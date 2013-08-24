Trending

Meadley claims maiden victory

Garfoot holding one second lead with one stage remaining

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)2:56:17
2Lisa Hanley
3Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)
4Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)
5Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)
6Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:00:03
7Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:06
8Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:00:16
9Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)
10Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)
11Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)
12Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)
13Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)
14Justyna Lubkowski
15Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)
16Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)
17Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)
18Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)
19Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)
20Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)
21Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)
22Carley Mckay
23Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)
24Elizabeth Doueal
25Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)
26Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)
27Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)
28Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)
29Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)
30Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
31Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)
32Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)
33Ruby Greig-Hurtig
34Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)
35Peta Mullens
36Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)
37Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)
38Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:11:25
39Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)
40Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)
41Gina Ricardo
42Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)
43Minda Murray (Team Breeze)
44Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)
45Heidi Buntrock0:17:53
46Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:18:18
47Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)
48Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)
49Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)0:26:50
50Alice Wallett
DSQEliza Bergin
DNFNicole Whitburn (Pensar SPM Racing)
DNFTegan Elferkh (BOSS Racing Team)
DNFMegan Bagworth (BOSS Racing Team)
DNSKendelle Hodges

Intermediate sprints - Greta Cemetary
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)5pts
2Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)3
3Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)2
4Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)1

Benalla-Whitfield Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)5pts
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)2
4Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Moyhu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Hanley5pts
2Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)3
3Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)2
4Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)1

Sam Miranda Winery (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)12pts
2Lisa Hanley8
3Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)6
4Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)4
5Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)2

Hill climbs - Fairfield CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)4pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)2
4Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Myrrhee CAT2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)4pts
2Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)3
3Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)2
4Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)1

Strade Nero CAT1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)8pts
2Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)4
3Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)3
4Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)2
5Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzuki Bontrager8:49:23
2Team Bikebug
3Building Champions Squad
4Team Breeze
5Holden Women Cycling Team0:00:03
6Bicycle Superstore0:00:06
7Pensar SPM Racing0:00:16
8BOSS Racing Team
9Specialized Securitor0:11:25
10Total Rush Hyster0:18:18

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)4:25:51
2Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)0:00:01
3Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore)0:01:10
4Bridie O'donnell (Total Rush Hyster)0:02:09
5Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)0:02:12
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)0:02:49
7Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)0:02:54
8Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:03:00
9Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:31
10Lisa Hanley0:03:32
11Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)0:03:39
12Sophie Mackay (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:40
13Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:50
14Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:03:55
15Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:04:24
16Emma Viotto (Suzuki Bontrager)0:04:45
17Lisa Barry (Bicycle Superstore)
18Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)0:04:55
19Carley Mckay0:05:03
20Peta Mullens0:05:06
21Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)0:05:17
22Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)0:05:24
23Rachel Ward (BOSS Racing Team)0:05:30
24Brittany Lindores (Team Bikebug)0:05:47
25Tanya Matthewson (Bicycle Superstore)0:05:49
26Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:06:06
27Penny Brown (Total Rush Hyster)0:06:21
28Judith Betts (Team BikeBug)0:07:05
29Joanna Wall (Building Champions Squad)0:07:12
30Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)0:07:48
31Georgina Beech (Team Breeze)0:09:24
32Justyna Lubkowski0:09:32
33Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:14:22
34Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:16:22
35Elizabeth Doueal0:16:26
36Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)0:16:37
37Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)0:19:10
38Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:19:34
39Stacey Riedel (Specialized Securitor)0:19:35
40Gina Ricardo0:19:51
41Minda Murray (Team Breeze)0:20:33
42Carla Franson (Specialized Securitor)0:20:56
43Hannah Geelan (Specialized Securitor)0:21:13
44Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)0:25:33
45Verita Stewart (Team Breeze)0:26:31
46Heidi Buntrock0:27:24
47Susan Mcalister (Pensar SPM Racing)0:33:41
48Kelly Bartlett (Total Rush Hyster)0:34:52
49Nicole Mcnamara (Building Champions Squad)0:45:07
50Alice Wallett0:48:26

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)29pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)16
3Laura Meadley (Suzuki Bontrager)14
4Lisa Hanley14
5Kate Finegan (Building Champions Squad)9
6Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki Bontrager)8
7Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)7
8Crystal Wemyss (Team Breeze)6
9Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)5
10Kristy Glover (Holden Women Cycling Team)5
11Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)4
12Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)3
13Peta Mullens3
14Victoria Luxton-Bain (Bicycle Superstore)3
15Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)1
16Chloe Mcintosh (Suzuki Bontrager)1

Hill climb classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Keeling (Bicycle Superstore)12pts
2Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)6
3Rebecca Heath (Holden Women Cycling Team)6
4Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)4
5Katrin Garfoot (Pensar SPM Racing)3
6Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)3
7Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM Racing)2
8Tessa Fabry (Team Breeze)2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenelle Crooks (Pensar SPM Racing)4:28:03
2Ellen Skerritt (Team Bikebug)0:00:48
3Shannon Malseed (Holden Women Cycling Team)0:01:38
4Ruby Livingston (Building Champions Squad)0:02:12
5Rebecca Mackey (BOSS Racing Team)0:03:54
6Cassandra Dodd (Specialized Securitor)0:12:10
7Ruby Greig-Hurtig0:14:10
8Elizabeth Doueal0:14:14
9Jasmin Hurikino (Team Bikebug)0:16:58
10Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki Bontrager)0:17:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing13:20:15
2Bicycle Superstore0:06:07
3Suzuki Bontrager0:07:16
4Holden Women Cycling Team0:08:42
5Team Bikebug0:10:47
6BOSS Racing Team0:12:34
7Building Champions Squad0:13:30
8Team Breeze0:15:50
9Specialized Securitor0:39:10
10Total Rush Hyster0:40:40

