Ortenblad takes victory in Texas
Canadian champion Van den Ham tops Kissberth as runner-up
Men - Day 1: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|0:56:53
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:00:08
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA)
|0:00:11
|4
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:00:30
|5
|Troy Wells (USA)
|0:00:40
|6
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:00:55
|7
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:01:10
|8
|Tristan Uhl (USA)
|0:01:45
|9
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:02:02
|10
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:02:21
|11
|Nicolas Gaurin (Fra)
|0:02:35
|12
|Sean Babcock (USA)
|0:02:44
|13
|Josh Direen (USA)
|0:03:10
|14
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:03:11
|15
|Brandon Melott (USA)
|0:03:31
|16
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:03:46
|17
|Christopher Ganter (USA)
|0:03:47
|18
|Paul Bonds (USA)
|0:05:09
|19
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|20
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|0:06:55
|21
|Ian Gielar (USA)
|0:07:26
|22
|Colin Bromley (USA)
|0:08:01
|23
|Steven Williams (USA)
|0:08:25
|24
|Robert Kane (USA)
|0:09:10
|25
|Jonathan (Mark) Rawlings (USA)
|26
|Ryan Hobbs (USA)
|DNF
|Dylan Postier (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|DNF
|Katriel Statman (USA)
|DNS
|Andrew Frank (USA)
|DNS
|Stefan Rothe (USA)
|DNS
|Alec Donahue (USA)
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
