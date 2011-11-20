Trending

Alaphilippe dominates U23 race

Venturini holds off Menut for second

Full Results
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)0:50:53
2Clément Venturini (Fra)0:00:56
3David Menut (Fra)0:01:04
4Bastien Duculty (Fra)0:01:06
5David Thely (Fra)0:01:11
6Camille Thominet (Fra)0:01:21
7Rudy Kowalski (Fra)0:01:24
8Fabien Doubey (Fra)0:01:31
9Loic Doubey (Fra)0:01:36
10Irwin Gras (Fra)0:01:50
11Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
12Etienne Briard (Fra)0:02:15
13Théo Vimpere (Fra)0:02:34
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra)0:02:40
15Aurélien Daniel (Fra)0:02:51
16Kevin Ledanois (Fra)0:02:57
17Kévin Bouvard (Fra)0:02:58
18Christophe Balanec (Fra)0:02:59
19Julien Trarieux (Fra)
20Maxime Huygens (Fra)0:03:00
21Dimitri Corriette (Fra)
22Pascal Leroux (Fra)0:03:14
23Pierrick Valomet (Fra)0:03:29
24Denis Delon (Fra)0:03:34
25Pierre Garson (Fra)0:03:38
26Alexis Noel (Fra)
27Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
28Benjamin Gelabert (Fra)0:03:39
29Jayson Valade (Fra)0:03:59
30Marvin Audoire (Fra)0:04:07
31Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
32Nicolas Rigaud (Fra)0:04:14
33Benjamin Becasseau (Fra)0:04:19
34Clément Bomme (Fra)0:04:26
35Élie Regost (Fra)0:04:33
36Alexis Caresmel (Fra)0:04:36
37Flavian Le Guellec (Fra)0:04:43
38Nicolas Coste (Fra)0:04:48
39Maxime Urruty (Fra)0:04:56
40Anthonin Didier (Fra)0:05:02
41Vincent Louiche (Fra)0:05:05
42Alexandre Coffy (Fra)0:05:11
43Maxime Lhopiteau (Fra)0:05:15
44Alexis Vanlitsenburgh (Fra)0:05:21
45Florent Pereira (Fra)0:05:24
46Hervé Ridart (Fra)0:05:27
47Antoine Coz (Fra)0:05:36
48Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:05:42
49Pierre Bonnet (Fra)0:05:45
50Flavien Dassonville (Fra)0:05:47
51Justin Mottier (Fra)0:05:48
52Teddy Hubert (Fra)0:05:52
53Valentin Leuzy (Fra)0:06:01
54Geoffrey Grandon (Fra)0:06:05
55Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:06:06
56Patrick Szewe (Fra)0:06:07
57Gwénaël Fernier (Fra)0:06:30
58Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)0:06:48
59Romain Campistrous (Fra)0:07:05
60Thomas Morinieri (Fra)0:07:21
61François Pigeon (Fra)0:07:27
62Cyril Solbach (Fra)
63Cédric Chapin (Fra)
64Sebastien Roux (Fra)
65Adrien Soulier (Fra)
66Rémi Briere (Fra)
67Andy Garcia (Fra)
68Jérôme Delaire (Fra)
69Eddy Grazi (Fra)
70Hugo Lorenzi (Fra)
71Alexandre Calmes (Fra)
72Camille Dubois (Fra)
73Matthieu Blattes (Fra)
74Kévin Michieletto (Fra)
75Matthieu Seguy (Fra)
76Quentin Chevalier (Fra)
77Kevin Catta Sekkiou (Fra)
78Boris Vanhaeren (Fra)

