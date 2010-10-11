Baum wins cadet race
Fumarola, Frey round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Baum
|0:44:50
|2
|Denis Fumarola
|3
|Martin Frey
|0:00:01
|4
|Cyril Grangladen
|5
|Boris Cara
|0:00:27
|6
|Ben Zwiehoff
|0:00:37
|7
|Theo Barthelemy
|0:00:50
|8
|Antoine Bouqueret
|0:00:57
|9
|Thomas Copponi
|0:00:59
|10
|Thomas Griot
|0:01:08
|11
|Florian Trigo
|0:01:24
|12
|Karl-Henrik Nordbakken
|0:01:36
|13
|Arnaud Cannau
|0:01:39
|14
|Tristan Lipani
|0:01:54
|15
|Felix Lhenry
|16
|Melvin Pons
|0:01:55
|17
|Nicolas Cambus
|0:02:00
|18
|Mathieu Fernandes
|0:02:07
|19
|Lucas De Rossi
|0:02:14
|20
|Jean-Baptiste Anziani
|21
|Remi Jaulent
|0:02:24
|22
|Jules Cressend
|0:02:25
|23
|Morgan Pozza
|0:02:26
|24
|Arthur Moutte
|25
|Theo Meuzard
|26
|Titouan Carod
|0:02:43
|27
|Clement Jolibert
|0:02:46
|28
|Jacopo Billi
|29
|Nicolas Bouteiller
|0:02:55
|30
|Theo Portal
|0:03:00
|31
|Kelian Philippon
|0:03:12
|32
|Antonin Biez
|0:03:25
|33
|Clement Desjardins
|34
|Gregory Pol
|35
|Pierre Maro
|0:03:26
|36
|Louis Chavanes
|0:03:31
|37
|Alex Genova
|0:03:33
|38
|Jure Onesti
|0:03:36
|39
|Massimo Rosa
|0:03:40
|40
|Jerome Gilloux
|0:03:43
|41
|Lam Hua Beausert
|0:03:44
|42
|Julien Dernicourt
|0:03:45
|43
|Boris Bachelier
|0:03:51
|44
|Thibault Soutade
|0:03:59
|45
|Thierry Montrosset
|0:04:06
|46
|Maxime Herold
|0:04:08
|47
|Nicolas Daniels
|0:04:10
|48
|Nicolas Le Roy
|0:04:14
|49
|Quentin Charmes
|50
|Romain Reinhart
|0:04:16
|51
|Axel Ducos
|52
|Baptiste Dousset
|53
|Emile Bessou
|0:04:18
|54
|Guillaume Prevot
|0:04:22
|55
|Bruno Armirail
|0:04:24
|56
|Valentin Lacoste
|0:04:25
|57
|Yann Pollet-Villard
|0:04:26
|58
|Leonardo Di Pierdomenico
|0:04:28
|59
|Victor Bernard
|0:04:31
|60
|Hugo Monard
|0:04:40
|61
|Romain Faussurier
|62
|Thibault Cornillat
|0:04:45
|63
|Alexandre Roussero
|0:04:53
|64
|Samuel Baily
|0:05:04
|65
|Maxime Charvin
|0:05:05
|66
|Sebastien Boulenc
|67
|Maxime Roger
|68
|Florian Buffard
|69
|Clement Laine
|0:05:06
|70
|Victor Pinthon
|0:05:17
|71
|Guillaume Ferrier
|0:05:19
|72
|Karl Fouilloux
|0:05:24
|73
|Jean-Matthieu Andrieu
|0:05:34
|74
|Maxime Loret
|0:05:39
|75
|Christopher Piguet
|0:05:43
|76
|Samuel Rol
|0:05:46
|77
|Adrien Arnault
|78
|Vincent Matz
|0:05:47
|79
|Adrien Delmas
|0:05:54
|80
|Paul Lopez
|0:06:15
|81
|Romain Romeuf
|0:06:17
|82
|Jeremy Dubois
|0:06:35
|83
|Thomas Maffei
|0:06:45
|84
|Alessandro Repetti
|0:06:51
|85
|Maxence Boissady
|0:07:00
|86
|Lucien Capot
|0:07:05
|87
|Hanza Tokmic
|0:07:08
|88
|Julien Lamour
|0:07:11
|89
|Quentin Benoit
|0:07:13
|90
|Antoine Laurent
|0:07:15
|91
|Alexandre Biard
|0:07:16
|92
|Gaultier Costagli
|0:07:27
|93
|Jean-Francois Pugin
|0:07:33
|94
|Christophe Gras
|0:07:36
|95
|Nicolas Viale
|0:07:37
|96
|Ludovic Domergue
|97
|Aurelien Biello
|0:07:39
|98
|Dylan Depaule
|0:07:41
|99
|Ugo Eldin
|0:07:43
|100
|Melvin Berard
|0:07:52
|101
|Gwendal Loarer
|0:07:57
|102
|Arthur Contri
|0:08:03
|103
|Giorgio Cavallo
|0:08:05
|104
|Etienne Hamon
|0:08:20
|105
|Romaric Lestievent
|0:08:21
|106
|Corentin Pavoux
|107
|Guillaume Deloye
|108
|Loic Desportes
|0:08:24
|109
|Matthieu Becker
|0:08:25
|110
|Remi Carme
|0:08:39
|111
|Jimmy Gaubert
|112
|Lorenzo Ruffini
|0:08:40
|113
|Harley Glegg
|0:08:41
|114
|Adrien Buresi
|0:08:58
|115
|Valentin Chevret
|0:09:00
|116
|Nicolas Bernard
|0:09:02
|117
|Bastien Puech
|0:09:03
|118
|Camille Bedane
|0:09:04
|119
|Fabien Harrau
|0:09:09
|120
|Valentin Aubaterre
|0:09:10
|121
|Kevin Francois
|0:09:20
|122
|Cedric Auguy
|0:09:23
|123
|Julien Martin
|0:09:25
|124
|Emanuele Crisi
|0:09:27
|125
|Jonathan Delfino
|0:09:33
|126
|Henrick Pagel
|0:09:38
|127
|Thomas Poli
|0:09:40
|128
|Gilles Jerome
|0:09:59
|129
|Paul Mignot
|0:10:08
|130
|Florian Hudry
|0:10:11
|131
|Valentin Delhomme
|0:10:12
|132
|Vincent-Alexandre Desmier
|0:10:13
|133
|Ange Forest
|0:10:18
|134
|Emile Roger
|0:10:21
|135
|Gael Couderc
|0:10:27
|136
|Thomas Dagnicourt
|0:10:41
|137
|Adrien Barraz
|0:10:42
|138
|Charly Rasclard
|0:10:43
|139
|Jean-Francois Cuny
|0:10:49
|140
|Florian Gaeng
|0:11:12
|141
|Florent Muller
|142
|Jean Guilhem
|143
|Oscar Le Lourec
|0:11:43
|144
|Francesco Terribile
|0:11:44
|145
|Clement Chetcuti
|0:11:46
|146
|Adrien Tripoul
|0:12:09
|147
|Louis Jeambrun
|0:12:27
|148
|Lorenzo Rota
|0:13:02
|149
|Kevin Carladous
|0:13:04
|150
|Alexandre Ecobichon
|0:13:14
|151
|Cyril Bourdon
|0:13:17
|152
|Raphael Gay
|153
|Hugo Autrique
|0:13:18
|154
|Guillaume Lenglart
|155
|Flavien Chabrol
|0:13:27
|156
|Tom Le Mentec
|0:13:33
|157
|Mirko Martini
|0:13:51
|158
|Gabriele Boschiroli
|159
|Toni Negre
|0:13:58
|160
|Guillaume Mulot
|0:14:11
|161
|Stephane Piard
|0:14:16
|162
|Antonin Uvietta
|0:14:27
|163
|Sebastien Carletto
|0:14:39
|164
|Sylvain Bernard
|0:15:02
|165
|Yohan Ginod
|0:15:08
|166
|Maxime De Montety
|0:15:18
|167
|Thomas Rasfa
|0:15:21
|168
|Mathieu Le Bail
|0:15:27
|169
|Riccardo Toloni
|0:16:02
|170
|Jonathan Marks
|171
|Nicolas Cabanier
|0:16:24
|172
|Gregory Glasson
|0:17:15
|173
|Wanis Boukra
|0:17:33
|174
|Christophe Servidio
|0:17:35
|175
|J-Laurent Beill
|0:17:36
|176
|Theo Conte
|0:18:21
|177
|Medhi Darpheuil
|0:18:25
|178
|Massimo Mecca
|0:19:03
|179
|Thibault Grisel
|0:19:22
|180
|Guillaume Gencel
|0:20:01
|181
|Richard Chapel
|0:20:32
|182
|Maxime Belmon
|0:20:51
|183
|Ma?Ko Imbratta
|0:22:11
|184
|Yann Gafsi
|0:23:03
|185
|Amaury Dufeutrelle
|186
|Julien Bolly
|0:23:12
|187
|Florent Chiarucci
|0:23:22
|188
|Loic Daime
|0:23:59
|189
|Anthony Vanneste
|0:24:19
|190
|Nicolas Bernon
|0:24:21
|191
|Jacques Bongiorno
|0:25:15
|192
|Alexis Mattei
|0:25:16
|193
|Sacha Ranc
|0:25:19
|194
|Luca Giacalone
|0:25:57
|195
|Bastien Hugonnier
|0:26:23
|196
|Tom Fitzgerald
|0:28:26
|197
|Raphael Gillet
|0:29:37
|198
|Pierre Julliard
|0:30:21
|199
|Vincent Domergue
|0:34:24
|200
|Loic Masure
|0:37:45
|201
|Vincent Mirtain
|0:41:27
|202
|Alexandre Sicilia
|0:49:02
