Kristoff wins Eschborn-Frankfurt

Katusha rider wins for the third time

Image 1 of 21

Alexander Kristoff taking a clear victory at Eschborn-Frankfurt

Alexander Kristoff taking a clear victory at Eschborn-Frankfurt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

World champion Peter Sagan signs on

World champion Peter Sagan signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) working for Degenkolb

Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo) working for Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

A rugged up peloton rolls along

A rugged up peloton rolls along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Marcel Kittel, in grey, was one of several big name rider to record a DNF

Marcel Kittel, in grey, was one of several big name rider to record a DNF
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Not many smiles in the peloton today

Not many smiles in the peloton today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Rúben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) looking focussed in grey

Rúben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo) looking focussed in grey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb after finishing in third place

Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb after finishing in third place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Beers for the podium

Beers for the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

A view of the wet day's racing from the rear of the bunch

A view of the wet day's racing from the rear of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale) digging deep

Nico Denz (AG2R-La Mondiale) digging deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in the bunch

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Alexander Kristoff wins Eschborn-Frankfurt

Alexander Kristoff wins Eschborn-Frankfurt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Rick Zabel, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb on the podium in Frankfurt

Rick Zabel, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb on the podium in Frankfurt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Rick Zabel, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb on the podium in Frankfurt

Rick Zabel, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb on the podium in Frankfurt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Rick Zabel, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb on the podium in Frankfurt

Rick Zabel, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb on the podium in Frankfurt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Rick Zabel led out Alexander Kristoff at Eschborn-Frankfurt and held on to take runner-up honours just behind.

Rick Zabel led out Alexander Kristoff at Eschborn-Frankfurt and held on to take runner-up honours just behind.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff powered to his third career Eschborn-Frankfurt victory Monday, led out so well in the finishing sprint that his Katusha-Alpecin teammate Rick Zabel claimed a convincing second. Trek-Segafredo's John Degenkolb rounded out the podium in third.

It was left to a much-reduced peloton to contest the finale on a cold, wet day in Germany. A number of aggressors tried to deny the surviving sprinters their shot at the win with attempted escapes in the last 30 kilometres, but none managed to stay clear, setting up a sprint on rain-slicked urban roads.

Katusha led the race into the last few hundred metres and Zabel and defending champion Kristoff even managed to put a gap of several bike lengths into those behind as they wound up to speed. Kristoff pulled in front as the line approached to take a commanding WorldTour win.

"I was a little bit dropped on the last climb but I had a strong team around me to pull me back," Kristoff said. "Without them I would have had no chance. We came back just before the laps and Rick was guiding me through the corners at the end and he did a perfect lead out for me and ended up second himself. Luckily he was my teammate in those last few k's because otherwise I think he would have won the race!

"Earlier Tony Martin and Angel Vicioso and also team Bora Hansgrohe were working with us. Then at the end Nils Politt and Zabel took over. It was a big team effort to get back on the front that enabled me to sprint for the victory. We are really happy and it was a great performance," said Kristoff.

An eight-man break formed over the lumpy early goings of the day as the race took on a succession of climbs on the outskirts of Frankfurt. Peter Koning (Aqua Blue Sport), Antoine Warnier (WB Veranclassic Aqua Project), Carl Soballa (Germany), Jens Wallays (Sport-Vlaanderen Baloise), Twan Castelijns (LottoNL-Jumbo), Brian van Goethem (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), Dries De Bondt (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo) comprised the move, whose advantage topped out at around five and a half minutes before the pack began shortening the leash.

Nasty weather saw the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) all pull out of the race before the racing really heated up.

The early break was caught with some 45 kilometres left to go. The regrouping spurred multiple attempts to form a new, stable escape, but none succeeded in opening a significant gap for more than a few minutes.

A strong selection of just under 20 riders – including Degenkolb – led the race into the final 30 kilometres but a peloton live to danger was sure not to give them too much breathing room. They were rejoined by the chasing pack 15 kilometres later.

Van Goethem and Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse lotterij) made a last-ditch attempt to escape in the finale but were brought to heel to set up a sprint, where Katusha-Alpecin delivered Kristoff to perfection and a dominant victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin5:29:32
2Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
8Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
9Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
10Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
11Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
13Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
14Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:06
18Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
20Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
24Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
26Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:15
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
28Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:16
29Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
31Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
32Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
33Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
34Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
37Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:40
40Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
41Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:57
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:05
43Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:19
44Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:25
45Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:36
46Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:01:48
47Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:50
48Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:38
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
51Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:03:55
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
53Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
56Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
57Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
63Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
65Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
66Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:05
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
DNFFernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFErik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMarcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFEnzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFMike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFOliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFStijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
DNFYousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFRaffael Freienstein (Ger) German National Team
DNFChristopher Hatz (Ger) German National Team
DNFNikodemus Holler (Ger) German National Team
DNFGeorg Loef (Ger) German National Team
DNFChristian Mager (Ger) German National Team
DNFJonas Rapp (Ger) German National Team
DNFCarl Soballa (Ger) German National Team
DNFGeorg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
DNFDylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFTwan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFDaan Olivier (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFThomas Deruette (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFGregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMartyn Irvine (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFHuub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFArtur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFArtem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLeszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice

