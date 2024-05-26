RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes wins stage hat trick and GC in London

Third victory in three days for Wiebes as she outsprints Kool on The Mall

Lorena Wiebes (NED) of Team SD Worx Protime (NED) celebrates after crossing the finish line after winning Stage Three of the Ford RideLondon Classique on Sunday 26th May 2024. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events For further information: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk
Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx-Protime celebrates stage 3 win at RideLondon Classique(Image credit: RideLondon Classique)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) has cemented her position as the best sprinter in the women's peloton, winning all three stages and the GC of the RideLondon Classique

