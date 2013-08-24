Meadley claims maiden victory
Garfoot holding one second lead with one stage remaining
Stage 3: Oxley - Oxley
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2:56:17
|2
|Lisa Hanley
|3
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|4
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|5
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|6
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|7
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:06
|8
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:00:16
|9
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|10
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|11
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|12
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|13
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|14
|Justyna Lubkowski
|15
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|16
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|17
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|18
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|19
|Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
|20
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|21
|Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)
|22
|Carley Mckay
|23
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|24
|Elizabeth Doueal
|25
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|26
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|27
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|28
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|29
|Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
|30
|Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
|31
|Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
|32
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|33
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|34
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|35
|Peta Mullens
|36
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|37
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|38
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:11:25
|39
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|40
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|41
|Gina Ricardo
|42
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|43
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|44
|Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
|45
|Heidi Buntrock
|0:17:53
|46
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:18:18
|47
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|48
|Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|49
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:26:50
|50
|Alice Wallett
|DSQ
|Eliza Bergin
|DNF
|Nicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
|DNF
|Tegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
|DNF
|Megan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
|DNS
|Kendelle Hodges
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|5
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|3
|3
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|2
|4
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|4
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Hanley
|5
|pts
|2
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|3
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|2
|4
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|12
|pts
|2
|Lisa Hanley
|8
|3
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|6
|4
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|4
|5
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|3
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|2
|4
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|4
|pts
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|3
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|2
|4
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|8
|pts
|2
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|4
|3
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|4
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|2
|5
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzuki Bontrager
|8:49:23
|2
|Team Bikebug
|3
|Building Champions Squad
|4
|Team Breeze
|5
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:06
|7
|Pensar SPM Racing
|0:00:16
|8
|BOSS Racing Team
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|0:11:25
|10
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:18:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4:25:51
|2
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:00:01
|3
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:01:10
|4
|Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:02:09
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:02:12
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:02:49
|7
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:02:54
|8
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:03:00
|9
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:31
|10
|Lisa Hanley
|0:03:32
|11
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:03:39
|12
|Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:40
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:50
|14
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:03:55
|15
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:04:24
|16
|Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:04:45
|17
|Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
|18
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|0:04:55
|19
|Carley Mckay
|0:05:03
|20
|Peta Mullens
|0:05:06
|21
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|0:05:17
|22
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|0:05:24
|23
|Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:05:30
|24
|Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
|0:05:47
|25
|Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:05:49
|26
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:06:06
|27
|Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:06:21
|28
|Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)
|0:07:05
|29
|Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
|0:07:12
|30
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:07:48
|31
|Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
|0:09:24
|32
|Justyna Lubkowski
|0:09:32
|33
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:14:22
|34
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:16:22
|35
|Elizabeth Doueal
|0:16:26
|36
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:16:37
|37
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|0:19:10
|38
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:19:34
|39
|Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)
|0:19:35
|40
|Gina Ricardo
|0:19:51
|41
|Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
|0:20:33
|42
|Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
|0:20:56
|43
|Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
|0:21:13
|44
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|0:25:33
|45
|Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
|0:26:31
|46
|Heidi Buntrock
|0:27:24
|47
|Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
|0:33:41
|48
|Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:34:52
|49
|Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)
|0:45:07
|50
|Alice Wallett
|0:48:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|29
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|16
|3
|Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)
|14
|4
|Lisa Hanley
|14
|5
|Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
|9
|6
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)
|8
|7
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|7
|8
|Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
|6
|9
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|5
|10
|Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|5
|11
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|4
|12
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|13
|Peta Mullens
|3
|14
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)
|3
|15
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|1
|16
|Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
|12
|pts
|2
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|6
|3
|Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|6
|4
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|4
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
|3
|6
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|3
|7
|Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
|2
|8
|Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
|4:28:03
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
|0:00:48
|3
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|4
|Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
|0:02:12
|5
|Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
|0:03:54
|6
|Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
|0:12:10
|7
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig
|0:14:10
|8
|Elizabeth Doueal
|0:14:14
|9
|Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
|0:16:58
|10
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
|0:17:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pensar SPM Racing
|13:20:15
|2
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:06:07
|3
|Suzuki Bontrager
|0:07:16
|4
|Holden Women Cycling Team
|0:08:42
|5
|Team Bikebug
|0:10:47
|6
|BOSS Racing Team
|0:12:34
|7
|Building Champions Squad
|0:13:30
|8
|Team Breeze
|0:15:50
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|0:39:10
|10
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:40:40
