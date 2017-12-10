Ortenblad doubles up in Texas
Kisseberth second, Van Der Ham third
Men - Day 2: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing
|0:58:09
|2
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:00:01
|3
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized Title
|0:00:16
|5
|Eric Brunner (USA) Evol Devoelite Racing
|0:00:48
|6
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling
|0:00:51
|7
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:00:52
|8
|Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport MTB
|0:01:02
|9
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Team Ccr Roofing
|0:01:44
|10
|Jeremy Powers (USA) New England Bicycle Racing
|0:01:56
|11
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:02:18
|12
|Sean Babcock (USA)
|0:02:21
|13
|Scott Smith (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:02:47
|14
|Brandon Melott (USA) Bike Lab Racing Team
|0:02:58
|15
|Josh Direen (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:03:10
|16
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra) Pacc Racing
|0:03:41
|17
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton P/B Transition
|0:03:57
|18
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
|0:04:04
|19
|Christopher Ganter (USA)
|0:04:21
|20
|Alec Donahue (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:04:53
|21
|Stefan Rothe (USA) 787 Racing
|0:05:02
|22
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:05:18
|23
|Colin Bromley (USA) Phenom P/B Phobio
|0:05:29
|24
|Nathan Winkelmann (USA) Bike Lane / Alloy Wheel Repair
|0:05:43
|25
|Tyler Cloutier (USA) Transitions Lifecare P/B Garnea
|0:06:08
|26
|Derrick Saunders (USA) Colonel'S /Fred's Texas
|0:06:20
|27
|Ian Gielar (USA) Jam Fund / NCC
|0:07:34
|28
|Robert Kane (USA) Bicycle Heaven / PVA
|0:08:43
|29
|Katriel Statman (USA) Bayou City Racing
|30
|Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (USA) Bicycles Plus Racing
|DNS
|Andrew Frank (USA) Montana Velo
|DNS
|Ryan Hobbs (USA) Matrix/RBM
|DNS
|Jonathan Rawlings (USA) GS Tenzing
