McFadden wins Resolution 'Cross Cup opener

Anthony, Gilbert round out podium

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic - Zone) takes the UCI Elite Womens win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:45:07
2Crystal Anthony (USA)
3Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:00:04
4Clara Honsinger (USA)0:01:07
5Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:01:33
6Samantha Runnels (USA)0:01:44
7Amanda Nauman (USA)0:02:08
8Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:02:10
9Laura Winberry (USA)0:02:28
10Erica Zaveta (USA) Garneau-Easton p/b Transitions Lifecare0:02:50
11Anna Megale (USA)0:02:57
12Rebecca Gross (USA)0:03:07
13Catherine Moore (USA)0:03:49
14Natalie Smith (USA)0:04:03
15Carol Seipp (USA)0:04:10
16Susan Livingston (USA)0:04:30
17Meghan Newlin (USA)0:04:38
18Dana Gilligan (Can)0:04:42
19Leslie Ethridge (USA)0:06:27
20Anya Malarski (USA)0:09:25

