Corset takes out time trial
Pensar's double delights as Garfoot holds overall lead
Stage 2: Cheshunt - Lake William Hovell
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:25:02
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:01
|4
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:02:00
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:09
|6
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:40
|7
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:02:44
|8
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:50
|9
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:00
|10
|Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:15
|11
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:20
|12
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:23
|13
|Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)
|0:03:25
|14
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|0:03:26
|15
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:03:33
|16
|Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:03:43
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|18
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:03:45
|19
|Lisa Hanley
|0:03:47
|20
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:48
|21
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:53
|22
|Kendelle Hodges
|0:03:54
|23
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:03:56
|24
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:00
|25
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:04:03
|26
|Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:19
|27
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:04:24
|28
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:04:28
|29
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:31
|30
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:04:33
|31
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:04:36
|32
|Carley Mckay
|0:04:43
|33
|Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:04:50
|34
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:04:51
|35
|Peta Mullens
|0:04:52
|36
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:05:04
|37
|Gina Ricardo
|0:05:08
|38
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:13
|39
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:05:14
|40
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:16
|41
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:05:33
|42
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|43
|Elizabeth Doueal
|0:05:37
|44
|Alice Wallett
|0:05:43
|45
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:05:50
|46
|Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
|47
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:01
|48
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|49
|Heidi Buntrock
|0:06:13
|50
|Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
|51
|Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
|0:06:52
|52
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:06:56
|53
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:44
|54
|Eliza Bergin
|0:08:07
|55
|Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:08:36
|DNS
|Elizabeth Hall (Total Rush Hyster)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|1:17:18
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:51
|3
|Team Bikebug
|0:07:16
|4
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:07:22
|5
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:09:41
|7
|Team Breeze
|0:09:59
|8
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:10:37
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|0:12:35
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|0:13:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1:29:21
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:07
|4
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:02:06
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:15
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:02:46
|7
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:02:57
|8
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:03:01
|9
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:34
|10
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:37
|11
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:52
|12
|Lisa Hanley
|0:03:53
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:04:00
|14
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:04
|15
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:04:39
|16
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:42
|17
|Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
|18
|Kendelle Hodges
|0:04:51
|19
|Carley Mckay
|0:05:00
|20
|Peta Mullens
|0:05:03
|21
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:05:12
|22
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:14
|23
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:05:23
|24
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:05:25
|25
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:27
|26
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:44
|27
|Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:46
|28
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:03
|29
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:06:18
|30
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:40
|31
|Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)
|0:07:02
|32
|Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:09
|33
|Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:07:20
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:28
|35
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:07:55
|36
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:08:23
|37
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:08:26
|38
|Gina Ricardo
|0:08:39
|39
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:09:21
|40
|Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
|41
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:09:29
|42
|Heidi Buntrock
|0:09:44
|43
|Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
|44
|Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:12:07
|45
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:14:19
|46
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:15:19
|47
|Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:15:36
|48
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:16:19
|49
|Elizabeth Doueal
|0:16:23
|50
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:16:47
|51
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:18:30
|52
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|0:19:32
|53
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:21:10
|54
|Alice Wallett
|0:21:49
|55
|Eliza Bergin
|0:24:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|21
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|14
|3
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|9
|4
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|5
|5
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|5
|6
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|7
|Peta Mullens
|3
|8
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|2
|9
|Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|10
|Lisa Hanley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1:31:36
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:42
|3
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:45
|4
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:02:24
|5
|Kendelle Hodges
|0:02:36
|6
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:48
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:13
|8
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:06:08
|9
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:06:11
|10
|Gina Ricardo
|0:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|4:30:36
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:06:17
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:07:32
|4
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|5
|Team Bikebug
|0:11:03
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:12:34
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:13:46
|8
|Team Breeze
|0:16:06
|9
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:22:38
|10
|Specialized Securitor
|0:28:01
