Ortenblad doubles up in Texas

Kisseberth second, Van Der Ham third

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz / Donkey Label Racing) on top step of the podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing0:58:09
2Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:00:01
3Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton Cycling0:00:06
4Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized Title0:00:16
5Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Devoelite Racing0:00:48
6Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling0:00:51
7Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:00:52
8Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport MTB0:01:02
9Tristan Uhl (USA) Team Ccr Roofing0:01:44
10Jeremy Powers (USA) New England Bicycle Racing0:01:56
11Cody Cupp (USA)0:02:18
12Sean Babcock (USA)0:02:21
13Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:02:47
14Brandon Melott (USA) Bike Lab Racing Team0:02:58
15Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:03:10
16Nicolas Gaurin (Fra) Pacc Racing0:03:41
17Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton P/B Transition0:03:57
18Erik Tonkin (USA)0:04:04
19Christopher Ganter (USA)0:04:21
20Alec Donahue (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:04:53
21Stefan Rothe (USA) 787 Racing0:05:02
22Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club0:05:18
23Colin Bromley (USA) Phenom P/B Phobio0:05:29
24Nathan Winkelmann (USA) Bike Lane / Alloy Wheel Repair0:05:43
25Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions Lifecare P/B Garnea0:06:08
26Derrick Saunders (USA) Colonel'S /Fred's Texas0:06:20
27Ian Gielar (USA) Jam Fund / NCC0:07:34
28Robert Kane (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA0:08:43
29Katriel Statman (USA) Bayou City Racing
30Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
DNFMat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
DNSAndrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo
DNSRyan Hobbs (USA) Matrix/RBM
DNSJonathan Rawlings (USA) GS Tenzing

