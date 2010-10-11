Trending

Marchal victorious in junior women's race

Clauzel wins cadet women's race

Ful Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Marchal0:50:48
3Cecile Delaire0:51:09
4Cindy Casadei0:52:13
5Marion Gauthier0:52:24
7Charlotte Petit0:52:39
15Laura Aoustin0:54:32
19Miranda Agusti0:55:39
23Lisa Rabensteiner0:56:31
25Veronika Wiedmann0:56:43
26Lea Moussouteguy0:56:44
28Elisa Bruhat0:57:09
29Pauline Lissot0:57:14
30Elodie Lhenry0:57:21
35Carole Portugal0:59:24
37Katja Montani0:59:53
44Julia Tanner1:03:05
47Katja Schuster1:04:38
49Lucie Vessat1:05:03
51Anais Perret1:07:03
53Maeva Bouille1:12:14

Cadet women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Perrine Clauzel0:51:04
6Margot Moschetti0:52:39
8Marine Strappazzon0:53:03
9Veronika Bruchle0:53:04
10Sara De Leo0:53:05
11Sofia Wiedenroth0:54:13
12Alessandra Bianchetta0:54:22
13Romy Schmid0:54:23
14Anika Buhl0:54:30
16Laura Charles0:54:32
17Elea Boissy0:55:19
18Mathilde Seguin0:55:23
20Emilie Collomb0:55:49
21Axelle Murigneux0:56:22
22Nolwenn Houot0:56:29
24Lisa Schaub0:56:43
27Estelle Relave0:56:47
31Laurie Miquel0:58:44
32Lucile Burillard0:58:52
33Melissandre Pain0:59:13
34Loriane Ceyssat0:59:22
36Andrea Vauchez0:59:42
38Anna Kirchhoff1:00:29
39Segolene Leberon1:01:00
40Sandy Janssen1:01:01
41Violette Brintet1:01:23
42Alexia Jault1:02:02
43Margaux Coudun1:02:57
45Annelyse Beaucher1:03:31
46Chloe Dickson1:04:11
48Maite Levrot1:05:01
50Ines Eberhardt1:06:38
52Maelle Retornaz1:08:42
54Segolen Cheminal1:12:14
55Victoria Lorenzen1:35:38

