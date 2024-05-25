RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes makes it a double with win on Market Hill on stage 2

By
published

Charlotte Kool grabs second ahead of Lotte Kopecky

Lorena Wiebes (NED) of Team SD Worx Protime (NED) celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win Stage One of the Ford RideLondon Classique in Colchester on Friday 24th May 2024. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events For further information: media@londonmarathonevents.co.uk
Lorena Wiebes of Team SD Worx-Protime (Image credit: Ford RideLondon)
Jump to:

The day after winning stage 1 of the RideLondon Classique, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was unassailable once again on stage 2. 

After an excellent lead-out up Market Hill from Lotte Kopecky, Wiebes had no trouble sprinting to victory on Maldon's High Street. 

