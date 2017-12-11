Trending

Day 2 Resolution 'Cross Cup victory for Crystal Anthony

McFadden and Gilbert complete Texan podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocros0:47:02
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot Cycles P/b DNA Cycling0:00:03
3Sunny Gilbert (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:45
4Clara Honsinger (USA)0:00:47
5Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:01:31
6Samantha Runnels (USA) Squid Bikes0:01:42
7Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transition0:01:44
8Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:01:47
9Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) RBM/Matrix Racing0:02:36
10Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:02:42
11Beth Ann Orton (USA) SDG - Muscle Monster0:03:05
12Susan Livingston (USA) Team Topo CX0:03:29
13Catherine Moore (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:48
14Anya Malarski (USA) Transitions Lifecare p/b Easton0:04:03
15Meghan Newlin (USA)0:04:13
16Anna Megale (USA) Team Upcycle0:04:30
17Natalie Smith (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA0:05:13
18Jolene Holland (USA) Ultra Violet0:05:39
19Carol Seipp (USA) Orion Racing p/b K'Ul Chocolate0:06:13
20Dana Gilligan (Can) Transitions Lifecare p/b Garnea0:07:56
21Leslie Ethridge (USA) Topo Designs Cycling Club0:08:37

