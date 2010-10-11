Marchal victorious in junior women's race
Clauzel wins cadet women's race
Ful Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Marchal
|0:50:48
|3
|Cecile Delaire
|0:51:09
|4
|Cindy Casadei
|0:52:13
|5
|Marion Gauthier
|0:52:24
|7
|Charlotte Petit
|0:52:39
|15
|Laura Aoustin
|0:54:32
|19
|Miranda Agusti
|0:55:39
|23
|Lisa Rabensteiner
|0:56:31
|25
|Veronika Wiedmann
|0:56:43
|26
|Lea Moussouteguy
|0:56:44
|28
|Elisa Bruhat
|0:57:09
|29
|Pauline Lissot
|0:57:14
|30
|Elodie Lhenry
|0:57:21
|35
|Carole Portugal
|0:59:24
|37
|Katja Montani
|0:59:53
|44
|Julia Tanner
|1:03:05
|47
|Katja Schuster
|1:04:38
|49
|Lucie Vessat
|1:05:03
|51
|Anais Perret
|1:07:03
|53
|Maeva Bouille
|1:12:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2
|Perrine Clauzel
|0:51:04
|6
|Margot Moschetti
|0:52:39
|8
|Marine Strappazzon
|0:53:03
|9
|Veronika Bruchle
|0:53:04
|10
|Sara De Leo
|0:53:05
|11
|Sofia Wiedenroth
|0:54:13
|12
|Alessandra Bianchetta
|0:54:22
|13
|Romy Schmid
|0:54:23
|14
|Anika Buhl
|0:54:30
|16
|Laura Charles
|0:54:32
|17
|Elea Boissy
|0:55:19
|18
|Mathilde Seguin
|0:55:23
|20
|Emilie Collomb
|0:55:49
|21
|Axelle Murigneux
|0:56:22
|22
|Nolwenn Houot
|0:56:29
|24
|Lisa Schaub
|0:56:43
|27
|Estelle Relave
|0:56:47
|31
|Laurie Miquel
|0:58:44
|32
|Lucile Burillard
|0:58:52
|33
|Melissandre Pain
|0:59:13
|34
|Loriane Ceyssat
|0:59:22
|36
|Andrea Vauchez
|0:59:42
|38
|Anna Kirchhoff
|1:00:29
|39
|Segolene Leberon
|1:01:00
|40
|Sandy Janssen
|1:01:01
|41
|Violette Brintet
|1:01:23
|42
|Alexia Jault
|1:02:02
|43
|Margaux Coudun
|1:02:57
|45
|Annelyse Beaucher
|1:03:31
|46
|Chloe Dickson
|1:04:11
|48
|Maite Levrot
|1:05:01
|50
|Ines Eberhardt
|1:06:38
|52
|Maelle Retornaz
|1:08:42
|54
|Segolen Cheminal
|1:12:14
|55
|Victoria Lorenzen
|1:35:38
