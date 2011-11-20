Mourey wins second straight Challenge La France round
Boulo, Gadret complete podium
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1:02:49
|2
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:14
|3
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|4
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:00:24
|5
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire
|0:00:38
|6
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:45
|7
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|0:00:52
|8
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|0:01:19
|9
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.
|0:01:29
|10
|Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|0:01:33
|11
|Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie
|0:01:34
|12
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:45
|13
|Boris Chauveau (Fra) CSA des Loges
|0:02:36
|14
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|0:02:38
|15
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain
|0:02:59
|16
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|0:03:21
|17
|Jeremy Mounier (Fra) V.S. Hyerois
|0:03:25
|18
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|0:03:38
|19
|Bertrand Sainz (Fra) Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|20
|Fabrice Bost (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|0:03:57
|21
|Sébastien Ugolini (Fra) CD Haute Garonne
|22
|Morgan Chedhomme (Fra) CM Aubervilliers
|0:03:58
|23
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|0:04:07
|24
|David Bonhomme (Fra) Evian Velo
|0:04:25
|25
|David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog
|0:04:35
|26
|Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra) EC Quevenoise
|0:04:46
|27
|Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube
|0:04:54
|28
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49
|0:05:00
|29
|Aurélien Bianciot (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise
|0:05:02
|30
|Lionel Genthon (Fra) Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme
|0:05:05
|31
|Alois Falenta (Fra) U.C. Gessienne
|32
|Jonathan Galante (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
|33
|Adrien Pascal (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|0:05:24
|34
|Steven Garcin (Fra) V.S. Hyerois
|0:05:29
|35
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|0:05:31
|36
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|0:06:02
|37
|Thomas Collinet (Fra) U C Vitry Frignicourt
|0:06:17
|38
|Sébastien Jorry (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
|0:06:29
|39
|Benjamin Pascual (Fra) S.C. Olympique De Dijon
|0:06:45
|40
|Jean Michel Auguste (Fra) UC Orleans
|0:07:16
|41
|Cyril David (Fra) Evian Velo
|-1lap
|42
|Yohann Cron (Fra) U.V. Angerienne
|43
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
|44
|Valentin Cosnier (Fra) VS Chartrain
|45
|Jerome Montjoffre (Fra) Briance Roselle Aventure
|-2laps
|46
|Julien Selvestrel (Fra) CD Tarn Et Garonne
|47
|Alexandre Wypelier (Fra) EC Wambrechies Marquette Lille
|48
|Johann Mossler (Fra) V.S. Romanais Peageois
|-3laps
|49
|Jérémie Duperron (Fra) V.C. Caladois
|50
|Thibaut Boutin (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise
|51
|Romain Pinot (Fra) VS Quimperois
|52
|Mathieu Gaye (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
|-4laps
|53
|Simon Boutonnet (Fra) Velo Club Rodez
|54
|Julien Burdack (Fra) Velo Club Maursois
|55
|Nicolas Chaptal (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise
|56
|Sylvain Launay (Fra) Le Mans Sarthe Velo
|57
|Fabrice Anastaze (Fra) CC Marmandais
|-5laps
|58
|Maxime Licini (Fra) EC Stephanois
|59
|Nicolas Renaudin (Fra) US Colomiers
|60
|Mickael Fabre (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise
|-7laps
|DNF
|Arnaud Fiol (Fra) Ass. Sportive Quillanaise
|DNF
|Clement Cid (Fra) V.C. La Souterraine
|DNF
|Fabien Marillaud (Fra) Parisis A.C. 95
|DNF
|Jean Philippe Maheau (Fra) UC Nantes Atlantique
|DNF
|William Perrier (Fra) U.V. Limousine
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy