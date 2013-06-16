Voeckler victorious at Route du Sud
Frapporti wins final stage in L'Isle-Jourdain
Marco Frapporti (Androni-Venezuela) claimed victory on the final stage of the Route du Sud in L’Isle Jourdain while Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sealed the general classification.
Voeckler carried a lead of just four seconds into the stage and he was attentive when Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet – 4th at 9 seconds – tried to slip away on the Côte d’Aurignac after 48 kilometres.
After 85 kilometres, twelve riders who posed little threat to Voeckler’s lead managed to forge clear of the peloton but they were never able to stretch their advantage out much beyond 1:30 and they were recaptured in the final hour of racing.
From that point on, and in spite of a flurry of attacks, a sprint finish seemed inevitable, and Frapporti duly saw off the challenges of Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) to take the win.
Thomas Voeckler secured final overall victory, four seconds ahead of Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) and six clear of John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:14:35
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|13
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|16
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|17
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|20
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17:56:02
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:04
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|5
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:20
|6
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|9
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|10
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|11
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|13
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:01:12
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:31
|18
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:51
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:16
