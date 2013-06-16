Marco Frapporti (Androni-Venezuela) claimed victory on the final stage of the Route du Sud in L’Isle Jourdain while Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sealed the general classification.

Voeckler carried a lead of just four seconds into the stage and he was attentive when Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet – 4th at 9 seconds – tried to slip away on the Côte d’Aurignac after 48 kilometres.

After 85 kilometres, twelve riders who posed little threat to Voeckler’s lead managed to forge clear of the peloton but they were never able to stretch their advantage out much beyond 1:30 and they were recaptured in the final hour of racing.

From that point on, and in spite of a flurry of attacks, a sprint finish seemed inevitable, and Frapporti duly saw off the challenges of Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) and Adrien Petit (Cofidis) to take the win.

Thomas Voeckler secured final overall victory, four seconds ahead of Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) and six clear of John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).



Brief Results 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:14:35 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty 3 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 6 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 8 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 12 Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost 13 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement 16 Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 17 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 20 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA