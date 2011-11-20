Trending

Mourey wins second straight Challenge La France round

Boulo, Gadret complete podium

Image 1 of 11

Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole) leads John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 2 of 11

Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole) congratulates Francis Mourey (FDJ) on the podium in Rodez.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 3 of 11

Francis Mourey (FDJ) leads Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 4 of 11

John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has a busy cyclo-cross schedule this winter.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 5 of 11

John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale) follows Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 6 of 11

Francis Mourey (FDJ) forces the pace.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 7 of 11

Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole) dismounts ahead of John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 8 of 11

Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole) in action.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 9 of 11

Francis Mourey (FDJ) was an emphatic winner in Rodez.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 10 of 11

Francis Mourey (FDJ) won ahead of Matthieu Boulo (Roubaix Lille Metropole) and John Gadret (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Image 11 of 11

Francis Mourey (FDJ) en route to victory.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Full Results
1Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1:02:49
2Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:14
3John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
4Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube0:00:24
5Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire0:00:38
6Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 930:00:45
7Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin0:00:52
8Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube0:01:19
9Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.0:01:29
10Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin0:01:33
11Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie0:01:34
12Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:45
13Boris Chauveau (Fra) CSA des Loges0:02:36
14Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin0:02:38
15Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain0:02:59
16Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim0:03:21
17Jeremy Mounier (Fra) V.S. Hyerois0:03:25
18Ludovic Dubau (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims0:03:38
19Bertrand Sainz (Fra) Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme
20Fabrice Bost (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:03:57
21Sébastien Ugolini (Fra) CD Haute Garonne
22Morgan Chedhomme (Fra) CM Aubervilliers0:03:58
23Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme0:04:07
24David Bonhomme (Fra) Evian Velo0:04:25
25David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog0:04:35
26Christophe Le Bouedec (Fra) EC Quevenoise0:04:46
27Thibaut Villa (Fra) U.V. Aube0:04:54
28Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 490:05:00
29Aurélien Bianciot (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise0:05:02
30Lionel Genthon (Fra) Bourg En Bresse Ain Cyclisme0:05:05
31Alois Falenta (Fra) U.C. Gessienne
32Jonathan Galante (Fra) Creuse Oxygene
33Adrien Pascal (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims0:05:24
34Steven Garcin (Fra) V.S. Hyerois0:05:29
35Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:05:31
36Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme0:06:02
37Thomas Collinet (Fra) U C Vitry Frignicourt0:06:17
38Sébastien Jorry (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois0:06:29
39Benjamin Pascual (Fra) S.C. Olympique De Dijon0:06:45
40Jean Michel Auguste (Fra) UC Orleans0:07:16
41Cyril David (Fra) Evian Velo-1lap
42Yohann Cron (Fra) U.V. Angerienne
43Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
44Valentin Cosnier (Fra) VS Chartrain
45Jerome Montjoffre (Fra) Briance Roselle Aventure-2laps
46Julien Selvestrel (Fra) CD Tarn Et Garonne
47Alexandre Wypelier (Fra) EC Wambrechies Marquette Lille
48Johann Mossler (Fra) V.S. Romanais Peageois-3laps
49Jérémie Duperron (Fra) V.C. Caladois
50Thibaut Boutin (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise
51Romain Pinot (Fra) VS Quimperois
52Mathieu Gaye (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois-4laps
53Simon Boutonnet (Fra) Velo Club Rodez
54Julien Burdack (Fra) Velo Club Maursois
55Nicolas Chaptal (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise
56Sylvain Launay (Fra) Le Mans Sarthe Velo
57Fabrice Anastaze (Fra) CC Marmandais-5laps
58Maxime Licini (Fra) EC Stephanois
59Nicolas Renaudin (Fra) US Colomiers
60Mickael Fabre (Fra) La Fleche Floracoise-7laps
DNFArnaud Fiol (Fra) Ass. Sportive Quillanaise
DNFClement Cid (Fra) V.C. La Souterraine
DNFFabien Marillaud (Fra) Parisis A.C. 95
DNFJean Philippe Maheau (Fra) UC Nantes Atlantique
DNFWilliam Perrier (Fra) U.V. Limousine

