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)2
10Lisa Hanley1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)1:31:36
2Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:42
3Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:45
4Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:02:24
5Kendelle Hodges0:02:36
6Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:48
7Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:05:13
8Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:06:08
9Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:06:11
10Gina Ricardo0:06:24

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing4:30:36
2Bicycle Superstore0:06:17
3Suzuki Bontrager0:07:32
4Holden Women Cycling Team0:08:55
5Team Bikebug0:11:03
6BOSS Racing Team0:12:34
7Building Champions Squad0:13:46
8Team Breeze0:16:06
9Total Rush Hyster0:22:38
10Specialized Securitor0:28:01

