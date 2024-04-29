RideLondon Classique 2024 route

By Lyne Lamoureux
published

2024 Women's WorldTour event returns for three days of racing with stages in Essex and central London

2024 RideLondon Classique route
2024 RideLondon Classique route
Jump to:

The Ford RideLondon Classique became a three-day Women’s WorldTour event in 2022 and continued with this format on May 24-26. The 397km route includes two stages in Essex and a final stage in London, with a finish on The Mall.

Following a similar route to last year’s race, the organisers have modified the two first stages in Essex, while the third and final stage returns to the traditional central London circuit.


2024 RideLondonClassic stage 1 profile
2024 RideLondonClassic stage 1 profile

2024 RideLondon Classique stage 2 profile
2024 RideLondon Classique stage 2 profile

2024 RideLondonClassic stage 3 profile
2024 RideLondonClassic stage 3 profile




 

