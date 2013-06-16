Trending

Voeckler victorious at Route du Sud

Frapporti wins final stage in L'Isle-Jourdain

Marco Frapporti (Androni-Venezuela) claimed victory on the final stage of the Route du Sud in L’Isle Jourdain while Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sealed the general classification.

Voeckler carried a lead of just four seconds into the stage and he was attentive when Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet – 4th at 9 seconds – tried to slip away on the Côte d’Aurignac after 48 kilometres.

After 85 kilometres, twelve riders who posed little threat to Voeckler’s lead managed to forge clear of the peloton but they were never able to stretch their advantage out much beyond 1:30 and they were recaptured in the final hour of racing.

From that point on, and in spite of a flurry of attacks, a sprint finish seemed inevitable, and Frapporti duly saw off the challenges of Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) to take the win.

Thomas Voeckler secured final overall victory, four seconds ahead of Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) and six clear of John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

 

Brief Results
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:14:35
2Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
3Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
6Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
7Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
12Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
13Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
14Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
15Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
16Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
17Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
18Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
19Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
20David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Final general classification
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17:56:02
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:04
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
5Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:20
6Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
7Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
9Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
10Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
11David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
13Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:01:12
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:31
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:51
20Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:16

