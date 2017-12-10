Trending

Ortenblad takes victory in Texas

Canadian champion Van den Ham tops Kissberth as runner-up

Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Factory Racing, Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling, and Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing get tangled up.

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA)0:56:53
2Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare0:00:08
3Jack Kisseberth (USA)0:00:11
4Cody Kaiser (USA)0:00:30
5Troy Wells (USA)0:00:40
6Eric Brunner (USA)0:00:55
7Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:01:10
8Tristan Uhl (USA)0:01:45
9Scott Smith (USA)0:02:02
10Brian Matter (USA)0:02:21
11Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)0:02:35
12Sean Babcock (USA)0:02:44
13Josh Direen (USA)0:03:10
14Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:03:11
15Brandon Melott (USA)0:03:31
16Tyler Cloutier (USA)0:03:46
17Christopher Ganter (USA)0:03:47
18Paul Bonds (USA)0:05:09
19Kyle Johnson (USA)
20Cody Cupp (USA)0:06:55
21Ian Gielar (USA)0:07:26
22Colin Bromley (USA)0:08:01
23Steven Williams (USA)0:08:25
24Robert Kane (USA)0:09:10
25Jonathan (Mark) Rawlings (USA)
26Ryan Hobbs (USA)
DNFDylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
DNFKatriel Statman (USA)
DNSAndrew Frank (USA)
DNSStefan Rothe (USA)
DNSAlec Donahue (USA)
DNSErik Tonkin (USA)

