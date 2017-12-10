McFadden wins Resolution 'Cross Cup opener
Anthony, Gilbert round out podium
Women - Day 1: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:45:07
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|3
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:00:04
|4
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:01:07
|5
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:01:33
|6
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:01:44
|7
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:02:08
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:02:10
|9
|Laura Winberry (USA)
|0:02:28
|10
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:02:50
|11
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:02:57
|12
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:03:07
|13
|Catherine Moore (USA)
|0:03:49
|14
|Natalie Smith (USA)
|0:04:03
|15
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|0:04:10
|16
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:04:30
|17
|Meghan Newlin (USA)
|0:04:38
|18
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:04:42
|19
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:06:27
|20
|Anya Malarski (USA)
|0:09:25
