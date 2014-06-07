Bos wins Ronde van Zeeland
Sinkeldam and van Staeyen round out top three
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:24:17
|2
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|8
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team3M
|9
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|10
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|11
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|13
|Franceso Van Coppernolle (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|14
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|15
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|16
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|17
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|18
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|19
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|20
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Team3M
|21
|Ricardo van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|22
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|23
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|24
|Remco te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|25
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|27
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|29
|Frederiek Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|30
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|31
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|32
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|33
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|34
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|35
|Morten Øllegaard (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|36
|Martin Reinert (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|37
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|38
|Stan Wijkel (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|39
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|41
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|42
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team3M
|43
|Melvin van Zijl (Ned) Team3M
|44
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|45
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|46
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|48
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|49
|Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|50
|Dylan van Zijl (Ned) Team3M
|51
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team3M
|52
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|53
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|54
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|55
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|56
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|57
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|58
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|59
|Sean Van de Waeter (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|60
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|61
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|62
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|65
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|66
|Bas Quinten Tietema (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|69
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini
|71
|Marco Hoekstra (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|72
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|74
|Florian Nowak (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:00:09
|75
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|76
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|77
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|78
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|79
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|80
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|81
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|82
|Lars Horring (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|83
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|84
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|85
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentalteam
|86
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team3M
|87
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|88
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|89
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|90
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|91
|Berden de Vries (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:13
|92
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|93
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|94
|Martin Herbek Gron (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|95
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|96
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|97
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|98
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|100
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|102
|Bram de Kort (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|103
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|104
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|107
|Emil Bakhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|108
|Steffen Munk Christiansen (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|109
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Josan-ToWin Cycling Team
|110
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|111
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|112
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|113
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Nationaal Team Nederland
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|115
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|116
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:25
|117
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:29
|118
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|119
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|120
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|121
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|0:01:19
|122
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|123
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|0:01:20
|124
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|125
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:28
|126
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|127
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:31
|128
|Tiziano Dall Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|129
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:01:48
|130
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|131
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:52
|132
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Owain Doull (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team (KOG)
|DNF
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Veranclassic-Doltcini
