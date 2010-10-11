Trending

Baum wins cadet race

Fumarola, Frey round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Baum0:44:50
2Denis Fumarola
3Martin Frey0:00:01
4Cyril Grangladen
5Boris Cara0:00:27
6Ben Zwiehoff0:00:37
7Theo Barthelemy0:00:50
8Antoine Bouqueret0:00:57
9Thomas Copponi0:00:59
10Thomas Griot0:01:08
11Florian Trigo0:01:24
12Karl-Henrik Nordbakken0:01:36
13Arnaud Cannau0:01:39
14Tristan Lipani0:01:54
15Felix Lhenry
16Melvin Pons0:01:55
17Nicolas Cambus0:02:00
18Mathieu Fernandes0:02:07
19Lucas De Rossi0:02:14
20Jean-Baptiste Anziani
21Remi Jaulent0:02:24
22Jules Cressend0:02:25
23Morgan Pozza0:02:26
24Arthur Moutte
25Theo Meuzard
26Titouan Carod0:02:43
27Clement Jolibert0:02:46
28Jacopo Billi
29Nicolas Bouteiller0:02:55
30Theo Portal0:03:00
31Kelian Philippon0:03:12
32Antonin Biez0:03:25
33Clement Desjardins
34Gregory Pol
35Pierre Maro0:03:26
36Louis Chavanes0:03:31
37Alex Genova0:03:33
38Jure Onesti0:03:36
39Massimo Rosa0:03:40
40Jerome Gilloux0:03:43
41Lam Hua Beausert0:03:44
42Julien Dernicourt0:03:45
43Boris Bachelier0:03:51
44Thibault Soutade0:03:59
45Thierry Montrosset0:04:06
46Maxime Herold0:04:08
47Nicolas Daniels0:04:10
48Nicolas Le Roy0:04:14
49Quentin Charmes
50Romain Reinhart0:04:16
51Axel Ducos
52Baptiste Dousset
53Emile Bessou0:04:18
54Guillaume Prevot0:04:22
55Bruno Armirail0:04:24
56Valentin Lacoste0:04:25
57Yann Pollet-Villard0:04:26
58Leonardo Di Pierdomenico0:04:28
59Victor Bernard0:04:31
60Hugo Monard0:04:40
61Romain Faussurier
62Thibault Cornillat0:04:45
63Alexandre Roussero0:04:53
64Samuel Baily0:05:04
65Maxime Charvin0:05:05
66Sebastien Boulenc
67Maxime Roger
68Florian Buffard
69Clement Laine0:05:06
70Victor Pinthon0:05:17
71Guillaume Ferrier0:05:19
72Karl Fouilloux0:05:24
73Jean-Matthieu Andrieu0:05:34
74Maxime Loret0:05:39
75Christopher Piguet0:05:43
76Samuel Rol0:05:46
77Adrien Arnault
78Vincent Matz0:05:47
79Adrien Delmas0:05:54
80Paul Lopez0:06:15
81Romain Romeuf0:06:17
82Jeremy Dubois0:06:35
83Thomas Maffei0:06:45
84Alessandro Repetti0:06:51
85Maxence Boissady0:07:00
86Lucien Capot0:07:05
87Hanza Tokmic0:07:08
88Julien Lamour0:07:11
89Quentin Benoit0:07:13
90Antoine Laurent0:07:15
91Alexandre Biard0:07:16
92Gaultier Costagli0:07:27
93Jean-Francois Pugin0:07:33
94Christophe Gras0:07:36
95Nicolas Viale0:07:37
96Ludovic Domergue
97Aurelien Biello0:07:39
98Dylan Depaule0:07:41
99Ugo Eldin0:07:43
100Melvin Berard0:07:52
101Gwendal Loarer0:07:57
102Arthur Contri0:08:03
103Giorgio Cavallo0:08:05
104Etienne Hamon0:08:20
105Romaric Lestievent0:08:21
106Corentin Pavoux
107Guillaume Deloye
108Loic Desportes0:08:24
109Matthieu Becker0:08:25
110Remi Carme0:08:39
111Jimmy Gaubert
112Lorenzo Ruffini0:08:40
113Harley Glegg0:08:41
114Adrien Buresi0:08:58
115Valentin Chevret0:09:00
116Nicolas Bernard0:09:02
117Bastien Puech0:09:03
118Camille Bedane0:09:04
119Fabien Harrau0:09:09
120Valentin Aubaterre0:09:10
121Kevin Francois0:09:20
122Cedric Auguy0:09:23
123Julien Martin0:09:25
124Emanuele Crisi0:09:27
125Jonathan Delfino0:09:33
126Henrick Pagel0:09:38
127Thomas Poli0:09:40
128Gilles Jerome0:09:59
129Paul Mignot0:10:08
130Florian Hudry0:10:11
131Valentin Delhomme0:10:12
132Vincent-Alexandre Desmier0:10:13
133Ange Forest0:10:18
134Emile Roger0:10:21
135Gael Couderc0:10:27
136Thomas Dagnicourt0:10:41
137Adrien Barraz0:10:42
138Charly Rasclard0:10:43
139Jean-Francois Cuny0:10:49
140Florian Gaeng0:11:12
141Florent Muller
142Jean Guilhem
143Oscar Le Lourec0:11:43
144Francesco Terribile0:11:44
145Clement Chetcuti0:11:46
146Adrien Tripoul0:12:09
147Louis Jeambrun0:12:27
148Lorenzo Rota0:13:02
149Kevin Carladous0:13:04
150Alexandre Ecobichon0:13:14
151Cyril Bourdon0:13:17
152Raphael Gay
153Hugo Autrique0:13:18
154Guillaume Lenglart
155Flavien Chabrol0:13:27
156Tom Le Mentec0:13:33
157Mirko Martini0:13:51
158Gabriele Boschiroli
159Toni Negre0:13:58
160Guillaume Mulot0:14:11
161Stephane Piard0:14:16
162Antonin Uvietta0:14:27
163Sebastien Carletto0:14:39
164Sylvain Bernard0:15:02
165Yohan Ginod0:15:08
166Maxime De Montety0:15:18
167Thomas Rasfa0:15:21
168Mathieu Le Bail0:15:27
169Riccardo Toloni0:16:02
170Jonathan Marks
171Nicolas Cabanier0:16:24
172Gregory Glasson0:17:15
173Wanis Boukra0:17:33
174Christophe Servidio0:17:35
175J-Laurent Beill0:17:36
176Theo Conte0:18:21
177Medhi Darpheuil0:18:25
178Massimo Mecca0:19:03
179Thibault Grisel0:19:22
180Guillaume Gencel0:20:01
181Richard Chapel0:20:32
182Maxime Belmon0:20:51
183Ma?Ko Imbratta0:22:11
184Yann Gafsi0:23:03
185Amaury Dufeutrelle
186Julien Bolly0:23:12
187Florent Chiarucci0:23:22
188Loic Daime0:23:59
189Anthony Vanneste0:24:19
190Nicolas Bernon0:24:21
191Jacques Bongiorno0:25:15
192Alexis Mattei0:25:16
193Sacha Ranc0:25:19
194Luca Giacalone0:25:57
195Bastien Hugonnier0:26:23
196Tom Fitzgerald0:28:26
197Raphael Gillet0:29:37
198Pierre Julliard0:30:21
199Vincent Domergue0:34:24
200Loic Masure0:37:45
201Vincent Mirtain0:41:27
202Alexandre Sicilia0:49:02

Latest on Cyclingnews