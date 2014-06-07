Trending

Bos wins Ronde van Zeeland

Sinkeldam and van Staeyen round out top three

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:24:17
2Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
7Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
8Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team3M
9Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
10Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
11Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
13Franceso Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
14Alex Rasmussen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
15Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
16Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
17Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
18Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
19Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
20Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team3M
21Ricardo van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
22Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
23Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
24Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
25Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
27Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
29Frederiek Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
30Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
31Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
32Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
33Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic-Doltcini
34Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
35Morten Øllegaard (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
36Martin Reinert (Ger) Team Stuttgart
37Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
38Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
39Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
42Jaap de Man (Ned) Team3M
43Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team3M
44Davy Gunst (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
45Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
46Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
47Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
48Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
49Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
50Dylan van Zijl (Ned) Team3M
51Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team3M
52Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
53Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
54Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
55Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
56Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
57Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
58Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
59Sean Van de Waeter (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
60Ian Vansumere (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
61Dex Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
62Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
65Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
66Bas Quinten Tietema (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
69Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
70Gilles Devillers (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
71Marco Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
72Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
74Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:00:09
75Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
76Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
77Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
78Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
79Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
80Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
81Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
82Lars Horring (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
83Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
84Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
85Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
86Joren Segers (Bel) Team3M
87Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
88Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
89Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
90Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
91Berden de Vries (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:13
92Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
93Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
94Martin Herbek Gron (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
95Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
96Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
97Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
98Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Wouter Wippert (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
100Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
102Bram de Kort (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
103Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
104Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
106Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
107Emil Bakhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
108Steffen Munk Christiansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
109Klaas Sys (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
110Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
111Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
112Jens Mouris (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
113Pieter Weening (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
115Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:25
117Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:29
118Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:33
119Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
120Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
121Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart0:01:19
122Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
123Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)0:01:20
124Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
125Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:28
126Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
127Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:31
128Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:40
129Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:01:48
130Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
131Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:52
132Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFJim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Veranclassic-Doltcini

