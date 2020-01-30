Chapman wins women's Race Torquay

Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took victory in the inaugural women's Race Torquay one-day race in the Victorian seaside town of Torquay on Thursday, holding off the peloton and winning alone after attacking from a four-woman breakaway.

The Australian beat Roxsolt-Attaquer's Emily Herfoss, Taylor Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), with Rally's Chloe Hosking bringing home the bunch some 30 seconds down.

More to come.