RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes makes it a double with win on Market Hill on stage 2

The day after winning stage 1 of the RideLondon Classique, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was unassailable once again on stage 2.

After an excellent lead-out up Market Hill from Lotte Kopecky, Wiebes had no trouble sprinting to victory on Maldon's High Street.

Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) came from behind and just pipped Kopecky to second place.



“I had quite a good day and enjoyed racing here, I was able to get the full bonus seconds on the climb twice," said Wiebes after the stage.

"We had a crash with almost half the team, I was really lucky that I was able to land on my feet. But Lotte and Femke Gerritse were also involved, and we had to chase back a bit. But luckily, we all came back, and Lotte did an amazing final.



With her back-to-back stage victories, Wiebes now leads the GC by 20 seconds over Kopecky and 21 seconds on Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Kool.



“That’s really great, and I hope we can hold it until tomorrow evening. Besides the crash, it was a good race today, and I hope I can finally celebrate on The Mall,” said Wiebes, who was already looking to Sunday’s stage 3 in London where she has won twice before – but in 2019, she profited from Kirsten Wild’s relegation, and in 2022, the finish was on the Victoria Embankment.

