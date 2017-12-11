Day 2 Resolution 'Cross Cup victory for Crystal Anthony
McFadden and Gilbert complete Texan podium
Women - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocros
|0:47:02
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles P/b DNA Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:45
|4
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:00:47
|5
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:01:31
|6
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Bikes
|0:01:42
|7
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transition
|0:01:44
|8
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:01:47
|9
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) RBM/Matrix Racing
|0:02:36
|10
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:02:42
|11
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster
|0:03:05
|12
|Susan Livingston (USA) Team Topo CX
|0:03:29
|13
|Catherine Moore (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:48
|14
|Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions Lifecare p/b Easton
|0:04:03
|15
|Meghan Newlin (USA)
|0:04:13
|16
|Anna Megale (USA) Team Upcycle
|0:04:30
|17
|Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|0:05:13
|18
|Jolene Holland (USA) Ultra Violet
|0:05:39
|19
|Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'Ul Chocolate
|0:06:13
|20
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions Lifecare p/b Garnea
|0:07:56
|21
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club
|0:08:37
