RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes fastest in battle of the sprinters to win stage 1, takes race lead
Letizia Paternoster second, Clara Copponi third in an uphill sprint into Colchester
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) confirmed her status as the best sprinter in the women's peloton by sprinting to victory on the opening stage at RideLondon Classique in Colchester ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Clara Copponi (Lidl-Trek).
After the break of the day with Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X Mobility) and Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ceratizit-WNT) had been caught with 16.5km to go, Alice Towers (Canyon-SRAM) and Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) went on a late attack, but they were reeled in again 6.9km from the line.
In the final, the sprinters' teams fought for position, and the SD Worx-Protime lead-out train with Barbara Guarischi and Lotte Kopecky took over in the last 500 metres, dropping off Wiebes at the 150-metre sign to win with several bike lengths.
Wiebes is also the first overall leader.
“I had to finish off this teamwork; the girls were chasing all day and controlling the breakaway. It was a good situation for us, three and later two girls in front. We kept the gap controllable, and Femke and Christine did really well. So we had to finish it off today. We can be really happy with this, the race was always perfect for us, so we’re looking forward to tomorrow,” said Wiebes.
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
