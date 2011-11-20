Alaphilippe dominates U23 race
Venturini holds off Menut for second
U23 Men: -
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|0:50:53
|2
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|0:00:56
|3
|David Menut (Fra)
|0:01:04
|4
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|0:01:06
|5
|David Thely (Fra)
|0:01:11
|6
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|0:01:21
|7
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|0:01:24
|8
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|0:01:31
|9
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|0:01:36
|10
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|0:01:50
|11
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra)
|12
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|0:02:15
|13
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|0:02:34
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|0:02:40
|15
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|0:02:51
|16
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra)
|0:02:57
|17
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra)
|0:02:58
|18
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|0:02:59
|19
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|20
|Maxime Huygens (Fra)
|0:03:00
|21
|Dimitri Corriette (Fra)
|22
|Pascal Leroux (Fra)
|0:03:14
|23
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|0:03:29
|24
|Denis Delon (Fra)
|0:03:34
|25
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|0:03:38
|26
|Alexis Noel (Fra)
|27
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|28
|Benjamin Gelabert (Fra)
|0:03:39
|29
|Jayson Valade (Fra)
|0:03:59
|30
|Marvin Audoire (Fra)
|0:04:07
|31
|Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
|32
|Nicolas Rigaud (Fra)
|0:04:14
|33
|Benjamin Becasseau (Fra)
|0:04:19
|34
|Clément Bomme (Fra)
|0:04:26
|35
|Élie Regost (Fra)
|0:04:33
|36
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
|0:04:36
|37
|Flavian Le Guellec (Fra)
|0:04:43
|38
|Nicolas Coste (Fra)
|0:04:48
|39
|Maxime Urruty (Fra)
|0:04:56
|40
|Anthonin Didier (Fra)
|0:05:02
|41
|Vincent Louiche (Fra)
|0:05:05
|42
|Alexandre Coffy (Fra)
|0:05:11
|43
|Maxime Lhopiteau (Fra)
|0:05:15
|44
|Alexis Vanlitsenburgh (Fra)
|0:05:21
|45
|Florent Pereira (Fra)
|0:05:24
|46
|Hervé Ridart (Fra)
|0:05:27
|47
|Antoine Coz (Fra)
|0:05:36
|48
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:05:42
|49
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra)
|0:05:45
|50
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra)
|0:05:47
|51
|Justin Mottier (Fra)
|0:05:48
|52
|Teddy Hubert (Fra)
|0:05:52
|53
|Valentin Leuzy (Fra)
|0:06:01
|54
|Geoffrey Grandon (Fra)
|0:06:05
|55
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|0:06:06
|56
|Patrick Szewe (Fra)
|0:06:07
|57
|Gwénaël Fernier (Fra)
|0:06:30
|58
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|0:06:48
|59
|Romain Campistrous (Fra)
|0:07:05
|60
|Thomas Morinieri (Fra)
|0:07:21
|61
|François Pigeon (Fra)
|0:07:27
|62
|Cyril Solbach (Fra)
|63
|Cédric Chapin (Fra)
|64
|Sebastien Roux (Fra)
|65
|Adrien Soulier (Fra)
|66
|Rémi Briere (Fra)
|67
|Andy Garcia (Fra)
|68
|Jérôme Delaire (Fra)
|69
|Eddy Grazi (Fra)
|70
|Hugo Lorenzi (Fra)
|71
|Alexandre Calmes (Fra)
|72
|Camille Dubois (Fra)
|73
|Matthieu Blattes (Fra)
|74
|Kévin Michieletto (Fra)
|75
|Matthieu Seguy (Fra)
|76
|Quentin Chevalier (Fra)
|77
|Kevin Catta Sekkiou (Fra)
|78
|Boris Vanhaeren (Fra)
