Chapman wins women's Race Torquay
Australian gets better of breakaway companions Herfoss, Wiles and Stephens in 'warm-up' event for Cadel Evans road race
Eite Women: Torquay -
Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) took victory in the inaugural women's Race Torquay one-day race in the Victorian seaside town of Torquay on Thursday, holding off the peloton and winning alone after attacking from a four-woman breakaway.
The Australian beat Roxsolt-Attaquer's Emily Herfoss, Taylor Wiles (Trek-Segafredo) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB), with Rally's Chloe Hosking bringing home the bunch some 30 seconds down.
More to come.
